Your Love Horoscope For Saturday, June 28 — A Beautiful Day For Relationships

On June 28, 2025, the North Node in Pisces aligns with Venus in Taurus, bringing harmony, peace, and reconnection to your love horoscope. The North Node in Pisces is forgiving and romantic as it guides you toward your destiny. As the North Node meets Venus in Taurus, you feel grounded and positive in your romantic relationship.

On June 28, choose to accept peace, especially after a recent challenging period in your romantic life. Try not to overthink your relationship today. Instead, remember that you have to learn what love isn’t before you can receive what it genuinely is meant to be. Your relationship should bring peace into your life, but you also must be in a place to receive it.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, June 28, 2025:

Aries

Let the shadows go, dear Aries. You’ve struggled to feel worthy of a healthy and peaceful love. Rather than sabotaging yourself or attracting a partner who will only mirror your wounds, you are on a new path of love.

Try to remind yourself today that you are deserving of love and let yourself receive the peace that you have created in your life. Be mindful of using positive affirmations, such as 'I am worthy of healthy love.'

If any negative thoughts arise, acknowledge them and continue to foster a lasting relationship.

Taurus

Let yourself be reminded of who you are, sweet Taurus. When going through difficult periods in your romantic life, it can feel like you lose your inner essence. Your identity becomes about the struggles or who your partner wants you to be.

On June 28, you are being reminded of who you were before your heart was broken. This reminder comes through loving friendships that can help you heal and gain the clarity you need.

Let yourself return to who you are, as it will help you navigate the upcoming changes in your life.

Gemini

Accept the peace, beautiful Gemini. As someone who has an active mind, you can also have an overactive imagination. Yet, there isn’t anything that you need to be worried about today.

You feel good about yourself and the choices in your romantic life, without relying on others to validate them for you. There isn’t always something to work through or to figure out.

Sometimes, the most critical lesson in learning how to receive peace and enjoy what you have put in the work to create. Focus on enjoying the day on June 28 with the one you love, or with yourself.

Cancer

Make the most of what you have in your life, dearest Cancer. The North Node in Pisces is urging you to take a step forward into your fate.

This aspect of fate is what your soul agreed to before coming into this life, yet it’s also one you must choose. Rather than feeling like you must focus on your romantic life starting on June 28, try to reflect on where you feel called. To attract the love that is meant for you doesn’t mean devoting all your energy to dating.

Instead, when you are living the life you love, you will also attract the love that is a part of your fate.

Leo

Be gentle, Leo. You don’t need to force what is meant for you or feel like your relationship constantly has you walking on eggshells.

Try to embody an energy of gentleness today, not just in your relationship, but also with yourself. If you continue to invest your energy in relationships that make you feel like love is a struggle, then that is what you will experience.

Instead, try to shift your mindset. Love can be easy. It can be gentle and peaceful. But the first step in having that is realizing that you can’t force anything in matters of the heart.

Virgo

Embrace the new, sweet Virgo. You are beginning a brand-new chapter in your romantic life, as the North Node in Pisces activates your house of relationships.

This energy can help you gain clarity on whether the relationship in your life is meant for you, as well as assist you in calling in a new connection.

With Venus in the final degree of Taurus, it’s important to reflect on the new beginnings you’ve created or are ready to take in your life.

This doesn’t have to mean a break-up is coming, but you must make sure that you are holding space for newness instead of clinging to the past.

Libra

Be honest with yourself, dearest Libra. You may realize today that, despite the love you have for someone, you are entering a phase where your solitude feels sweeter. Just because you find joy within the connections in your life doesn’t mean you must always be in a relationship.

There is nothing wrong with feeling like you want to enjoy being single. While it may feel foreign to you, this is a massive step in your growth on June 28.

This new phase of valuing yourself will reap dramatic benefits in your romantic life as you continue to move forward.

Scorpio

The lessons are over, beautiful Scorpio. Yet, you must be the one to decide that. You are moving through a massive period of completion as Venus and Uranus are both in the final degree of Taurus.

Taurus energy rules your romantic house, and because Uranus is in this earth sign, the last seven years have brought more lessons than blessings. But all of that is over, starting June 28. You must remember what you’ve learned and trust what is ahead.

You now know exactly what it is you deserve in love, and that peace is one of the most attractive qualities someone can bring to your life.

Sagittarius

Let yourself embrace the present moment, Sagittarius. There doesn’t always need to be an issue in your relationship for you to feel connected. While situations of growth will always arise, it’s essential to make room for what everyday life entails in a healthy relationship.

Try not to confuse peace with boredom on June 28. You have moved through significant growth in your closest relationship.

You now know precisely what you want, which means it’s also time to receive it. Let yourself be at peace instead of wondering if it’s all been worth it.

Capricorn

Some days are just solely about the joy, Capricorn. Today is one of these days. While you may be contemplating a greater commitment or the future of your relationship, you don’t need to decide anything today. Let yourself focus on the joy within your relationship, or your own life if you’re single.

Do something that makes you feel good on June 28. Follow your heart and let today center around simply embracing all that you do have in your life. If you’re single, you may also attract a new partner today, which could have the potential to develop into something meaningful and lasting.

Aquarius

Embrace the value of love, dearest Aquarius. Today's love horoscope will have you craving time at home with the one you love.

While you may feel like you should bring up conversations that you’ve been thinking about, that doesn’t need to be done today. Instead, try to realize that sometimes it’s about just being in your relationship, instead of always talking about it.

There is no harm in saving a conversation for another day, especially since a day of quiet reconnection with your partner can change your perspective.

Pisces

Make the first move, sweet Pisces. Your inner light has returned, and because of that, you are surrounded by potential new love interests. While you’ve been content to focus on yourself up to this point, today will shift that energy.

Be willing to make the first move on June 28, whether that’s giving someone your phone number or expressing your feelings to someone you’ve recently started dating. You are on the verge of a breakthrough in your romantic life, and it’s one you’ve been dreaming about for some time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.