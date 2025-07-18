The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 19, 2025

On Saturday, we are just a few days away from the Sun leaving Cancer to enter Leo, and we see a pinpoint in each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for July 19, 2025. Astrology shows Chiron, the Wounded Healer, squares the Sun on Saturday. When this happens, feelings get hurt easily, and we may even be the ones to look down on ourselves.

The Emperor is the collective tarot card for the day since Chiron is in Aries. What we learn from this card on July 19 is to be gentle with ourselves. We learn from experience, and that's what makes us strong. We are capable of showing leadership during down moments. The Emperor carries the message that what matters is how you handle your vulnerability should you feel like your confidence is weak.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango | Photo: giftedMG from pixabay

This becomes a key theme entering Leo season, since the Sun rules Leo. Leo season invites us to explore the meaning behind joy and courage. Let's find out what else is in store for your zodiac sign on July 19, based on your tarot card for the day.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The tarot horoscope message for your zodiac sign on Saturday, July 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Devil, reversed

Aries, today's tarot card, The Devil, reversed, is about releasing yourself from restrictions you've adopted for whatever reason. Rather than allow history to repeat itself, learn from your past and let yourself release it.

You get to decide whether or not you'll break old patterns. It's up to you to look ahead and define what your future will be starting on July 19, before Leo season begins.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups

Taurus, it takes two. The Two of Cups is a harmonious and beautiful tarot card signifying love that is balanced and harmonious. This is a promise of a budding partnership that can flourish in a current relationship or with someone new.

On July 19, be the investor of love in your partnership. Remember that in life and love, someone has to start, and you often get what you give.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Tower, reversed

Gemini, today's tarot invites you to confront obstacles and to look beyond problems. You may not know where to start when it comes to searching for an answer to a problem; however, the best place is to be willing to begin.

When it's reversed, the Tower tarot often represents a sudden change in circumstances that feels difficult and unfortunate. Don't sweep problems under the rug. If something negative happens on July 19, your tarot advice is to do something about it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Pentacles

Cancer, look at you doing things that you thought you could never do! In the past, you may have defined your capabilities in a limited sense, and then one day you realized you had not met your expectations but you even surpassed them.

Today's Three of Pentacles is a positive omen, and it could be the start of a new adventure. If you feel called to do something extraordinary, but it feels out of your league, dream about it for a little bit.

You may be pleasantly surprised to discover that you're much more capable than you thought. Remember, successful people keep becoming that way because they rarely stop when life gets hard.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Page of Swords, reversed

Words matter, Leo, and when you have so much to say at one time, the meaning behind your message may become lost. So, today's tarot advice is to be careful when you have to speak.

You will be heard, but you want to be certain that you're understood as well. Be sure to go beyond communicating to avoid a misunderstanding. Practice active speaking on July 19.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Cups, reversed

Virgo, your tarot card, the Five of Cups, reversed, challenges your vulnerabilities. Have you begun to identify yourself with a hurt from the past?

It can be difficult to redefine your identity when it was associated with something that happened long ago, even if it was minor. Do you want to see yourself differently starting today? The advice from your tarot card on July 19 is that you can — and with time, you will!

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Four of Cups, reversed

Libra, even if you're not a naturally creative person, you often use your mind to come up with solutions to problems. Today's tarot card reveals an opportunity in the making, and it involves your imagination and ability to come up with new angles for problems you face.

The Four of Cups, reversed, is a positive omen for a day like today. What it means is that you can figure something out for yourself or use your skills to help someone else.

On July 19, you stumble upon a solution that was always there, but with a mental block, unable to see it. Good for you!

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpipo, you have the perfect tarot card for you on July 19. The Empress is a symbol of intuitive energy and feminine nurture.

You are ready to dig deep into your heart and discover something about yourself. Today, you might not have to try hard to do so.

You are a naturally intuitive astrological sign, but it's nice when you get a confirmation that you're on the right path. Today's tarot message is to trust yourself. A sign from the universe may cross your path or you could hear a quiet whisper giving you direction; either way, something very psychic is in store for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Justice

Sagittarius, few things put a fire in your belly like the idea of some underdog being treated wrongly by a person in authority. So on July 19, you might feel like you have to take a stand and say that a person or situation isn't fair.

Being part of the solution and getting more involved with a problem vocally may feel therapeutic for you. So, having the Justice tarot card on your side is a positive omen. It means that you are doing the right thing, and it will make a difference.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, yes, it takes courage to stand up for yourself, and on July 19, your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, encourages you to do it. It may be tempting to say nothing and let a situation blow over. You might wonder if there's any point and if you are better off ignoring something that was said.

Perhaps a person did not intend to hurt your feelings or say something unkind. However, you can still stand up for yourself with a gentleness to your tone. However you decide to approach today, realize that this tarot card says the universe supports you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Hands-on experience is a great way to learn on July 19, and your Page of Pentacles tarot card encourages you to try new things.

Do you want to figure out how to incorporate AI in your everyday tasks? Are you curious about how to learn how to cook a cuisine you saw on a reel? Whatever your situation may be, explore by becoming immersed in the experience.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Swords

Pisces, today you see things for what they are, and your Four of Swords tarot card lets you know that one of the reasons why is that the blinders you didn't think you were wearing come falling off.

Feelings can cause you to see things more optimistically. Hurt emotions can cause you to view a person or situation in a negative light. You can be so close to a problem that you become blinded by what's happening. So, for today, your advice is to be open.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.