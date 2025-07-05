What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know From Now Until July 13, Per A Tarot Reader

The weekly one-card tarot reading is here with what each zodiac sign needs to know for the week of July 7 - 13, 2025. This week, Uranus leaves Taurus to enter Gemini, beginning a new era that lasts for seven years. Uranus in Gemini fosters collective changes in education and technology, and signifies changes to the global network and local communication systems.

The Full Moon rises in Capricorn on July 10. If you own tarot cards, you can set them out for a moonlit energy clearing. Saturn retrograde closes out the week on July 13. This is a time to work on your personal goals and remove negative beliefs about your life and challenges. Now, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign the week of July 7, per a tarot card reader.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for July 7 - 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, this week, you're the strong and courageous one, as you typically know yourself to be. Interestingly, you have the Emperor tarot card, which is associated with your zodiac sign and ruling planet, Mars, implying that you are ramping up for battle.

You may need to work through some communication conflicts on a personal level since Uranus will enter Gemini on July 7. Brace yourself for misunderstandings that cause uncertainty. Present yourself like an Emperor would, in a forward-facing manner. Be strong, yet approachable. Don't assume anything and guard your territory.

During the July 10 Full Moon in Capricorn, you let go of something related to your job and may begin a new role soon. Pay attention to conversations or signs that indicate leadership potential opportunities for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The Devil, reversed

Taurus, you are in charge this week, and you gain power over a part of your life that may have felt out of control in the past.

With the Devil tarot card in reverse as your starting point this week, you are overcoming temptations and learning what you can and cannot control. This may include finances, as Uranus moves out of your sign on July 7 and into your financial house.

The July 10 Full Moon this week may prompt you to let go of a perspective that was refined and tested over the last seven years. You may experience feelings of joy when this happens.

Saturn retrograde on July 13 may help you to see an enemy that was hidden. You may find that this person presented themselves as an ally when they were actually only close to you to help themselves.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Hermit, reversed

Gemini, the Hermit in reverse position is a sign to come out and share your life with others. If you've felt slightly less sociable lately, this week life changes, and you are more open and expressive with people close to you who need your advice and input. You are a wealth of information.

With Uranus entering your sign this week on July 7, expect some personal goals to manifest and begin to call your name. You have the opportunity to transform your life profoundly over the next seven years. Pay attention to strange things that happen that stand out to you.

The Full Moon on July 10 in your house of shared resources may prompt you to act in a very charitable way toward someone in your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Lovers, reversed

Cancer, this week you may experience some problems in your relationship due to your wanting things one way and your partner wanting them another way.

If you're single, dating can be challenging for a variety of reasons, but often due to a lack of mental compatibility or differing worldviews.

With Uranus entering Gemini on July 7, your past may impact your current life in some way that you feel is disruptive. However, if there are any loose ends you need to tie up, this is a good time for closure. Saturn retrograde on July 13 helps you find problems to solve.

The Full Moon on July 10 in your sister sign brings a friendship or work-related partnership to a close. A vital project could be completed so you can start a new one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The World

Leo, this is a lucky week for you to reach a new milestone. The World tarot card encourages you to work hard and stay true to your goals, especially time-specific ones that need to happen before Sunday.

Uranus in your friendship sector on July 7 may prompt you to branch out and meet new people. You could meet an Aquarius who helps you to break into a new social crowd.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10 will help you to let go of any bad habits that hinder you from making progress with your health goals. Try to avoid taking any risks that could cause an accident, especially during travel, such as speeding or activities that increase your risk of breaking bones. This week, there may be vulnerabilities that increase the risk of injury due to Saturn's retrograde starting this Sunday, on July 13.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you tend to be a level-headed person during times of stress, yet this week, you are prone to losing your cool over the most minor things.

The Ace of Cups, reversed, is a reminder to remain calm when you sense that your temper is about to flare. This may happen around the July 10 Full Moon in Capricorn with friends that push buttons or do something you dislike and hit your last nerve.

Also, pay attention to changes that are taking place at work when Uranus enters Gemini on July 7, since a sudden change may take you by surprise.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Star, reversed

Libra, during the week of July 7, you may experience a bout of hopelessness, which could relate to world issues or problems that you feel need to be addressed sooner. You want to become more involved.

During this week's Full Moon on July 10, you may realize something needs to change in your home life. This is a week when you may be able to let go of an obligation and allow someone else to take the lead. Perhaps you've played a role as a parental figure, but you're ready to let someone else mentor and train instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Seven of Swords

Scorpio, tell the truth to the best of your ability this week. The Seven of Swords serves as a reminder that honesty is the best policy.

You may tell a lie without meaning to due to a lack of knowledge, so own up to it should that happen. It's better to admit a wrong on your own than to wait for someone to confront you.

A person may test your character this week, so exercise caution with what you say (especially around the Full Moon on July 10) to avoid communication problems.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Five of Cups

The past is behind you, Sagittarius, but that doesn't mean you don't occasionally feel regret for decisions you made and wish you hadn't.

The week of July 7 is for healing from errors in decision-making and how those mistakes have impacted your life. Pay attention to relationship matters, as you may find that an old flame or a toxic relationship tries to re-enter your life, creating confusion about your feelings.

The July 10 Full Moon in Capricorn may relate to financial losses. Put a stop to spending that is continuously hurting you financially.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Six of Swords

Capricorn, this is a healing week for you. As the Six of Swords indicates, you find emotional closure that could involve family or an old flame. When you can let go of grudges or past pain, it allows you to make room for what you want now or in the future.

The beauty of this tarot card is that it happens during the week of the Full Moon in your sign on July 10. Full Moons symbolize releasing, and for you, this may involve letting go of an old form of who you feel you've been and starting a new chapter in life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The Fool

Aquarius, this week calls for something fun and spontaneous to happen because you are ready for it. The Fool tarot card predicts that an opportunity will come your way, and you'll want to leap forward and claim it.

You may undergo a profound revelation that helps put time into perspective for you. Perhaps, during the July 10 Full Moon in Capricorn, you'll recognize a problem that you didn't see before and now want to be proactive to solve it.

With Saturn retrograde on Sunday, July 13, you'll be rethinking, plotting and planning your next big move.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Empress, reversed

Do you feel stuck, Pisces? The Empress, reversed, may indicate that you're feeling like you can't accomplish your big goals or dreams due to the responsibilities or obligations you have with others.

There comes a time and place when you need to let go of those things to salvage your friendship or risk losing it around the Full Moon on July 10. With Saturn retrograde in Aries on July 13, be careful with decisions related to money, as problems involving money could come up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.