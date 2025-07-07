Love Horoscopes For Tuesday, July 8 — Relationships Thrive Today

With the Moon in Sagittarius, love horoscopes for Tuesday, July 8 reveal you will be focusing on the big picture. While you’ll want to make sure to still follow through on any responsibilities, this energy helps you take a step back and not let the little things get in the way of enjoying your relationship or your life.

The Moon rules your inner self, along with your emotions. In Sagittarius, you want to enjoy life to a greater extent. While Sagittarius always keeps a focus on the truth, this can actually help you as you will be less likely to engage with what is irrelevant. Use this energy to start believing the best about your relationship, which can fuel your experience. What you focus on is what you see. If you continue to feel like life is aligning to keep love away, then that will become your reality. However, if you are able to see love wherever you look and feel optimistic about the state of your romantic life, then that also will become your reality. The energy today does arrive in a lighthearted way, so there isn’t anything that should feel taxing or forceful, just a general optimistic attitude that helps you focus on the love and joy you have in your life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 8, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Sagittarius Moon brings luck and new beginnings into your romantic life today.

If you’re already in an existing relationship, then you may want to consider adding more adventure to your connection. If you’re single, this is an incredible time to meet someone new, especially if you’re traveling.

To make the most of this energy, though, you have to believe you are lucky in love. Practice positive affirmation and trust in receiving what you’ve always dreamed of.

Taurus

The universe always has a plan, Taurus. While the energy today is lighthearted, it will still serve a powerful benefit in your life.

You’ve been going through a massive phase of transformation recently. However, change isn’t often something you enjoy.

Luckily, the Moon in Sagittarius brings comfort and ease to any difficult situations you’ve had recently. This will help you genuinely believe that everything that is happening is all part of the divine plan for your life.

Gemini

Gemini, the Moon in Sagittarius directly affects dating and relationships for you today, drawing your focus toward your romantic life.

With the Moon in this fire sign, you feel closer to your partner or are keen on accepting an offer from someone new.

Instead of being preoccupied with other facets of your life, today's energy helps you tune into your romantic dreams, which is an important part of helping you live a life you love.

Cancer

Tend to your needs today, dearest Cancer. The Moon is traversing your house of well-being today, helping you make choices to improve matters for the better.

If you’re in an existing relationship, this helps bring in some more excitement and a new spark of chemistry. If you’re single, you may find yourself interested in someone you would never have expected.

The key to using this energy is to be sure you’re honoring your own needs, as that is how you end up attracting a relationship that does the same.

Leo

Enjoy your life, sweet Leo. Don’t wait for permission or for everything to be perfectly aligned in order to actually start to enjoy your life.

Your ability to enjoy your relationship and the life you have created doesn’t rest on an external factor, but rather on you deciding that you’re worth it.

Today is a wonderful time to plan an impromptu date with your partner, or time with friends if you’re single. Your obligations and everything else will be there tomorrow, so make the most of today.

Virgo

Let yourself be at peace in your life, Virgo. The Sagittarius Moon highlights themes of romance, family, and home today, encouraging you to find peace and fulfillment with where you are rather than always looking ahead.

Practice being in the moment and focusing on how you make the most of your relationship right where you are.

You don’t always need to have an exciting trip planned or be working on ways to improve your relationship. It should be enough to simply allow yourself to be at peace with the love you have in your life.

Libra

Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself, Libra. You don’t always have to be so agreeable or worried about everyone else's feelings over your own.

The Moon in Sagittarius will help with this today, as you will be able to openly express your feelings without worrying too much about how it’s received. You may be a bit fiery today in your delivery, but embrace this side of yourself as it will help infuse some new energy into your connection.

If you have been contemplating a conversation about the future, today supports that plan. Just trust that you are ready for the truth you’ve been seeking.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Moon governs your soul, the innermost part of yourself that not everyone gets to see. In Sagittarius, this involves realizing that worthiness is an inside job.

While your partner has to treat you how you deserve, it’s not their job to prove that you are worthy to receive love. Be sure that you are validating yourself today, as there may be an opportunity to take a risk for love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as one of the zodiac signs who always seems to be in a relationship, it’s important to remember that you are whole all on your own. Yes, a relationship adds fun and excitement to your life, but being able to cultivate that for yourself is important as well.

As the Moon moves through your sign, let yourself feel into the hidden caverns of your heart. Affirm that you are whole just as you are, and plan something that celebrates the relationship you have with yourself.

Capricorn

Silence can speak volumes, dearest Capricorn. The Moon in Sagittarius increases your intuition and psychic abilities today. However, you must create moments of silence in order to receive it.

The Moon is tied to intuition and your internal compass. In Sagittarius, this energy is amplified, giving you deep insight into the truth of your feelings and into your relationship.

Plan some moments of quiet reflection or a meditation this evening and be sure that you are honoring any intuitive messages that arise.

Aquarius

Surround yourself with what makes you feel good, Aquarius. Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that governs your house of romance and friends. As the Moon moves through this exciting fire sign, use the energy to surround yourself with what and who makes you feel good.

You don’t have to do anything more than be sure that you do whatever it takes to enjoy yourself today. Spending time with a romantic partner or friends can help reinvigorate your energy and remind you just how beautiful life is, once you stop to take it all in.

Pisces

Don’t chase, Pisces — attract. You don’t need to go chasing anything. You’ve been there and done that, and you know how it all turned out.

Instead of thinking you have to chase love, validation, or a particular person, it's time to step into a vibration of attraction. Believe that you already have everything you need. Affirm to the universe that you’re ready to see just how good life can get and treat yourself while you are at it.

Today, start being a conduit for the universe, because you will never have to chase anything meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.