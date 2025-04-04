How To Manifest Exactly What You Want In 24 Hours Or Less

We've all desperately wanted something and turned to the practice of manifesting in hopes of achieving the desired results. However, some of us may not have had much luck. This doesn’t necessarily mean that manifestation is useless. We just may be doing it wrong.

One manifestation coach swears by these three methods if you want to manifest your desires in 24 hours or less.

Here’s how to manifest exactly what you want in a day or less:

1. Let go of the idea that it will take time

We are often told to be patient when we put our manifestations out into the universe because we may not receive instant results. However, this idea may hinder the chances of your manifestations becoming a reality at all.

Manifestation coach Olivia Grace said it's important to keep the present in mind as we are manifesting our specific desires.

“The best way to understand this is that you have never experienced a moment outside of now, and you never will,” she said in a TikTok video. “So whatever you're manifesting, whether you're putting it into some type of tomorrow or some type of next year, will be experienced as a now moment, because now is all that there is.”

A manifestation practitioner named Cass went into more detail explaining why focusing on the present is integral to the success of your manifestation. She wrote, "When you are present and not worried about the past or future, fear goes down and confidence goes up. When you are fully focused on the now and concentrated on the task you are on, you are not being distracted and you will complete the task more quickly and more completely."

2. Entertain the idea of parallel realities

Parallel realities, also known as parallel universes or alternate realities, are hypothetical concepts suggesting the existence of multiple, co-existing realities or universes that exist alongside our own. In some interpretations, parallel realities might be very similar to our own, with only minor differences (like a world where you made a different decision at a key moment in your life).

Our parallel realities could play an important role in manifestations coming to fruition faster than you'd expect.“Parallel reality states that all that can exist already exists. So technically, there already exists a reality where you do receive it [your manifestations] in this day,” Olivia explained.

“You're not trying to make it happen in this day. You're actually just aligning your mind and assumptions and beliefs with the fact that it did happen in this day.”

3. Expect it

If you want your manifestations to become a reality, you should avoid using language like “I want this to happen” or “maybe this will happen.” Instead, act as if you already have it and expect it. If you genuinely believe in something, your mindset aligns with that belief. It makes your manifestation process more intentional and effective.

Of course, the practice of manifesting also involves a little more than just the power of thought. You have to be willing to put the work in! For example, if you are manifesting a new job, it will not just magically appear in front of you. You need to apply for new ones each day, follow up, and continue working hard at your current job.

Manifestation expert and author Marla McKenna told Oprah Daily, “The easiest way to manifest anything is to be clear about what you want. Don’t give the universe mixed signals ... and take action. Working toward your goals is imperative.” She went on to say what Olivia would certainly agree with: “The only thing stopping you from manifesting your dreams is you.”

These three tips might make your manifestations become a reality within a day if you trust the process!

