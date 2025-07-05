5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Abundance All Week, Starting July 7

The week of July 7 - 13, 2025, five Chinese zodiac signs are feeling pretty lucky to be attracting financial abundance all week. If you are willing to work hard and make the necessary sacrifices that trim the financial fat, you will see an overall improvement that keeps things running smoothly throughout the week — and lasts for months.

Monday, July 7 is a Fire Ox Destruction Day, so remove obstacles with a bullish attitude. Remember that favor fortunes the brave. Then, on Tuesday, be a little cautious when expending energy. A little bit of frugality goes a long way. There's a Full Moon on July 10, so letting go of what's not working is on the schedule. New projects are best begun on Sunday, July 13, the Water Sheep Establish Day. Through the rest of the week, you'll see rewards, increasing opportunities, and chances to expand your productivity. Treat time as a valuable asset, as much as you would currency. View relationships and love as a form of wealth and act as though your health is your primary investment focus. Let's see what else this means for Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Goat, and Dragon, the five Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial abundance the week of July 7.

1. Ox

Ox, the week of July 7, you are attracting financial abundance by how well you save what you have, but it's a bit more than that. You are also parsing life in health, relationships, and how you spend your time and energy.

The strongest day for you this week is Monday. July 7 is a Fire Ox Destruction Day. You will encounter significant, unexpected challenges and obstacles to your growth. This experience will serve as a wake-up call for you. You'll know what you can and absolutely cannot do anymore. You will feel your limitations and realize that naivety is an expense you can no longer afford, especially when it comes to personal spending habits. The good thing is you are a diligent and strong zodiac sign with broad shoulders and an even broader outlook. Monday gives you the push you need to move yourself out of the danger zone by Tuesday.

You'll start seeing monetary rewards and other benefits, such as improved relationships and scheduling opportunities, come to you around Friday, July 11. You'll feel much more relaxed by the weekend, but don't let up when times get hard, and don't be afraid to face the truth of any situation you endure. Hard work pays off for you, and your financial abundance will come right after the drama.

2. Tiger

Tiger, this week you attract financial abundance by keeping what is yours. It's a good thing you're so flexible in your thinking and naturally view challenges as opportunities, by your animal nature. You will face an uphill climb when it comes to attracting abundance this week, but once you reach the top of the hill, it's smooth sailing down the other side.

On Tuesday, July 8, it's crucial for you to remain grounded with firm boundaries. You may have something due to you that you need and is related to money, or something that you consider substantial. But you'll have to fight to get it. If you are hoping to collect money that you loaned to a family member or friend, you may need to ask for it more than once.

You may need to consider taking legal action if you're involved in problems related to a business or partnership where your relationship is ending and marital property is involved. However, your financial abundance comes to you through the form of courage and securing what you don't want to lose.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, it's incredible how belief can play a role in attracting abundance. For you, this is particularly the case, especially around Wednesday, July 9. If you want to manifest money, you should ask for it directly from the universe and set strong intentions that involve specific action steps to make your dreams come true.

This week features a Full Moon in Capricorn, a sign associated with acquiring money through hard work and maintaining social status. For you, Wednesday marks the beginning of your preparation for an elevated status, where you will have economic security, as well as the respect from friends and family that you desire.

You may have wanted to have a softer era earlier this year, but life's hardships made it difficult, and resources were scarce. But this week, things start to turn for you. Beginning on Thursday, June 10, you receive what you're looking for — even if it's just the light at the end of the tunnel.

4. Goat

Goat, you attract abundance by starting a new project this week, but be sure to prioritize your mental health and emotional well-being before you begin. Make a mental note that the effort you make this week may not yield results until Sunday, July 13, to coincide with the Water Sheep Establish Day.

This week will feel intense for you, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Your sensitive nature may feel slightly overstimulated, so investing in self-development activities, such as therapy or exercise, can be helpful. Being grounded will give you the foundation you need to build and attract abundance, as you will feel prepared to handle whatever is necessary to achieve it.

Resources you need, such as support from family and friends, may come to you on Thursday, July 10, a Receive Day. You may need to ask for what you want, so don't be shy or expect things to come to you naturally.

5. Dragon

Dragon, you attract financial abundance on July 10, a Metal Dragon Receive Day, which coincides with the Full Moon in Capricorn. Your wealth will come to you in many forms, some monetary and others intangible, such as relationships, a mindset, and a boost in self-esteem.

Since your receive day involves a lunar phase associated with letting go, you might be releasing a burden in your life that has drained your pocketbook. You may be paying off a debt or letting go of a toxic situation that has hurt your future outlook since June.

This week, view what you don't have to do any longer as your form of wealth because you acquire the gift of time. Time is more valuable than anything money can buy, and with the time you receive, you can start to invest your energy into activities you enjoy. Optimize your positive and negative experiences. Passion grows purpose, and disappointment gives you profound wisdom; you will be feeling pretty wealthy by the end of this week.

