Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For June 16 - 22 — Cancer Season Begins

Weekly horoscopes for June 16 - 22, 2025 reveal how the start of Cancer season changes up the vibe, starting the summer season off with deep emotions and a stronger need for connection. We start the week off getting lost in the dreamy energy of the Pisces Moon early in the week. Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, pushing us to discover our potential for the next several weeks.

On the 18th, Moon enters Aries, helping us kickstart new ideas and projects, especially since Mars in Virgo gives us the foresight to focus on working hard to finish our tasks. Cancer season begins on June 20, and with the Sun and Jupiter connecting, we're pushed to connect with our emotions on a deeper level. Venusian energy closes the week with the Moon in Taurus meeting up with Venus in the same sign. Shopping, relaxing, and socializing are positive activities that activate our Venusian energy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from June 16 - 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, things slow down early in the week as the Pisces Moon helps you focus on self-care and emotional nourishment. You are given the opportunity to readjust this week, so use this energy to your advantage because once the Moon moves into your sign on Wednesday, it is going to be a very fast-paced time.

With Mars entering Virgo on the 17th, you can get back on track. The transit will build on your discipline and your productivity levels will rise over the next several weeks. Any office or home improvement renovations you start or plan this week can be accomplished, since you will be focused on perfection.

Once the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, make sure to tame your emotions and focus on working well with others. You're starting to see your strengths, and this week helps you dig deeper into your potential.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, the same day the Moon enters Taurus. You may feel inclined to splurge a little, but be mindful of your spending habits.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Moon in Pisces early in the week helps you get out there and do fun things with friends.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, activating a very exciting and important time, especially if you are in search of love. However, those currently in a relationship might experience an intriguing and emotionally demanding week. But since Mars will make a trine to your sign, it can help you discover structure, patience, and appreciate your work ethic.

On the 18th, the Moon enters Aries, which will have you on your toes and paying attention to your to-do list. With Saturn in the same sign, it is a moment to connect with your energy levels.

On the 20th, the Sun enters Cancer and the Moon enters Taurus. With the Moon and Venus in your sign, you will feel a lot more confident, beautiful, and focused on success. The magnificent energy not only recharges you, but also helps you feel much more optimistic.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you experience a shift in energy early in the week with the Moon in Pisces bringing you a lot to think about since this energy is happening at the highest point of your chart. It can feel demanding, but as long as you keep your planner handy, you can accomplish a lot.

Mars in Virgo starting on the 17th is another mutable transit helping you take the leap when it comes to plans you have already started. Continue to expand on your hobbies over the next couple of weeks and you will see how your skills are sharpened. The Moon enters Aries on the 18th, a positive energy that helps you come up with some potent ideas.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, on the same day that the Moon enters Taurus. We are officially now in new territory that feels like the start of a new chapter with the Sun and Jupiter conjunction making you more optimistic about what your path will be over the next year.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, as a water sign, the Pisces Moon early in the week feels energizing for you. This is going to be a very active week that will allow you to focus on your relationships.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, a different type of energy for you. Prepare for changes as your social life feels more enchanted this week. You feel like more of a team player and will make some fruitful collaborations over the next several weeks.

The Moon in Aries on the 18th pushes you to analyze your accomplishments and serves to remind you that progress takes time, so if you were experiencing any setbacks, this is your moment to recalibrate and become your own biggest cheerleader.

Another wonderful transit is the Sun’s entry into your sign on the 20th. Jupiter will conjunct the Sun, adding positivity, beauty, and romantic energy into your week.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, you start the week feeling nostalgic under the Pisces Moon, which helps you work through your emotions and empowers you.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, which is a great time for you because Mars is no longer in your sign. You will be able to relax and take it easy. You’re going to see how much you can build and create.

The Moon in Aries on the 18th makes Wednesday a wonderful time for you to put your thoughts in order now with Mars in a new sign. You can work through your plans with a lot more diligence and care with the Sun entering Cancer on the 20th, emphasizing the theme of relaxation and reflection over the next several weeks.

The Moon enters Taurus on the 20th as well, which brings a very relaxing energy to your week with Venus in the same sign making you more appreciative of the people around you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, we start the week off with the Moon in Pisces bringing a lot of excitement to your partnerships. Go to the movies, connect with friends, or visit a restaurant.

Mars enters your sign on the 17th, initiating a new chapter for the next several weeks, allowing you to work hard and not lose sight of your dreams. More Martian energy is activated with the Moon in Aries helping you connect with your inner child on Wednesday. Work through any emotional baggage as the Moon and Saturn join up.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, bringing more excitement to your personal life and helping you be more social. The sun's energy could make you feel a little more like an extrovert, and with the Moon in Taurus on the same day, it’s going to feel very romantic and lively. You will surprise yourself with the people that you meet during this time.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week is all about discipline. At the start of the week, reflect on and consider how you’re protecting your boundaries.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, which will be a challenging transit for you. Nevertheless, it will help you take control of your emotions. Once the Moon is in Aries on the 18th, things feel a little more relaxed with Saturn easing the energy and making your decision-making clearer.

The Sun enters fellow cardinal sign Cancer on the 20th. There will be advantages and challenges to this new zodiac season, but Saturn in Aries is helping you work better with others. Pluto is also helping you learn how to be a better friend and colleague.

The Moon enters Taurus on the 20th, bringing harmony and equilibrium to your day-to-day life.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the Pisces Moon opens you up to new worlds to explore at the start of the week. You’re inspired to travel or learn something new.

Mars in Virgo beginning on the 17th is a wonderful transit helping you feel a little freer over the next several weeks. Meet new people and connect with your muses mid-week.

The Aries Moon on the 18th is going to help you find the warrior within and provide you with the tools needed to build your armor. Once the Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, you’re going to be very in love with the work that you do, which lasts for the next several weeks.

The Moon in Taurus on Friday is a very romantic transit. You are able to bring healing to your relationships and work through any issues over the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the Moon in Pisces helps you focus on family matters early in the week. This can be an emotional period when your vulnerabilities are shown. Nevertheless, it will help you evolve. Don’t be afraid to open up.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, transforming your career house over the next several weeks. Learn how to play well with others, and don't get too carried away — especially if you are in a leadership position.

On the 18th, the Moon enters Aries, helping you find your voice and protect your boundaries. Although romance might feel enchanting, you're also able to see things clearly this week. The Sun joins Jupiter in Cancer on the 20th, bringing transformative energy into your life that helps you tap into your emotional intelligence.

With the Moon in Taurus over the weekend, work on developing a stricter routine. Be more consistent with your needs and listen to what your heart desires.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, with the Moon in Pisces at the start of the week, you could surprise yourself with new ideas that are ready to be planted. Mars in Virgo on the 17th will further connect you with your dreams. It is a period of hard work, but you are able to explore your passion for learning during this time. Remain focused on and don’t lose sight of your goals.

If you were looking for more structure in your life, the Moon in Aries mid-week helps you connect with your Saturnian principles of resilience and discipline. Use this time to catch up on tasks you’ve neglected at home.

On the 20th, the Sun in Cancer joins Jupiter in your house of partnerships. Meeting people comes easily for you for the next few weeks, as people will be magnetized by you, making this a very thrilling month for you.

The Moon will be in Taurus over the weekend, helping you feel more optimistic and relaxed. Use this time to connect with friends or bake yourself something during the weekend.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you feel highly motivated early in the week with the Moon in Pisces helping you get back in action and draft new plans.

Mars moves away from your relationship house on the 17th, shifting your priorities to self-care and inner child healing. On the 18th, the Moon enters Aries, helping your creative side shine. Explore new ideas, meet new people, and get back to work you may have abandoned.

The Sun enters Cancer on the 20th, joining Jupiter in the same sign. A fresh new start awaits, and with this transit, you are able to add some order to your day-to-day for the next several weeks. This is also a good time to show others what a strong networker you can be. The Moon enters Taurus on the same day, grounding you and helping you to have better communication with loved ones.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, having the Moon in your sign early in the week gives you an edge when it comes to claiming your success.

Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, bringing fresh energy to your relationship house. While you have plenty of opportunities to meet new people, this is also a period of time when patience and emotional intelligence are essential, especially when it comes to collaborations.

The Aries Moon on the 18th can help you plan, but with Saturn in the same sign, paying attention to details works in your favor.

The Sun enters new territory on the 20th, in fellow water sign Cancer. With this transit, you'll feel more social and willing to take the lead. The Moon enters Taurus on the same day, helping you close the week feeling a lot more romantic and confident.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.