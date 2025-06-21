Astrologer Says We’re In Our Soft Girl Summer, But It’s Still Better Than Last Year

After experiencing hot girl summer, brat summer, and Barbie summer in years past, many people may be wondering what summer 2025 is called. According to astrologer Maren Altman, we're officially in "soft girl summer" — which may not exactly have quite the same ring as hot girl or brat, though Altman promises the astrology reveals a summer season that's better than last year's.

Astrologers have linked the zodiac sign Jupiter is in to the summer vibe, and with Jupiter now in Cancer, Altman explained this gives the summer a more emotional feel.

"With Jupiter in Cancer, your feelings and your need for safety is definitely growing," the astrologer said in a video.

The soft girl summer of 2025 is defined by nostalgia and emotion.

While this may sound a little depressing, Altman promised that overall, Jupiter in Cancer is "a very emotionally positive transit." Though you'll definitely be in your feels and experiencing feelings of nostalgia, "With Saturn and Neptune in Aries, you're learning restraint, and you're learning what boundaries you need to have around your behavior."

In the past, people might've felt tempted to go off the rails and simply say what's on their mind. However, this summer is all about that inner work as people grow out of toxic behaviors and become wiser and brighter than ever before.

"So, although I would call this less exciting and definitely not a summer that's 'for the plot,' this astrology is arguably better than last summer," shared Altman.

Eliza Alves from capturenow | canva

This is a summer when people will be more likely to stay close to home.

Jupiter is the planet that brings expansion to whatever zodiac sign is in, and since Cancer rules the home and family, we're more likely to focus on those things. As astrologer Indigo Selah-Jael has explained, "The vibe is indoor girl summer. It's giving we are indoors and we are thriving."

Sure, people might not be traveling or partying as much as they're used to, but on the flip side, there's a lot more value that's coming out of this transition.

"So, although I call it a soft girl or a soft collapse summer, I don't view that in a bad way," Altman explained. "I just think you're gonna be reflecting and looking inward more than you are going out and trying to have fun."

This summer will be more focused on home and going back to our old, comforting ways.

From fashion trends to dreams, people will be diving deep and using this simultaneously old-school and newfound energy to create a new chapter within their lives that feels more authentic to who they are.

Gabriella Csapo from capturenow | canva

Indeed, this era of the 'soft girl' has found popularity online in recent years, with more and more people choosing to slow down and appreciate the small things in life. And while it might not seem like much, according to Selah-Jael, this energy will give rise to creative ideas that have a powerful and lasting impact.

While it might be filled with its fair share of ups and downs, keeping a cool head and viewing it as another step to evolving is the best thing people can do starting now.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.