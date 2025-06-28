What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 30 - July 6, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here with insight for June 30 - July 6, 2025. In July, the planet of love enters Gemini on the 4th of July, and we celebrate freedom in our relationships. The planet Neptune will retrograde in Aries, which can foster confusion or apathy within ourselves and how we perceive our role in relation to others.

While shuffling the cards for this week, the Nine of Wands popped out. Nine is a victory number in tarot, and wands are related to ideas and thought. We may face some specific challenges this week. However, the goal must be reached. Don't be afraid to try harder than you might think your goal is worth — with perseverance, you will achieve it. Now, let's see what this means for each zodiac sign this week, according to the cards and a tarot reader.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Eight of Cups

Been there, done that, and you've got the t-shirt, Aries. This tarot card, the Eight of Cups, is a sign that you've outgrown the past and are ready to head in a new direction. Once you are prepared to explore new terrain, there isn't any convincing you that you shouldn't.

The reason behind your life change could be spiritual, more than monetary or physical. Internally, do you view the world through a new set of eyes? Did something happen that altered your perspective about a person, place, thing or idea forever?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords is a symbol of letdowns and betrayal. So, you may wrestle with feeling like you let someone down by not sticking around longer.

Well, Taurus, the truth is you tried and it didn't work. Love is a gamble, and when you start to see the light, no matter how much you want to make things work, it may not.

This may not imply that a decision to take a break is forever. You may need room to grow, and letting your partner or friend do the same is a mature decision. You will heal. Give yourself time to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, when you struggle to commit to a dream, it may be that you're disinterested or that you don't see it as a priority for the time being.

There may be many reasons why you have decided not to be committed and dedicated to finishing a project as you promised. Instead of ignoring the problem, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you to be upfront and confront the matter.

Honesty with yourself is just as important as being truthful to others. What is the real reason why you don't want to do something you know you should do?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

Cancer, giving is in your DNA. And when you get the Queen of Pentacles as your weekly tarot card, it's going to be a great time for you because you will share what you have with people you love — and it all comes straight from your heart.

You are in a wonderful mood to show your charitable nature to people you know need extra kindness and thoughtful consideration.

The best part of this tarot card reading is that you don't have to have a lot. You can donate time or give a kind word. Your spirit and presence are the two greatest gifts you can give to the world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: King of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, be careful this week. The King of Pentacles, reversed, serves as a warning to avoid extreme behavior. If you are agitated, refrain from making important decisions until you have calmed down.

You are typically an even-keeled zodiac sign, but there is also a side of you that can be highly irritable and angry, especially when you sense an injustice has occurred.

Try to remain emotionally level-headed so that whatever you decide to do this week comes from a place of logic and reasoning rather than rage and frustration.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Hierophant

Virgo, it's always a good idea to seek advice from others, especially when dealing with a matter that requires professional insight or expertise. What problem do you need to solve that requires serious critical thinking skills?

The Hierophant tarot card is a symbol of old and established structures, religions and institutional practices. So, think of therapists, doctors, mentors, and people who possess deep knowledge and training that extend far beyond your limited understanding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Tower, reversed

Libra, you lose some and then you gain more than what you thought was possible. That's the way of the universe and The Tower, a reversed tarot card.

You will experience some type of hardship this week that will leave you feeling emotionally bankrupt or impoverished, but then, suddenly, fate lends a helping hand and provides you with a gift that fills that emptiness and overflows it.

See the world through the lens of opportunity. As they say, when one door closes, another one opens. But, in your case, you might have an entire bunch of opportunities become available to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Nine of Cups

You won't have to click your heels this week to make a wish, Scorpio. According to the Nine of Cups, your wishes are about to come true ... just because you desired for them to be real.

This is a great week for pursuing your goals and big dreams. You don't want to limit yourself when the energy is ripe for the taking. Aim for the stars, Scorpio. Likely, you will reach them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you are a wise, old soul, and your zodiac sign is known for its knowledge. You're more than an Archer, you're a philosopher! Hence, you may be afraid to change things that are working. You know that there's often a negative to making too many changes, especially when they are excessive or unnecessary.

There is a healthy slant to fear, and it can be good for your heart. When you are in a position where you sense things before they happen, it's a signal to wisdom, and the Four of Pentacles is a sign that you may be learning from past experiences.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is on your side, Capricorn. When you have the Wheel of Fortune, it is a sign that you are moving up the corporate ladder or that a relationship is progressing, and you will soon be going to a new level of closeness.

Good things come to those who work hard for it. So, this week, when luck and hard work meet, you'll be positioned for sweet success, Capricorn. Enjoy what you have hoped for becoming a reality!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, are you hesitant about something lately? The Two of Wands, reversed, is a symbol of stagnancy due to fear or apprehension. You may feel like you need to hold off before taking the next step.

You might have unanswered questions, thoughts, and self-doubts. Don't ignore your gut. It's there for a reason to help you perceive what you don't see and protect you from harm. Trust yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Queen of Wands, reversed

When your creativity hits a lull, Pisces, it can be startling, especially if you depend on your imagination significantly for work or family and friendship interactions.

There's a hint of limitation in your creativity this week, due to the Queen of Wands being reversed. If you feel like you have nothing left to give, go out and enjoy yourself by doing things you don't do often.

Change your scenery, and it will boost your mind's momentum again. Go outside and enjoy some old-fashioned fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.