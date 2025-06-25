The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 26

On June 26, 2025, Mercury enters Leo, and this brings brave new energy to each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the day. The Moon will be in Cancer, aligning with the Sun, allowing us to remain emotionally and intuitively connected to our lives.

This can be a game-changing day if you approach your emotions with bravery and face the parts of yourself that need to change without fear. Let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology today.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The tarot horoscope's message for your zodiac sign on June 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords, reversed

Aries, set your mind at ease. Today's Page of Swords, reversed, is a warning, and it asks you to abstain from overthinking. Are you concerned about a problem you can't resolve? Is there anything that keeps you awake at night?

Things aren't always clear-cut, and losing sleep won't make understanding your problem easier. On June 26, try to find other ways to work through your anxiety about a problem productively.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil, reversed

Taurus, relationships are tough. On June 26, you don't have to be formally married to think about divorcing yourself from a person, place, thing or idea. It takes courage to sever ties from something you've been a part of for a while.

Today may bring a mingling of sadness and relief. You may find it helpful to ease your way into goodbye and consider what you will do to replace the emptiness when you feel the absence of what you no longer have there.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Tower, reversed

Gemini, on June 26, take a moment to consider your healthcare needs. The Tower, reversed, is sometimes a sign that you may have a problem you are ignoring, or that you have a pet or loved one who isn't feeling well and requires your attention.

Be more nurturing toward your body. It can heal itself with sleep and less stress. Schedule necessary check-ups, and if you feel anything is off, take action to determine the issue and find a solution to heal it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Swords

Cancer, today, you may experience a moment of overwhelm. Something may happen that adds responsibilities to your schedule that you didn't plan for. You might find that the pace of June 26, goes a bit quicker than you would like.

According to the Ten of Swords, your feelings could be taking the brunt of this energy. Don't be afraid to feel sad or work through your emotions with a therapist if you can.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Don't overcommit yourself, Leo. The June 25 tarot card for the day, the Two of Pentacles, reminds you that you have only so many hours to give to work or anything that requires your energy.

You may be willing mentally to give your all to a particular cause. But, you might not realize the extent of the commitment required until you're involved. So, instead of assuming you can take on a lot of things, be sure to check your schedule.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

The Sun tarot card on June 26, 2025, is an optimistic energy that allows you to see the world through rose-colored glasses.

Even though you may feel slightly put off by the news or things you hear from others on Thursday, you have a mind of your own. You can make your own decisions about how you will view the world around you.

Today's message is to avoid being influenced by others. Instead, choose to do and be the things that you want to be, not what you're told or peer pressured to adopt.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor

Libra, there's a time and place for everything, and you can expand your influence and reach today if you ask the universe to help you.

On June 26, you get the Emperor tarot card, and its message is to tap into your inner power. Trust that you can find what you need in yourself even when it feels like your resolve is wearing thin.

Do things that enhance your sense of strength when you feel weak. Belief may not be enough. Instead, take action.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

What are you focused on, Scorpio? On June 26, 2025, you may be thinking about what you need and want now. It's great to have short-term goals, but what matters is the long game.

Think about everything that will lead up to a life that you feel good about living long-term. What foods do you eat that build up your body and fortify it? How do you strengthen your mind? What choices do you make now that will either help or hurt you in your career? They all matter.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, growth and opportunities may feel hard to come by on June 26, 2025. The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, serves as a reminder to be patient and refrain from trying to push issues when you feel desperate or believe your time is running out.

Pursue what you need to do, but when you feel like your emotions are entering fear mode, pull back and return to a faith mindset. Believe that the universe works in your favor and that the good you seek will come to you at the right time.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

Capricorn, everyone needs a good, solid advisor in their life. The King of Pentacles is a person that you need to connect with on June 26.

Do you have a supervisor or boss who is always looking out for you? How about a friend or parent who is there with sound advice when you need it?

Today's challenge is to find a mentor who can help you build your career and elevate you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, don't get caught up in comparison culture and only focus on appearances. It's okay to want to look good, but what matters most is what's on the inside.

On June 26, 2025, you may be prone to superficial thinking, which can lead to a judgmental attitude. You might only think about what you see and assume based on feeling alone, without concrete information.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Pentacles

Pisces, no matter how old you are, today is a new day, and you can approach life as if it were your first day. Your attitude matters most on June 26, and how you decide to act will define everything that follows.

The Page of Pentacles is a symbol of your adventure. What are you ready to do now? What might you desire to see manifest? Pick one thing to take action on and get started.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.