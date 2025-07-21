Weekly love horoscopes are here for July 21 - 27, 2025, revealing how the start of Leo season and a powerful Leo New Moon influence each zodiac sign's relationships. The Sun enters Leo on July 22, where it will remain for the next month. Leo rules the fifth house of fun, friends, entertainment, and love, so this should be the best part of summer. I have an old friend who used to say, “Cancer season is for families and family vacations, but Leo is all about singles and fun!” Inevitably, this is always correct — Leo season is about beaches, warm breezes, and summer romances. Unfortunately, this only lasts a short time, so make the most of this warm and exciting part of the year!

On July 23, the Sun and Uranus create an exciting day for doing something a little different or looking at something differently. Venus also squares Mars that day, so sparks can fly, but so may jealousy. The New Moon in Leo rises on July 24. Opposite Pluto, some problems may arise that include endings, obsessions, obsessive behavior, and deep-seated issues or information regarding relationships that can come out at this time. Luckily, the Sun’s trine to Neptune can benefit us in terms of compassion or creativity, and the Sun’s trine to Saturn gives us some stability at a time when we'll need it. This New Moon also brings about personal transformation regarding relationships. It can also be a time of letting go of negative thoughts and feelings, insecurity, or anything else that might hold you back. This would be the best and highest use of this energy. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for July 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries

Aries, this week, the Sun enters your fifth house of love and romance. This is a great time of the year for you.

Mercury retrograding through your fifth house of love could create some relationship or communication issues. You may find yourself rethinking your current relationship or even an old flame.

If there are any issues, they will likely come out around the New Moon on July 24. But Venus’s dance through your third house is a sign of romantic communication, so all in all, it looks like a good week for your love life, Aries.

Taurus

Taurus, the beginning of the week could bring some lethargy or unclear feelings when it comes to love. But this will soon pass, and the potential exists for some unexpected and deep communication about love and romance.

Clear communication is needed with retrograde Mercury causing some confusion. The New Moon on July 24 could bring a confrontation, particularly around the dynamics of a love interest. Any grievances will come up at this time, but being honest and open can help you both get on the same page.

Gemini

Gemini, Venus transiting your first house connects with Uranus this week, making this a great time for connecting with a love interest or partner. Try something new together or go on a summer adventure.

The July 24 New Moon makes clear communication extra important to avoid any misunderstandings. If you typically are on the same page, this should not be much of a problem.

Cancer

Cancer, the Sun’s entrance into Leo on July 22 shifts your thoughts toward love and romance, especially if you are single.

Tuesday may be the best day of the week for a romantic interest. With Mercury retrograde, your thoughts may turn toward a past love as you think about why things ended the way they did.

The New Moon on July 24 may bring some deep thought toward your romantic life, past and present. Use this time to think about what you could do to change things for the better.

Leo

Happy Birthday, Leo! The Sun enters your sign this week, which boosts your confidence and makes you feel more comfortable in your own skin.

The week begins on a good note, and there may be some exciting communication in the first part of the week. Communication challenges may arise as the week goes on, however, so be on alert.

The New Moon may bring your focus toward your relationship dynamics and how they are working (or aren't). If there are stresses, they will come up at this time.

Virgo

Virgo, Mercury’s retrograde brings back past memories, including those of past loves. You may even question the possibility of reuniting with someone you have known before.

This week enables you to get a grip on any issues that have been holding you back in terms of relationships. Release them to begin anew.

Libra

Libra, the early part of the week looks positive for getting together with a love interest and having some positive and insightful communication.

On July 24, the New Moon in your 11th house is positive for connecting with others, especially those most important.

You could make an important decision concerning your love life this week.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your thoughts have been turning toward taking something to another level, but you aren’t 100% certain yet.

Early in the week, relationships may seem particularly exciting. But the New Moon may change your feelings or expectations, and it's quite possible the dynamic may change on or be adjusted around the New Moon in Leo on July 24.

You will dig deeply to find the answers you are looking for — maybe even too deeply.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the week starts off well with some exciting communication (or even more!) when it comes to relationships.

The New Moon on Thursday may bring thoughts of a trip or weekend getaway, but it’s important to watch your communication. This is one of the few things that can trip you up, and you should consider that everyone is not as blunt as you are. Don’t put your foot in your mouth this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this week, your interest will turn toward joint resources if you have a partner. You may also be delving into things that lie deep in your subconscious mind or that of your partner that are affecting the relationship.

If you are single, you may consider the more physical aspects of your romantic life at this time, or those of current relationships if they are on your radar.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the week starts off quite well. You spend some quality time with a romantic interest. If you are single, there is strong potential to meet someone new.

The New Moon will create a focus on a partner and may be slightly challenging in some way. A conversation reveals new information you may want to consider when it comes to your love life.

Pisces

Pisces, Jupiter transiting your fifth house is creating a huge focus on your love life. Whether you are single or have a partner, things should overall be going quite well.

The New Moon encourages you to put things in perspective regarding your love life. Determine if you are truly getting what you need — and what changes to make if you are not.

