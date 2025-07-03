Love Horoscopes For Friday, July 4 — Neptune Retrograde Begins

According to daily love horoscopes for Friday, July 4, 2025, Neptune stations retrograde in Aries, helping your zodiac sign see what you’ve previously missed in your relationship. This is a time for reflection. Although it may not feel easy at times, it helps you better understand what needs to change to have the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Nothing is meant to remain the same forever, including your romantic relationship. Neptune is looking to revolutionize your romantic life, yet the process may appear messy. As part of Neptune’s journey, it will shift back into Pisces on October 22 as part of its retrograde before stationing direct on December 10 to return to Aries. Expect closure to the past so that you can move forward into a new chapter.

Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Friday, July 4, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, on July 4, Neptune stations retrograde in your sign, bringing about a shift in how you think about love. You often focus too much on the results of a process that you don’t let yourself be in it. Starting today, embrace being a work in progress, Aries.

Neptune retrograde provides a deep space of healing that will allow you to grow into a more evolved version of yourself. All of this will have a dramatic effect on your romantic life, so be sure to choose someone with whom you can grow and be open about your process.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only the truth matters, Taurus. Neptune retrograde in Aries will help you to understand the meaning of the decisions that you’ve made in your romantic life. This will bring about a change in who you partner with, as well as your circle of friends.

You may realize that you’ve created the relationship you thought you should have, while ignoring what it is you truly need. During this period, there will be a greater emphasis on how you feel rather than how a relationship appears, so be sure to honor your emotions.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t give up hope, dearest Gemini. You can’t let anything deter you from pursuing what you know is meant for you. This may include a romantic relationship.

On July 4, be clear about your goals for yourself, whether in life or romance, as this can help you stay true to yourself. There may be a partner or friend in your life who attempts to distract you from what you want to accomplish, so it will be essential that you don’t give up hope on your dreams.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to try something new, beautiful Cancer. From July 4 to October, Neptune retrograde will shift between Aries and Pisces, bringing your focus onto new beginnings. While this can be a beneficial time for you and your romantic life, be sure to trust yourself.

You can’t let the outside noise or the perception of others dictate what you choose for yourself. You may decide to take your romantic life in a radical and unexpected direction, which is fine — as long as you listen to your instincts.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always a way to improve, dearest Leo. You must be willing to let go of the dreams of your past to become aware of where you are being guided. Neptune retrograde offers you an incredible time of transformation as you deepen your relationship with spirit.

This will help you undertake a personal journey of learning to become better, not for anyone else, but for yourself. Use this time to become aware of where you are forcing matters in your romantic life and instead try to surrender to what this process is trying to reveal to you.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth can sometimes hurt, sweet Virgo. Starting on July 4, Neptune retrograde will bring about a period of truth and change in your romantic life.

Yet this is also a chapter that you should already be prepared to close. No matter how much you wish someone were the person for you, you’re also in the space to admit when they aren’t.

Try to focus on investing your energy into changing your life in the ways you desire. No matter what this brings, make sure you’re investing energy into yourself and not in keeping a relationship afloat.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t sacrifice yourself for love, Libra. You are just beginning a profound time of growth in your romantic life as Neptune stations retrograde in Aries, lighting up matters of relationships and romance.

When Neptune is retrograde, you will be able to see the truth about your relationship. Once it shifts back into Pisces in October, expect to prioritize yourself. You will no longer tolerate a relationship that makes you sacrifice what you want for yourself or your life.

While this period may bring challenges, the universe is guiding you to step into your power finally.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

See the truth of your life, dearest Scorpio. Neptune retrograde is a chance for you to confront some harsh truths regarding yourself and your relationship.

During this period, it may feel like you or your partner is falling off a pedestal, as you suddenly see that everything wasn’t as you had hoped it would be. There is room for improvement here, but you’ll need to put in the work to foster a healthier connection.

Focus on cultivating an equal and reciprocal partnership in your romantic life, rather than relying solely on hope to save a relationship.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust in yourself to commit to what is meant for you, Sagittarius. Neptune retrograde brings about powerful themes of growth and learning within your romantic life.

As Neptune moves between Aries and Pisces over the next few months, you may find yourself at a crossroads involving leaving where you are to pursue a deeper relationship.

Be mindful of your decisions, but also recognize that you aren’t meant to remain where you are, so it’s essential to trust yourself during this period.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open your heart, dearest Capricorn. You can’t start to improve matters in your romantic life until you start being honest about how you are feeling. Neptune retrograde in Aries and Pisces brings about the chance to improve your long-term relationship through your healing.

On July 4, try to reflect on your openness, especially when sharing your emotions. Spend time traversing the wounds of your childhood and past relationships to see if there is anything that is still affecting you.

A better life awaits you, but you need to start tapping into the truth of your emotions.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Stand up for yourself, beautiful Aquarius. Neptune retrograde brings a chance for you to stand up for what you deserve in romantic relationships.

As the planet of illusion dances between Aries and Pisces on its retrograde journey, you will be called to advocate for yourself in your relationship. Be sure that you’re not trying to sugarcoat anything you say or worry about being perceived as the eternally nice person.

Instead, be honest, forthcoming, and don’t accept less, as that is the key to finally receiving what you’ve always deserved.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Revamp your energy, Pisces. Neptune has just left your zodiac sign after an extended period, which did offer some relief. However, as Neptune begins its retrograde, it will help you to merge the old with the new.

This is one of the final pieces of you finally learning what you are worth, and how that affects who you attract into your life. Be sure that you are not falling back into any old patterns, especially as Neptune returns to Pisces.

You've completed the lessons, so this is a time to synthesize all that you’ve learned, allowing your energy to match your growth finally.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.