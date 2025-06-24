Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 25, 2025

On June 25, 2025, we have a very special moment reflected in each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope at the start of the day, as the Moon will enter Cancer and begin a new lunar cycle for the next 30 days.

The Moon at this tender degree is open and receptive but also temperamental and unsure. We may experience some uncertainty in our own lives, wondering what to do next or where to start. Let's find out what advice we can receive from our tarot message and a card reader.

Learn what your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on Wednesday, June 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Swords, reversed

Aries, sometimes it's good to follow the trail. On June 25, you may feel suspicious about someone or something, and wonder if you ought to ignore the problem or pursue the answer.

The Seven of Swords, reversed tarot card, is a sign that something is not right, and while you might not be able to put your finger on exactly what, your curious nature could help you to figure it out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Swords

Taurus, problems can be exhausting, and right now, you may feel anything but emotionally positive or abundance in love or happiness. However, the Six of Swords on June 25 is a sign that life is headed in a new direction.

The negative feelings and experiences you have recently gone through will not last much longer. It will be as if it didn't happen at all. The mind is amazing at forgetting things when they are done. Now, it's up to you to hit the restart button or stay focused on the past. Which will it be?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords, reversed

Gemini, breakups are hard, and you may have felt like this was one you'd never recover from. However, the Three of Swords, reversed, is a sign on June 25 that your heart is on the mend.

You're starting to feel like your old, usual self again. You may be viewing the world more optimistically. This could be the day when you decide to put up a dating profile or let friends introduce you to someone new. It's time to love again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Swords, reversed

Cancer, saying to let your cares or worries go by the wayside is always easier said than done. However, on June 25, you may understand the talent some people have when they can fall asleep at night after a rough day.

Today's Nine of Swords, reversed, is a symbol of hope for you. You might surrender and truly be done with wondering about the what-ifs. You'll be ready to live in the present.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The World

Leo, the goal in life is to live in balance, but when you're lucky, you are not balanced at all, and it's a good thing.

Great things are going to happen to you on June 25, and The World tells a story of notable successes that come almost like a windfall.

You may get news of a job offer or you might see signs of promise for a raise. Things start to shine, and it's good to be optimistic. You want more out of life? Well, it's coming!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Cups, reversed

Virgo, today may feel anticlimactic for you. On June 25, you may achieve precisely what you hoped for, and it feels good to have it, but there is a part of you that loved the journey more than the goal itself.

That's OK, because the Nine of Cups, reversed, is saying to set a new goal and to challenge yourself once again. Only this time, raise the bar higher and work harder. You never know what you have in you until you try for things that you once thought were impossible dreams.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hierophant, reversed

Libra, you can sense when someone has decided to abuse their position at work or around vulnerable individuals, and it's tough for you to watch. On June 25, The Hierophant, reversed, is about standing up for the underdog.

You may decide to write a letter expressing concerns or pull a person aside to make them aware of the situation. Silence is not an option today, especially when you sense that something is wrong and you can do something about it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess

Scorpio, inner wisdom sounds like such a beautiful thing. However, it can prompt you to feel like you know more than you care to know about a person, situation or problem on June 25.

Today's lesson from The High Priestess is discernment. Not all information must be shared. Sometimes you have to ponder it in your soul first to understand it yourself before you can channel a message to others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, there is no set day or time to check your financial investments or work on your money. You can start today. Focus on areas where you feel frustrated first.

Do you feel like you're not making enough money? Do you wonder if you can save money in other areas of your spending? Examine each angle and then take steps to implement your improvements.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

Capricorn, you can expand your influence in life and at work if you want to. On June 25, the Emperor tarot card resembles a person who works hard to grow stronger and enrich their future through strategic acts of skill. You can be similar if you learn new skills and integrate leadership traits.

Not everyone is born a natural leader, but with the proper training, a willingness to learn, and the right mindset, you can begin to fill in any gaps required to position yourself favorably.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups

Aquarius, how do you cope with sadness and loss? Do you rush to friends for comfort, or are you the type who keeps the pain to yourself and has a good, long cry?

The Five of Cups is about mourning what could have been and thinking about what to do now that you have experienced a setback or disappointment.

If you (or someone you care about) is going through the grieving process, familiarize yourself with the stages of grief to give honor to each so that healing is complete and eventually process so that it's soon behind you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

Pisces, what action do you need to take to reach your goals? Have you been putting essential things on hold to focus on family, career, or your partner's dreams? On June 25, 2025, the Two of Wands is saying that it's your turn.

The message from the tarot is to take time for yourself. Be willing to navigate and commit with love, just as you have in the past, for others. Only this time, do it knowing that if you helped someone else to reach a goal, then you can do the same for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.