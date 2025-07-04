The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 5, 2025

On July 5, 2025, the Moon and Sun are both in water signs, bringing strong intuitive energy to your daily one-card tarot card reading. Today's message from the tarot is to use your intuition to guide you to where you need to go.

Scorpio teaches you to be insightful and a little distrusting. The Sun in Cancer puts a protective barrier over your emotions so that you guard your heart and everything that is precious to you, particularly family and friends. You may find that you can sense when something is off without evidence or when something feels right because your gut tells you so, and you want to listen to it. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology starting on July 5, according to a tarot card reader.

The tarot horoscope's message for each zodiac sign on July 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Temperance

Aries, take a deep breath! Things will start to come back around soon for you. Your life may feel like it's a bit out of control lately, but July 5 could be the start of a new chapter. You won't know until you see beyond this moment.

The cycle of change often starts disruptively, similar to a whirlwind. It's not easy to navigate the unknowns right now. But, as you become more familiar with this phase, you'll find it's easier to figure out what you need to do and how.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Star

All signs are pointing toward a new beginning, Taurus. You are at this beautiful place where you get to take all your life's lessons and apply them strategically. By building into the lives of others, you do something magical for yourself — find a new life purpose.

On July 5, be a knowledge sharer. Give what you can when possible. The Star tarot card lets you know that the more generous you are about what you have been through, the more impact you have in the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Today's tarot card reading on July 5, 2025 brings you one that's associated with your zodiac sign and personality traits. You wear many hats in life, both professionally and personally. You have to decide which one you enjoy putting on the most.

You are at this significant place in time where your time is limited. So, you need to focus on one thing to do it well. You might meet someone who needs something you have to offer, and this skillset that you have refined will be the perfect fit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, you are about to undergo an unexpected change. You might think that a mistake or situation is so disastrous and stressful that you can't ever figure your way out. However, life has a funny way of putting you in front of the right person when you need advice or help.

Today's Tower tarot is encouraging you to believe in yourself. Life can change for the worse and then suddenly become better than you ever imagined it could be. So, wait for the miracle. It's coming to you soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Emperor

No one likes to be told what to do, Leo. So, today, you may feel a little bit put out when someone tries to micromanage you. You will learn how to set clear boundaries and maintain your composure even in the face of adversity.

The Emperor tarot card may be a representation of you as you demonstrate leadership and courage in all situations today. You tend to be a person who prefers calm conversations over arguing or strong statements. So, encourage this in others as you navigate tough talks on July 5.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

On July 5, 2025, the Sun tarot card is a bright sunny ray of light in your day. It predicts a happy moment in life where you can do great things due to your positive mindset and attitude.

You'll find it incredible how well you'll be able to attract the right circumstances, regardless of your scenario or situation. People will find you to be approachable and easy to talk to. If you've been wondering when life will improve, today may be your time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Wheel of Fortune

When fate meets destiny, something serendipitous happens. Typically, the best outcomes occur when you have invested time and energy in preparing yourself for an event.

The Wheel of Fortune is a symbol of hard work meeting opportunity, and how you are the driving force behind the upward climb in your life. On July 5, avoid cutting corners or trying to take shortcuts to get ahead. Instead, embrace the life lessons that come with time and traveling over an arduous journey.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Cups

Scorpio, are you falling in love? You may be meeting your soul mate, and this isn't limited to a new person. You could fall back in love with your partner and mate.

You may find that something is alluring about a person you have been with for some time, which encourages you to believe in your relationship's future.

If you're single, today may bring you closer to meeting a kindred spirit. You could find a person who sees into who you are and loves you just for being you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords, reversed

Heartache hurts most when you first experience the sting of truth. But, after time, you learn that your pain was a lesson you needed to learn.

Today brings you closer to remembering the past and helps you feel less stuck in it. You may even go so far as to think like the problem happened to someone else.

You are removed and healed, it's much better than you dared to dream.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

What's good luck if it can't be shared with others? Today's Ten of Pentacles tarot card helps you to see how blessed you are in every way.

You no longer have to prove yourself to others. People see you for who you are (and even those who don't, don't bother you at all). You're finally at a place in life that feels safe, secure and whole.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Moon

Some people don't seem to think that saying a little white lie matters. However, you may feel differently. Some say tiny lies to keep the peace. So, when you get the Moon tarot card, it's a sign to be careful when taking a person's word at face value.

Test what is said, and when you feel like something is being hidden from you. It may be inert and unintentional. However, you will want to search for the truth if you think that a lie is being presented to you in the name of peace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Swords

You're standing at a crossroads, Pisces, and it could be that there's a point where you need to change. You have been doing things that make the most sense for where you are now.

And, that's worked for you, which makes it OK. However, today's Two of Swords tarot card indicates a indicision. Know what you want, and that is what can help you on July 5.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.