6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On July 24, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and abundance on July 24, 2025. Thursday’s a Close Day, guided by the Wood Horse (Jia Wu), in a Water Sheep month and a Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Close Days aren’t about pushing forward, they’re about what wraps up on its own. That doesn’t mean missed opportunities. It means resolution, release, and reward for what you already moved through. Especially with the Horse energy involved, this day carries momentum, just not in the direction you expect.

For these lucky Chinese zodiac signs, July 24 delivers meaningful abundance that comes through completions, handovers, and long-awaited green lights. Something gets wrapped. Something gets handled. And something you’ve been hoping would just work out finally does. Luck has arrived!

1. Horse

July 24 is your animal sign's day and you’re also aligned with the Wood element of the year. That means one thing specifically for you, Horse, today is the time. An agreement, plan, or even closure with a person you’ve been waiting to finalize now finally reaches its finish line.

Your abundance today looks like relief and clarity all at once. There’s no chasing. No convincing. You simply hear that it’s done. It’s yours. It’s happening. The momentum behind the scenes is real, and now it’s in your hands. Lucky you!

2. Rooster

You’ve been holding back on something. Maybe it was a choice you weren’t sure was yours to make or a truth you were afraid would shake things up. But this Thursday makes it obvious that the hesitation phase is over.

Luck shows up through a decision that makes you proud, even if no one else sees it right away. Something falls into place in your personal life or finances that confirms you're doing better than you thought. And with that, a door closes and your confidence opens up again. It's your time, Rooster. Abundance has arrived.

3. Goat

The Water Sheep month supports you deeply, and today’s Close Day is a full-circle moment. A situation that felt blurry or stuck finally shifts out of your way. This might look like someone else stepping back, a loose end getting tied up, or an old hope gently fading away to make space for something that's way better.

Your luck on July 24 comes from not forcing things. An emotional weight lifts and what replaces it feels lighter and so much freer. You might find unexpected abundance in a canceled plan, a returned favor, or a no that turns out to be exactly the right thing. The universe is working in your favor on Thursday. Enjoy the luck!

4. Dog

You’re not chasing this time and that’s exactly why you win. Something comes to you today that you stopped trying to get. It could be someone returning with a changed tone, a reward for work you already finished, or a conversation that changes someone's opinion of you altogether.

This is clean, easy luck. No strings, no back-and-forth. Just a confirmation that you were right to trust your pace. Your abundance shows up through being chosen, remembered, or re-invited into something you thought you’d missed. You didn’t. You've been top of mind all along. Main character energy at its best!

5. Ox

Your Close Day gift on Thursday brings finality in the very best way. A timeline tightens. A number lands. A result arrives. And instead of wondering and stressing, you just get to respond. The stability you’ve been building finally delivers a payout or outcome you can work with.

Today’s luck feels grown-up and grounded. It’s not wild or shiny, but it’s real. You’re not stuck in limbo anymore. And because of that, something else much bigger and better now has room to begin. It's all working out for you even if you don’t see it yet. Trust.

6. Rabbit

A situation, idea, or responsibility that has been draining you goes away on July 24. And in that exit you gain back your time, clarity, energy, and emotional peace. You’ll feel it in your body before you can name it.

Luck comes today through what stops. You might find yourself waking up to a nevermind text, a postponed obligation, or even just realizing you no longer care about what was once keeping you up at night. The peace is the win. And you get to keep it for quite some time.

