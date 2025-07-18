Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, July 19 — Uncomfortable Truths Surface

On Saturday, July 19, love horoscopes reveal the Taurus Moon squares Mercury retrograde in the zodiac sign Leo. A square in astrology represents a crisis point. Today, that crisis will arrive between your emotional needs and a truth you can no longer ignore.

You may feel confronted by an inconvenient truth today, but by facing it, you can create a healthier and more stable relationship. Try to cultivate an inner sense of safety and affirm that anything that arises is genuinely happening for your highest good. This energy will prompt you to focus on what is real, although it may also bring a sense of confusion. Take your time in working with this energy, especially as Mercury is now retrograde until August 6. You don’t need to rush toward an answer or decision. Anything that is decided during a Mercury retrograde often also falls apart once the planet of communication stations is direct. Take in the information today, engage in conversations, but reserve any decisions for later.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 19, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It's important to check your heart on July 19, sweet Aries. It can feel challenging to receive the love you’ve always needed. No matter how great a relationship is, only you can truly feel worthy to receive what you desire.

The Taurus Moon in your house of self-worth squares Mercury retrograde in Leo today, bringing up your inner truth. This will reveal how your self-worth has affected the romantic decisions you’ve made so that you can finally start dealing with it.

Be sure you’re not projecting onto your partner, and instead, focus on how you can feel secure within yourself.

Taurus

You’re just not feeling it, Taurus. The Moon in your zodiac sign squares Mercury retrograde in Leo in your house of relationships, home, and family.

While you may feel like your romantic life is stable, the truth is that your heart isn’t into it anymore. You can’t force yourself to have feelings that you don’t have.

It may be difficult to honor your truth because of the changes that it will bring, but this issue isn’t going to go away. Honor your feelings and start to embrace the fact that you may have outgrown this situation.

Gemini

There is a separation between your head and your heart, Gemini. You may have feelings for someone new or be called to take a new direction in your life. However, your head isn’t ready to let go of the life you currently have.

A separation is going on between your head and heart during this time. Unfortunately, there is no instant fix to this solution, especially as Mercury retrograde has just begun.

Try to honor where you are in this moment simply. Challenge yourself to take small steps toward following your heart and be willing to reflect on why you’re split on what direction to take in your romantic life.

Cancer

Don’t waste time investing in someone who isn’t doing the same for you, Cancer. The Taurus Moon will be revealing the truth of a relationship in your life.

This will help you understand that you have been taken advantage of, or are blind to this connection, ever manifesting into anything more than what it already is.

You may want to pull back your energy today from this person. Be especially careful about loaning any money to someone you’ve been seeing, as it's unlikely you will ever get it back.

Leo

Spend time with yourself today, dearest Leo. Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign will be bringing about confusion and delays in your romantic life.

Rather than trying to move ahead at all costs, you may want to spend some quality time alone. What you want is changing, as is how you define success within a relationship.

A great deal has changed since last year at this time, but to allow yourself time to embrace your growth, you need to learn to be in the moment.

Don’t push your partner away, but do honor the fact that you need some time for yourself.

Virgo

You can’t rush clarity, sweet Virgo. The Taurus Moon represents your desires for all that you want to experience and achieve in your life.

However, Mercury retrograde in Leo is making you question your intuition and any truths that you thought you knew. This can create a great deal of self-doubt and confusion today, especially in terms of plans or a new relationship you’ve just started.

Try to let yourself be in the confusion instead of forcing clarity to arrive. This energy is meant to help you learn how to trust yourself, but acceptance of the unknown is required.

Libra

Don’t beg people to be in your life, Libra. As you prepare to start a new chapter, you want the help and support of your romantic partner. Yet right now it may feel like you’re all alone. Not only will this affect your relationship, but also your network of friends.

This energy is meant to have you make new connections, but also to realize the importance of asking for what you need. The truth is, you aren’t all alone in this, but you must figure out why that is your default mode when you go through challenges.

Don’t blame your partner if you haven’t asked for their help.

Scorpio

Love will never hold you back, beautiful Scorpio. The Taurus Moon is in your house of relationships and dating, yet Mercury retrograde in Leo is igniting aspects of your professional life.

You may be rethinking a career move because of a romantic relationship in your life. Whether this is your fear of losing someone or an ultimatum that they have presented, you are feeling torn as to what to do.

Try not to make any decisions today, no matter how urgent matters may seem in your relationship. Instead, continue to invest in yourself and trust that if this relationship is meant to work, it will happen.

Sagittarius

You have to put in the work, sweet Sagittarius. The Taurus Moon is in your house of change and well-being, signifying that you want to begin a new phase in your romantic life.

However, Mercury retrograde in your house of new beginnings is complicating matters. This doesn’t mean that you are receiving a no from the universe, but you do need to be willing to put in the work.

Use this time to go over plans for the future and have the meaningful conversations you’ve been avoiding. You can find success here, but only if you don’t give up.

Capricorn

You are not responsible for your partner, Capricorn. The Taurus Moon in your house of romance and commitment represents your feelings about your relationship.

However, Mercury retrograde in Leo brings the realization that you can’t control your partner, no matter how hard you try.

You can’t make them grow, commit or attend therapy to become better. Instead, you can only observe if it seems like the two of you are aligned, or not.

Use this time to observe their actions and ensure you're acting like a romantic partner, not a parent, in your relationship.

Aquarius

Take your time, Aquarius. There is a situation within your home life that has been up for discussion. Whether you're discussing moving in together, relocating, or dealing with a domestic issue that's causing conflict in your relationship, you've been trying to find a way forward.

You want a loving and stable home, but something within your relationship may be preventing that from happening.

Use this energy to discuss how you feel, rather than judge. You may need to decide at some point, but for now, it’s enough to be present for the process simply.

Be especially mindful of whether your partner has a Sun, Moon or rising Cancer placements, as this may be a longer-term issue to work through.

Pisces

Boundaries are love, dearest Pisces. You don’t demonstrate your love by letting your partner walk all over you.

Instead, it’s found in honoring what you deserve and being unafraid to implement boundaries in your relationship, or to protect the romantic connection in your life.

The Taurus Moon represents a softer way of communicating today; however, Mercury retrograde in Leo means that you’re going to have to take a stand.

Don’t let your partner walk all over you or take you for granted. Remember, you get to choose the love that you will accept.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.