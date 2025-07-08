Love Horoscopes For Wednesday, July 9 — Emotions Are Misleading Today

On Wednesday, July 9, the Capricorn Moon squares retrograde Neptune in Aries. While a Capricorn Moon isn’t always seen as beneficial, as it squares off with retrograde Neptune in Aries, daily horoscopes show it will become your greatest tool in cutting through any illusions or fantasies.

Retrograde Neptune can bring about a lot of feelings and the ability to overthink. However, the Capricorn Moon is secure in its emotions. While you may feel detached from your innermost feelings, this energy can help you take a logical and practical approach to your romantic life. The Capricorn Moon provides you with a focus point, which can help you not succumb to any confusion that you experience. Retrograde Neptune’s purpose is to move you through a period of self-growth and healing as you realize your own power and begin to believe in your ability to create the relationship you desire. Yet, Neptune brings themes of confusion, illusions, and fantasies, so it can be difficult to know what is real and what isn’t. This is where the Capricorn Moon in all of its practicality becomes of benefit as it can help you slow down in this moment, which will save you from regrets in the next.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Wednesday, July 9, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try not to worry about how others see you today, dear Aries. The Capricorn Moon can help you remember that it’s not your concern what everyone else thinks. Your view of yourself and the connection that you share with your partner matter most.

It’s not your job to prove who you are, yet to back away from this task, you must reflect on what defines you. Nothing has power over you unless you grant it.

While the words or gossip of others may tug at your heart, you must remember that they don’t define you. This won’t only serve to benefit your relationship, but your own path of growth as well.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the challenge, dearest Taurus. Retrograde Neptune in Aries is in your house of intuition and dreams. This energy can make you aware of when you ignore your inner voice when it comes to relationship matters. Because of this, it’s crucial that you forgive and practice grace with yourself.

It’s easy to look back and think you wish you had listened, but that is not going to be of benefit. Instead, on July 9, embrace the energy of the Capricorn Moon in your house of luck and new beginnings and start looking toward the future.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you are set for a massive phase of transformation within your personal life. This won’t only affect your romantic relationship, but also your circle of friends and those you confide within.

On July 9, retrograde Neptune in Aries brings up confusion in this area of your life. However, the Capricorn Moon is helping to direct your path forward.

You don’t need to rush these changes or feel like you need to trash everything and start over again. Just be willing to acknowledge when something arises and keep validating what kind of relationships you deserve in your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Define your own success, Cancer. A relationship is only successful if it fulfills your desires and needs. It doesn’t matter if it meets certain milestones or looks like what everyone else is doing.

You are being guided to redefine what a successful relationship looks like as retrograde Neptune moves through Aries. Today, though, the Capricorn Moon in your house of romance is your focus.

Try to lean into your feelings, rather than thinking they are inconvenient. While you tend to see love as anything but logical, right now, you need to ground yourself in what is real in order to find success in this new chapter.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, on July 9, retrograde Neptune in Aries is intensifying your dreams for the future, while the Capricorn Moon is reminding you to approach change logically.

Transformation doesn’t happen all at once, beautiful Leo. As a fire sign, you tend to rush in and want to change everything, yet that isn’t always the best path to take.

Start small today. Whether this is about how to improve your current relationship or call in a soul-aligned partner, you don’t need to change your entire life overnight. One step at a time will help ensure you remain on the path meant for you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to acknowledge what feels difficult, sweet Virgo. Retrograde Neptune in Aries is in your house of intimacy and transformation. While retrograde Neptune tends to take off the rose-colored glasses so you can see the truth, you still may be viewing your relationship through a better lens than it deserves.

On July 9, instead of letting yourself get swept up by love bombing or illustrious promises, ground yourself with the Capricorn Moon. The Moon in Capricorn can help remind you of what makes up a healthy long-term partnership and help you not trade your needs for the dreams of someone else.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

One person can’t be your everything, dearest Libra. Be mindful today as retrograde Neptune in Aries moves through your house of relationships. This energy can bring about great confusion and the desire to make a connection work, no matter the odds.

At the same time, the Capricorn Moon in your house of belonging may have you thinking that this love alone is enough. However, one person can’t be your everything. Nor does a great relationship make up for leaving your personal ambitions by the wayside.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Practice becoming your best self, Scorpio. Growing into your best self isn’t a one-way street. Instead, it is a practice that you will continually lean into until it becomes a part of your subconscious.

As retrograde Neptune in Aries moves through your house of well-being and growth, be mindful of thinking that you must be perfect or being overly hard on yourself. The Capricorn Moon is a source of strength today as it allows you to communicate logically.

Pay special attention to your boundaries today, and don’t be hard on yourself if you realize you’ve given someone more credit than they deserve.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest in a genuine love, Sagittarius. If you want a real relationship, then you must focus your energies on building that. Just because it feels like you get swept off your feet, doesn’t mean that it will last.

Retrograde Neptune in Aries is bringing confusion to your romantic life as you start to question the decisions that you’ve made. Yet, the Capricorn Moon on July 9 can help you to ground in the type of relationship that you deserve.

Be sure you’re not making any quick decisions today, as that will ensure that you are honoring your worth as you move forward.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take the time that you need, Capricorn. Retrograde Neptune in Aries is currently moving through your house of relationships, family, and home. This may feel like a confusing time for you, as you struggle to make sense of recent events.

You may have had a moment recently in which you realize you aren’t as happy as you had thought you were. This may feel disarming. However, you need to take a step back to see the truth.

On July 9, the Moon in your sign can help you honor your feelings so that you can begin to figure out if this relationship can be improved or not.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t censor yourself, dear Aquarius. The Capricorn Moon is in your house of intuition today, just as retrograde Neptune in Aries is moving through your house of communication and sacred understanding.

You don’t need to have all the answers or express yourself perfectly in your relationship. While you may face some sudden new feelings today, you must allow yourself to express them.

Too often, you are seen as emotionally unavailable, when in truth you are censoring yourself for your partner’s comfort. Be truthful today, as that is what will allow you to cut through any confusion.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t have to accept a love just because it’s being offered, Pisces.

Retrograde Neptune in Aries is in your house of self-worth and value, bringing confusion and divine tests to your self-growth. At the same time, the Capricorn Moon is encouraging you to connect with long-time friends or acquaintances who have a solid record of being there for you.

Instead of thinking that you need to keep everything to yourself, try to open up to those you trust about the confusion that you’re feeling. They can help you realize that just because someone says they love you, doesn’t mean it’s a love that you need.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.