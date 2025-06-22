Good Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On June 23

Starting on June 23, 2025, good fortune arrives for three zodiac signs. When the Moon aligns with Saturn, fortune comes through responsibility and wise choices. This is not a time for shortcuts; in fact, the universe recognizes us by our efforts. If we show that we are dedicated and disciplined, we will see that the rewards can be significant.

For Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, fortune turns because of how we approach our challenges and opportunities. Emotional resilience is key here, and consistent effort pays off in tangible ways. There is no need for us to rush, however. What matters is that we stick with it. Persistence for the win. Can we do this? Yes, we can.

1. Leo

This Moon-Saturn alignment is drawing your attention towards your responsibilities, Leo, and this is something you take to heart. When you feel as though something is meant to be, you go for it with all you have.

This is what leads you to the success you crave, and the fortune that success can bring you. You may be recognized on this day, June 23, as someone who really delivers excellence. And you should be applauded for that.

Let this serve as a reminder that fortune often follows effort. You are in a position to benefit from what you’ve built, Leo. Stay the course and trust the process.

2. Scorpio

This could end up being a highly emotional day for you, Scorpio, as the Moon-Saturn alignment tends to unravel you a bit in all the right ways. You may find that on June 23, something you didn't realize suddenly pops up as a topic of interest.

When you pay attention to that which calls your name, you are able to find out how it works in your life, and whether it works at all. This day allows you to step into a world of confidence, and during the Moon-Saturn alignment, you feel like you're grounded. You know exactly what you're doing. Scorpio.

Approach this day with maturity and patience. The fortune that arrives on this day comes as a result of you making the right moves. You've come this far, now you just have to maintain that powerful stance.

3. Sagittarius

This is a good money day for you, Sagittarius. While that's good news to anyone who receives it, you might feel especially proud of yourself for not standing in your own way. During the Moon-Saturn alignment, you could get tripped up, but you don't, and for that, you feel a smile come across your lips.

You might feel like a true winner in every sense of the word, and on June 23, you'll have the chance to continue with this fortunate way of being. Luck is on your side, and you know it.

What you want is not out of reach, and while it hasn't fully manifested as of yet, you know where all of this is going, and it's more than likely straight to the top. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.