Weekly Horoscopes For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From July 7 - 13, 2025

Weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign are here for July 7 - 13, 2025. The second week of July may be one of the best weeks of the month. While the first two days come with caution, we have five consecutive days that are beneficial for receiving what we need and starting something new on Sunday. Here's a rundown of what to expect this week, day by day.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, we have a Fire Ox Destruction Day. This can be a hazardous day for starting new projects. Tempers can flare, and heated arguments arise. If you know you're a stubborn person, try to avoid getting into debates that trigger your emotions. Tuesday, July 8 is another rough day: an Earth Tiger Danger Day. People we don't trust will come around and we may encounter individuals with malicious intentions. Be careful not to become ensnared by people who seem to be determined to pull you down. But Wednesday through Sunday are excellent days for getting what you need, establishing positive relationships, and enjoying some rest on Saturday. Sunday is a Water Sheep Establish Day. Let your intuitive mind guide you toward your next adventure on July 13. Now let's see what is in store for each Chinese zodiac sign this week, beginning July 7.

Rat

Rat, you may see the world through a new light due to some relationship issues that come up early this week. The reality of how someone acts during an argument can leave you wondering why you behave in a certain way during times of stress. On Monday and Tuesday, focus on personal development, and if needed, consider seeking out a therapist to help you work through past issues and resolve them.

The rest of the week will be spent implementing steps that improve your sense of security. You'll enter a discerning time of life where you speak when you need to and not explain yourself. You might find it easier to think and answer questions later. This mindset also benefits you at work, not just in romantic and familial relationships.

Ox

Ox, this week, time management and focus are a top priority for you. You may already have this area of your life well-organized with systems that flow smoothly and keep you on pace. However, the AI movement could put something of interest in front of you, where you see an opportunity. You may discover a new application or way to create useful templates.

Another area of life that may be in focus is your health and well-being. You might want to start a new fitness routine or study longevity topics over the weekend. Subscribe to podcasts. Look into small micro actions you can take throughout the day that boost your concentration and give you a sense of power. Your physical body can become stronger with better nutrition and exercise. You may see a substantial improvement in sleep this weekend, after the Full Moon on July 10.

Tiger

Tiger, this is a very active and social week for you. A part of your personality seems to draw you toward individuals who are great at networking charismatically. You may meet important people throughout the week. So, if you have any grooming tasks that need attention, don't delay. Make an appointment, and if you have time, check out thrift stores for cool, affordable finds.

Try to squeeze in time before Wednesday for a needed haircut or manicure. Be sure to look your best, even when running to the store for a few items. It's an excellent week for chance meetings and fortunate accidents. Whatever you need to have to be prepared, keep it at the ready.

Rabbit

Rabbit, the summer season is here, but it won't last too long. If you have a trip you want to take before the fall, this is the week to plan. Check out promotional deals from various airlines or see what fun things you can do by car with family or friends.

The week is also great for planning out your 2026 year. Do you have ambitious goals that you want to achieve, requiring a well-defined strategy and game plan? Before the week picks up on Wednesday, use the two red days, Monday and Tuesday, for quiet planning at home. Any mishaps can help clarify your purpose and provide motivation for change.

Dragon

Dragon, this week is the perfect time for you to plan a future party or event where you need to collaborate with others. If you have a birthday or a special anniversary coming up, start mapping out the venue or what you want to include regarding food and entertainment.

Another area that is great for you to focus on this week is communication. There can be misunderstandings via text message, so it may be helpful to call instead of sending something that could be easily misunderstood during a video chat.

This is a great time to back up technology. Download important photos and clear up anything online that you no longer need. If you have a lot of things you want to complete at home, such as removing clutter or restocking your pantry with healthy food items, plan to do so on Sunday, July 13.

Snake

Snake, trust and relationships are a hot topic for you this week. If you have a close relationship with your significant other or friends, you may still encounter a situation that raises doubts by Tuesday. Rather than jump to conclusions or feel frustrated, direct your attention to the problem with an open mind. You may receive additional information that provides clarity around Wednesday, and see problems resolve naturally.

This week, despite the positive energy from Wednesday through Saturday, remain cautious around finances. You may be prone to spending more than is necessary to start a project or something that you feel good about on Sunday. Set a budget that helps you stay within a certain amount and keeps your situation where you want it to be.

Horse

Horse, you tend to enjoy your freedom, and if you're in a partnership or casually dating, this may be the week when you bring up expectations related to your relationship. Before discussing where you want your boundaries to be regarding the amount of time you spend together or apart, consider your wants and needs.

Monday and Tuesday are tense days and may cause you to think differently when you are more relaxed. So, aim to have any tense talks on Friday or Saturday. You will be ready to start a new routine on Sunday. This is a great week to start a new workout routine or meet a new friend who shares your interests.

Goat

Goat, your relationships are a work in progress this week, and you'll find new ways to relate to each individual you encounter. In family, you may be playing the active listening role, especially during the harsher days this week. Monday may bring tears to a friend's life, and you will be there to help them adjust their expectations and feel better.

Throughout this week, you're very productive at work, and you'll find working in collaborative groups beneficial. This is your week to showcase your leadership skills and traits. Your ability to be timely and helpful proves an asset.

You may discover an opportunity to help a stranger over the weekend. An unexpected meeting with a former or current love could start you on a new journey this Sunday.

Monkey

Monkey, your curious nature is what helps you get through the most challenging part of this week. On Monday and Tuesday, you'll have an unquenchable desire to understand the why behind each problem that presents itself. You might even discover that there is something you can do to prevent an issue from happening again in the future, benefiting yourself and others.

External stressors may not be pleasant, but when you view them as opportunities, Monkey, you discover a way to help yourself and others. An area of life that may see the most significant improvement is financial. You may find a new way to save money and utilize a different resource to fulfill the same need.

Wednesday and Sunday can be super life-changing for you. Make a note of any discoveries that feel serendipitous. You may be having an appointment with fate, which sets you on a path toward your life's purpose.

Rooster

Rooster, you can plan your future meticulously and carefully, but then life can have other expectations and divert your attention. You may need to be flexible with your schedule on Monday and Tuesday, as you might encounter an unexpected delay or issue that prevents you from completing tasks. Having a plan B in place can be helpful, and stating the truth instead of trying to shift blame is superior to lying.

Thursday, you may be the recipient or the giver of help in a situation involving family. When possible, be more actively communicative during this period. Listen to your intuition and reach out to friends whom you think about. You never know if that intuitive nudge is divine timing trying to get your attention.

Dog

Dog, your life goals and the situation you are in this week may be something you want to focus on. You will want to see how to address external pressures such as work demands or family obligations. There are ways to partner with friends through barter and trade to help improve your daily routines.

Asking for help may be challenging early this week; however, on Thursday, you may find it much easier to open up about your vulnerabilities. Address any unspoken expectations that involve habits, chores or needs to get them out in the open and clarified. A lot can be accomplished over the weekend, so if you have any errands that can be done during this window of time, try to schedule them.

Pig

Pig, a romantic relationship is on the radar this week, and this may be one you start or are currently in. On Monday and Tuesday, anticipate the possibility of discussing intimacy issues. Even the best relationships can improve when opening up about fears and concerns outside of the relationship that affect your partnership when you are together.

Are schedules not aligning as much as you'd like? Do you want to spend more time together, but can't for whatever reason? Financial matters related to spending as a couple or when out with friends are also great topics to discuss before Sunday. Talk it over.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.