Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, July 24 — The New Moon In Leo Is Here

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on July 24, 2025 is here. The New Moon in Leo activates a particular area of life on Thursday. The New Moon forms an opposition to Pluto in Aquarius, the planet of power, endings, and deep psychological transformation.

The Leo Sun and Moon want you to own your light, while Pluto wants to show you all the unconscious forces that have kept you dimming it. One storyline that many of us might live is intuiting within the spheres of our careers, whether we are building our lives around what lights us up, or whether we are still editing ourselves to fit in with the times. Let's see what this means for you starting on Thursday.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what does it look like to create from the core of who you are? Not for Instagram likes, but for the sheer joy of making something that feels like you?

With the right people, you get to dive into what personally makes you feel joyful whilst feeling like you belong within the group.

On July 24, the world is watching. But more importantly, you are finally witnessing yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this July 24 New Moon is urging you to get specific about what makes you feel most alive without you clawing for stability.

Keep reimagining what success means when it’s infused with self-worth and pleasure.

You don’t need to wear armor to be respected, so you might invite a special person in to see the beauty you’ve been curating in private.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the stories you tell (and the ones you believe) are changing. On July 24, your voice is powerful, but you’re realizing it’s not about being clever or correct anymore.

Sometimes we can get so lost in dreaming with our vision boards and gathering countless ideas that we forget we can bring them to life.

Today your horoscope urges you to start speaking and living from the heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's horoscope urges you to reassess what you truly value. Your worth isn't measured by what you give away. It's in the way you hold yourself, even when no one is clapping.

This New Moon highlights how you've been overextending yourself. It's OK to pour into yourself first!

Don’t be afraid to ask for more in love or even at work on July 24.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’re probably not the same person you were six months ago, and you’re feeling it. The New Moon in your sign is your rebirth moment, and it may come with the shedding of an old self-image.

The question is no longer whether or not others see you, but if you yourself recognize the power you've become.

It’s easy to confuse love with loyalty to outdated versions of yourself. When you hold this power, you’ll call in and strengthen your relational landscape.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, on July 24, you’re being guided to trust the whispers more than the logic.

You don’t always have to explain your process or make it make sense. Some power grows best in silence and then in solitude.

Rest doesn’t mean invisibility. The more you tend to your inner world, the more profound your outer life will become.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your friendships and creative circles are undergoing a profound transformation. On July 24, take yourself out for a decadent lunch and absorb the stillness.

In this reflective moment, you might understand even more deeply that not every space you’ve been loyal to still reflects your dreams.

Write a poem, make a playlist, or collage a vision of the kinds of friendships and collaborations you do want so you can start attracting them into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you’ve been hiding your career ambitions under the guise of being humble, recognition may feel a little foreign.

Starting on July 24, the universe is about to show you the steps on how to lean into visibility in a way that may feel both thrilling and terrifying.

Can you maintain your gaze without shrinking or defending? Don’t resist the spotlight that’s calling you, because this is your next alignment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, some older philosophies aren’t scratching your existential itch like they used to. On July 24, the familiar maps may feel like they are suffocating your creative sparkle.

It's time to flirt with a new vision of life, one that invites your curiosity, risk, and spirit to the table.

Revisit a teacher or authority figure you once idolized and ask if it still resonates or if you were simply trying to belong to something for the sake of belonging.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, an inner transformation is knocking, and it requires you to set a new intention of what it means to have mutual reciprocation in your commitments.

For example, if you feel as though you’re tackling all of the work by yourself in your team, then it’s time to set some new parameters for what you need to help alleviate the load.

The power you desire is possible this Thursday, but only if you stop settling for transactions that drain your magic.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your reflection is being held up in the eyes of another. The intimate standoff between self and union is real, but it’s offering you profound insight.

Can you stay connected and remain true to yourself?

You’re learning that love isn’t about disappearing or compromising. It’s about meeting your match and not running from the friction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your body is holding wisdom and your mind has been trying to outrun through endless giving. The desire to do more, help more, and fix more is reaching its breaking point.

Start with the smallest act of self care that reassures your body you're there for it too. From there, a new life begins.

Pisces often resists boundaries, but soft boundaries protect your capacity to feel beauty and wonder on July 24, 2025.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.