What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About July 4, Per A Tarot Reader

There's something specific each zodiac needs to know about July 4, 2025, per a tarot reader. The day begins with the Moon leaving Libra to enter Scorpio, but there's more than just the Moon changing signs today. Venus enters free-spirited Gemini, and Neptune in Aries begins retrograde.

This is a reflective time punctuated by deep, intuitive energy that can feel dreamy. If you're not careful, you can easily fall into deception or pondering extremes. Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for July 4.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about Friday, July 4, 2025, per a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Cups, reversed

Aries, you have to accept that some people can't process their own emotions due to a variety of reasons. You may wish that a person would act a certain way or be a person you thought they were.

But, the Knight of Cups, reversed, is saying it might be beyond their capacity right now. Some people mature at a slower pace than others. Can you wait for that miracle to happen? The next question is, what will you do if it doesn't?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands

What is your game plan, Taurus? You have a lot of things you want to accomplish in life beyond work, don't you? You can hope that it will happen organically or choose to plot a path and ensure that it does. Goals written down have a greater chance of succeeding. What do you need to put down on paper today?

The Two of Wands is a decision-making tarot card, indicating that it's time to take action. If actions speak louder than words, what will your voice say about you today?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man, reversed

As much as you are called the shape-shifter, there's a more rigid side of you that comes out today. The Hanged Man, reversed, is a tarot card that typically shows up when you are at a standstill in your life. You may feel like you are stagnating, and a part of you may also prefer it that way.

Life does not always have to include change. There can be something peaceful in the familiar, and change may be off the agenda today as you allow yourself to settle into what you know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups, reversed

Today, a rift may develop between you and a loved one, Cancer. Perhaps you talk about politics and need to agree to disagree. Or perhaps you will discover that you are less compatible with close family members than you would be if you gave each other a little bit of space.

The Ten of Cups, reversed, invites you to choose a less strife-filled path. Instead of arguing or being upset that your situation isn't running as smoothly, go with the flow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Emperor, reversed

There is a cure for a lack of discipline in any area of your life where you feel like you could self-improve. Like The Emperor, reversed, you may be strong and know you are capable of great things, but fall short for one reason or another at times.

Rather than create more excuses or set your start date back again to begin later, try to be more determined today. You might be surprised at how one small decision not to quit or give up on July 4 can be the first of many more small successes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Empress

You get everything you want and so much more on July 4, 2025. The Empress tarot card is a sign of positivity and growth. You may be in a prime position to do things you never imagined yourself doing, but it all begins with your mind.

One thing to do today is envision what you desire happening and see it coming to you. You can draw it on paper, create a vision board, or ask the universe to create the door so you can walk through it when it opens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Sun

Smiles all around, Libra. Today's Sun tarot card is a positive sign for you. It spells out happiness and joy that you can't hide from others, even if you wanted to. The gifts of your heart are growing closer to you each day.

Begin this day with gratitude, as you will be given many new gifts and blessings. Write down 10 things that make you happy. Then add one more thing to your list each day for the rest of the week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Pentacles

Being flexible with your thinking, life, and way of being is a skill set that can be mastered with conscientious effort and time. Each day, make one change to keep yourself agile. When you have the Two of Pentacles, it's a sign to continue to grow and adapt to things in life that you would not ordinarily contemplate.

Learn something about a culture different from your own. Plan to try a new cuisine or study a new language. Broaden your horizons.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Wands

Healthy competition is great when you want to sharpen your mind and become a stronger teammate. Today, see disagreements or conflicts as hidden opportunities revealing themselves to you so you can take advantage of them.

You may learn a valuable lesson or become closer to someone after working through a problem. You may discover that you prefer a different viewpoint because you have gained new insight. Tension can bring out the best in you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Swords, reversed

The past is behind you, Capricorn. It may have taken a long time to get to this special place, but here you are. On July 4, 2025, the Three of Swords, reversed, marks a new journey. You are taking the first step, and it's smooth sailing from here.

The beautiful part is that when you are finally healed, you no longer have to talk about it. You can enjoy what you have and quietly exist without any further mention of your past.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Pentacles

Do you feel like a little more money would make your life easier? The King of Pentacles may imply a deep desire you have for material and financial success.

Your motives are pure, and you may not be looking for more from a space of greed. Instead, you see how financial strength empowers you to help others.

The universe often delivers to those who embrace a giving spirit and a generous heart. That's you, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Cups, reversed

Pisces, it's hard to let go of something or someone you once loved. That's why, on July 4, 2025, you may be thinking of an ex with whom you had a close relationship. Thinking about someone from the past can be confusing.

You may wonder if you still care for them. The feelings you need to process can be helpful when you decide to address any unfinished business that holds you back and prevents you from fully moving on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.