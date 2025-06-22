The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 23

On June 23, 2025, each zodiac sign may feel slightly inhibited in some way, and we see this tension in our daily tarot horoscope as well. The Sun is in Cancer, which rules the home, and it will square Saturn in Aries. Saturn is the gatekeeper of time, so it's time to be responsible and practical.

You may not feel like you're a real adult, and this can impact your perception of success. Some child-like behaviors, such as procrastination or selfishness, will need to be set aside. What else does this mean for your zodiac sign starting on Monday? Let's find out from your tarot card and advice from a reader.

The tarot horoscope message for your zodiac sign on June 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Devil, reversed

Aries, today is a huge day for you, and The Devil, reversed, is a sign that you've finally come to a place where you want to stop a bad habit that holds you back. Once innocence is lost, it's hard to recoup it.

You may still feel guilty about times when you didn't stay faithful to the promises you made to yourself to avoid certain behaviors. But that matters less now.

Put your focus on future success. The past is a building block to greater wins starting on June 23, 2025.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Pentacles

Taurus, today marks a moment where you start to think about the future of your marital status.

If you're single, you may wish to meet someone and start a relationship. If you're in a relationship, you might take it more seriously and invest further in your happiness and that of your partner.

The Page of Pentacles is a symbol of loyalty and deep love. Starting on June 23, you may feel like this is a desirable goal to attain, even if you felt less than successful in love in the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, finances are important, and when you have the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, it's a sign to look more deeply at your budget and overall financial needs.

When your finances aren't in order, you may feel trapped and unable to improve your life in the way you'd like to.

Look over your budget. Consider areas where you can cut back and identify opportunities to reduce costs. You can start to move in a better direction before the week is over.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups, reversed

Cancer, listen to your gut. It's time to stop making excuses for people who don't know how to treat you with respect and consideration.

The King of Cups, reversed, is often symbolic of an immature person who isn't careful with their words or actions. Have you been affected by someone like this at work or at home? If so, today's tarot message is to take action.

One small boundary can do you a world of good. Don't be afraid to assert one for your mental health.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, it's time for your daily reflection, and the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, encourages you to review your priorities.

Are you investing your time in activities that move you closer to your future goals? Or do you waste too much of it doing things that hold you back or keep you stuck?

One small improvement can make a huge difference. Consider scrolling less on social media or exercising a little bit more today. Identify where you need to improve and take action starting on June 23.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups

Virgo, sometimes you outgrow people. It may be a way to dive more deeply into your spiritual growth. Perhaps you invest time in studying astrology or tarot, and your friends don't seem to take an interest in the same subjects, so it's hard to connect anymore.

Today's Ace of Cups is a sign to stay true to yourself and continue to develop what you feel strongly about. You will find new people to connect with in time. The universe always puts people in your path for a reason.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Love can do crazy things to your life, Libra, including derailing your hopes and dreams.

On June 23, the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, may reveal to you a feeling of hopelessness that sets in due to a failed relationship, even if you're in a new one now and quite happy.

All partnerships require attention and time, and when you are invested in someone, it's time you aren't investing in yourself. So, look back over your choices and see where you may have slipped. Review where you left off and consider how to get back there again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Swords

Scorpio, rock bottom is a blessing. The Ten of Swords can imply a hard time happening in your life right now, and it may be so difficult that you wonder if you'll ever be able to recover.

This is just a phase, a point of self-discovery. Once you process your emotions and learn the lessons you need to gain from this period, you'll rise stronger than ever before.

Day one begins today, Scorpio, on June 23. It's a great place to be!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Pentacles

Believe in yourself, Sagittarius because your finances are about to improve starting on June 23. The King of Pentacles is a symbol of financial success and growth achieved through hard work and effort.

You may have set a course on a new financial journey with a job or mindset, and now those small steps are rapidly gaining traction. Your decisions will show you how on point you were. And your pocketbook will feel better too!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Wands, reversed

What do you do if you have a creative block, Capricorn? Do you feel like your muse will not return or try to find new ways to stimulate your imagination?

On June 23, the Ace of Wands, reversed, reminds you of the delicate process of creativity, which begins with you seeking new ways to view the world.

If you are unable to come up with solutions and you've stared at a problem for too long, do one thing you've not done in a while. Break the pattern and see the results.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Cups

Aquarius, are you taking more stock of your missed opportunities than the ones that are right before your eyes? On June 23, your Four of Cups tarot card indicates a lack of perception that holds you back.

Are you checking the rearview mirror much more than you are driving forward toward your dreams? This is your wake-up call to start living life again, not wishing you could go back to the past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pisces, are you ready to celebrate? The Four of Wands on June 23, brings amazing energy to your day that reflects your growth.

You have a lot of things going well for you, and even if today isn't a birthday or holiday, it's still grounds for celebration. Treat yourself to something nice. Show yourself appreciation for the great accomplishments you've made at this time of the year.

You don't have to spend a lot of money, but you can acknowledge your efforts with a reward that makes you feel special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.