On Monday, June 23, the Cancer Sun will square Neptune in Aries, helping each zodiac sign's love horoscope in a big way. You can see through the confusion in your romantic life and gain insight into the heart of what’s genuinely going on with your partner. Logic may not matter if your heart is telling you to make a choice.

As the Sun and Neptune square today, it will increase confusion, but only because you are finally confronted with the truth. You don’t need to make any big decisions today. Instead, try to hold space to understand where your feelings are coming from and what the truth means to the state of your romantic relationship.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 23, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a moment to reflect on yourself, beautiful Aries. You have a great deal of focus on your house of romance, home and family with the Sun and Jupiter both in Cancer.

Yet, with Saturn and Neptune in Aries, you may feel torn as to what you should do. Try to spend today giving yourself a moment for self-reflection.

Lean into seeing your truth, as well as that within your romantic life. You may be missing a key piece of information that will finally arrive today, so it’s important to quiet your mind and heart to receive it.

Taurus

Watch what you say, Taurus. Usually, you have a grounded and pragmatic approach to communicating with your partner, but today that won’t be the case. Neptune in Aries amplifies your sense of intuition; however, it also brings confusion.

With the Cancer Sun in your house of communication, you may end up overpromising in your relationship or find yourself reacting harshly to something that never actually happened. Think before you speak and ensure that you are grounded in the truth.

Gemini

Make sure your priorities are in order, Gemini. You always hold your friendships and social life in high regard. This aspect of your life is as important as any other; yet, you still need to ensure that your priorities are in order.

Today’s energy could have you choosing to spend time with friends or a new love interest over what feels like a responsibility. This becomes a problem only when that responsibility involves a current relationship.

Be sure you’re aware of your priorities and what you want in the long term to avoid any regrets later.

Cancer

You have to do it for yourself, Cancer. Try to set aside some quiet time early in the day to reflect on your motivations in your romantic life. Neptune in Aries may have you focusing your energy on a person who appears to bring status or wealth to your life.

While you do deserve an abundant life, you want to make sure that any choices you make are based on who you are and what you want. Status means nothing if you’re still left unfulfilled.

You may also finally realize this yourself today, so be sure to hold space for any new truths that arise.

Leo

Don’t buy into the fears, dearest Leo. While the Cancer Sun is in your house of intuition and hidden emotions, Neptune in Aries is activating your house of travel and new beginnings.

You may be basing your future plans on a dream for what you hope will happen, rather than reality. Take a moment to earnestly reflect on your relationship and the plans you’re making in your life.

While you can’t buy into the fears that are preventing you from moving forward, you also must make sure that you see everything for what it genuinely is.

Virgo

Divine trust is essential, Virgo. While having trust in the universe is vital to honoring your fate, you must make sure that it’s not blind to reality.

Having blind trust means that you are choosing to trust someone without any logical reasons for doing so. That means that your trust isn’t dependent on another’s actions or behavior, but because you want to.

This is how you get hurt, which leads you to feel defeated in love. Be sure to practice divine trust today, even if it means realizing it may jeopardize the relationship you thought you were building.

Libra

You can’t make a relationship work through force alone, dear Libra. The Cancer Sun is infusing you with a desire for success.

However, Neptune in Aries represents operating under an illusion within your romantic life. When a relationship isn’t meant to work, no matter what you do, you can’t make it work.

You need to take a step back and see what the universe is trying to tell you. Otherwise, once Neptune stations retrograde on July 4, and those blinders are removed, you may be in for a harsh awakening.

Scorpio

See the truth of the situation, Scorpio. No matter how you wish you felt differently, or that a particular relationship was better, you can’t make something into what it isn’t.

You can’t color the truth a different color or pretend it doesn’t exist. You have genuine feelings of wanting to move forward in your life with a sense of freedom; however, you must be willing to accept the truth of a situation.

You have all the time you need to work through this, so don’t be afraid to seek outside help from a counselor if it will be beneficial.

Sagittarius

Build your love on a foundation of truth, Sagittarius. Neptune in Aries is currently moving through your house of romantic commitment and joy.

While Saturn is also in Aries, indicating commitment and hard work, Neptune signifies that you may not be moving in the right direction. Be sure that you’re not keeping anything from your partner, or vice versa.

Be honest about your intentions and transparent in your communication. Otherwise, you may find that the relationship you’ve been building wasn’t meant to be.

Capricorn

See beyond what you wish for, Capricorn. You have lofty dreams and wishes for the life that you will live with the one you love.

The Cancer Sun is guiding you toward your heart's desires; however, you may not be entirely honest with yourself. Neptune in Aries represents a vision for your life that isn’t based on logic, or seeing a situation as far better than it is.

The only way to follow your heart is to ensure that it’s grounded in reality. This is how you can best manifest your intentions and wishes.

Aquarius

Check in with yourself, dearest Aquarius. The Cancer Sun is helping you to understand yourself on a deeper level, while Neptune in Aries is creating confusion.

In your romantic life, you may see a situation very differently than it is. Yet, this level of understanding is one that you are approaching as if it were the truth.

Reflect on whether your relationship truly honors your needs, ensuring that you’re not avoiding reality. You may want to consider doing something special for yourself today to help create the space to receive the truth.

Pisces

Value yourself, dearest Pisces. The Sun and Jupiter in Cancer bring good luck to your romantic life; however, Neptune in Aries may be creating difficulties.

Neptune in Aries may have you valuing a relationship or another person over yourself. While you are moving through a deep phase of learning what you are worth, you must remember that a relationship shouldn’t change how you feel about yourself.

Embrace your creative nature today. This can help you remember who you authentically are, which can shift how you value yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.