3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era Starting On July 7

Three Chinese zodiac signs enter a lucky new era the week of July 7 - 13, 2025. Despite a rocky start this week, the door to tough times and unnecessary challenges officially closes for Rabbit, Dragon and Snake after Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday may not feel like luck is coming at all. However, the lucky streak starts officially on Wednesday and last through Sunday.

According to the July Ren-Ru monthly calendar for 2025, there may be some losses and unexpected problems that affect relationships and activities specifically related to long-term commitments. So, if you need to agree to something long term or do anything binding at all, be slow to sign and quick to double-check.

While a little caution will pay off mid-week, Wednesday through Sunday the energy lifts and things start to improve for all animal signs, but specifically for the three with tender hearts and the ability to see how life comes in cycles. Here's how three Chinese zodiac signs enter a lucky new era from July 7 - 13.

1. Rabbit

Rabbit, you enter a lucky new era by starting something that you know needs to happen. Have you been putting off any major decisions, like consulting a doctor or planning a trip out of town? You know what you need to do, but you are afraid to take that first step. Ask yourself why and then face that fear head-on because the only thing standing between you and your fortunate new era is a decision to take care of yourself.

You know that these types of events can change your life and outlook, and it's time for you to embark on this journey of change. During the hard times that come on Monday and Tuesday, the weight of life can feel too much to bear. But the something inside of you clicks, leading to an insight or realization. This is the lightbulb moment that precedes your life change when you decide to begin a fortunate journey on Wednesday, July 9, and Earth Rabbit Success Day.

If you have a health concern you've been avoiding, consulting a medical professional can help alleviate your worries and provide you with the necessary information to address your concerns. Education will take you to a new career and introduce you to new people. Travel will give you a much-needed break from the daily grind, allowing you to relax your spirit and focus on what your next phase of life is meant to be. This is a foundational week for you, Rabbit, so do your best to face fears that prevent you from doing what you need to do.

2. Dragon

Dragon, your lucky new era begins on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Metal Dragon Receive Day. You experience an unexpected shift in mindset that helps you see how life is good for you.

You have felt taken advantage of by others. A part of you has felt tired by constantly giving and never receiving anything in return for your time and effort. However, before the Full Moon in Capricorn, on Monday or Tuesday, an action you take increases your self-worth.

You may set a firm boundary that stops you from being placed in a position of vulnerability. The courage it takes for you to say no and establish a new way of living creates momentum.

Then, on July 10, you release any expectations you have for others about what you should or should not do. This is a very fortunate moment, Dragon, because it changes the vibe you send out to the world. The new signal is that you are a luck generator, free to make new choices.

You'll are about to stop living for what you can do for others and starting to focus on what you can do for yourself. While it may sound selfish on the surface, it's an excellent time for collaborative efforts that enhance the quality of your relationships. You are transparent about what you want and don't want. You say no when you mean it. You stand in your strength, making this week a fortunate time for you indeed!

3. Snake

Snake, life has been tough, and you're ready for a change. This week, on Friday, July 11, you enter a new lucky era that makes life easier for you in ways you have only imagined in your wildest dreams.

Change begins slowly, and then it accelerates rapidly. Have you been sticking your toe in the water to test how it feels? If you've envisioned asking someone out on a date or putting yourself out there in business, this might be your make-or-break week. You decide to overcome your worries and concerns, moving in a stronger direction.

If you've battled loneliness, then on Monday and Tuesday, the realization of its impact on your mental health will become more apparent. You may decide that being rejected is a better experience than wondering if you should put yourself out there to find new love or make friends. Financial struggles may reach a point where you are no longer satisfied with making just enough; you will start to investigate what you need to do to save, as well as generate more income.

This is a powerful week for you, Snake, since you are a crafty and clever animal sign. And, this is your Snake year! You'll figure out the loophole and angle that works best for you. The moment you start, there's no stopping you! You'll be lucky, the new era will be wonderful, and you'll enjoy learning what life can do for you all week long.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.