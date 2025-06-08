Your Daily Horoscope For June 9, 2025 — Jupiter Entering Cancer Changes The Vibe

On June 9, 2025, Jupiter moves into Cancer, creating a new energy in each zodiac sign's daily horoscope that will last an entire year. You can see this as a meeting of meaning and feeling, wisdom and heart, expansion and emotional depth.

As Jupiter merges with Cancer’s energy, our inner dialogue begins to lean into emotional truth, ancestral memory, and the stories we tell ourselves to feel safe, seen, and connected. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to speak more tenderly, perhaps even writing more reflectively, or seeing long-forgotten experiences in a new, more forgiving light.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, can you slow down just enough to feel the ground beneath you? Yes, you’ve got plans. But, you might have a hunch that you’re longing for warmth and closeness that doesn’t cost you your independence.

In the meantime, as you make space for this warmth, make your inner world feel like a refuge. Start your day with yourself, not the outside world.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

What does truth feel like in your body, Taurus? Tune out all the noise, as your inner voice is being asked to speak from a deeper, more authentic place now.

You might notice that your routines, which once held you, are now a little too comfortable. So, don’t cling to structure for safety. Instead, let your rituals evolve. You can light a candle, sip tea slowly, and ask yourself what you need today to feel safe.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, sometimes, what you want and what you need are two different things. Money, resources, and relationships are up for re-evaluation so that you can intuit what feels sustainable and real.

And it isn’t about the most clever idea but the most emotionally resonant one. What do you need to feel whole, held, and enough? That answer rarely comes from overthinking, and this time it comes with feeling.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are not who you were, and yet, some people still treat you like you are. As Jupiter in Cancer spins in the months to come, you’ll realise that you’re growing into someone softer and wiser.

Stop trying to manage everyone else’s discomfort with your truth. The real question is: Can you stay with yourself even when others don’t understand you?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Some of the most transformative shifts happen in silence, Leo, behind the scenes, in the places no one is clapping for you.

This is one of those moments. You’re processing something big. Grief, or even insight. Maybe both. It might feel quieter than you're used to, but that doesn’t mean it’s unimportant.

Trust the invisible work. Try somatic practices like stretching, dancing slowly to music, or shaking out tension.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’re so good at managing life, but you can rest your laurels, because optimizing your day is out of the window. Reflecting on your friendships, community and collective spaces is all the way in.

The thing is, can you be seen in your softness? Can you ask for help without apology? Mutual care over martyrdom is your next point of infinite evolution.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, you’re known for grace under pressure, but a new kind of visibility is emerging and it asks more of you not just to look the part, but to become it from the inside out.

What kind of leader are you when no one’s watching? What does success feel like when it’s rooted in impact over performance? Take the key that allows you to define success by how aligned you feel, not how polished you look.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, a belief you once clung to might be ready to be purged, torn up and thrown into the fire. So today, think about any perspectives or ideals you've inherited that may no longer fit.

And though part of you wants answers, another part knows that the real truth is that faith in life is the only lasting truth. The bravest thing you can do is believe in something that can’t be proven, only felt.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, being loved lukewarm just won’t do. Nothing that is done halfway right now is up for review. If you want intimacy that strips away pretense, start to get clear on not only what that looks like, but by how it feels.

And to receive that, you must also risk showing the parts of you that aren't always shining. Instead of just making a list of what you want in a partner, consider what makes you feel safe in love.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you’ve held so much for so long, including all of the unending responsibilities, expectations, and roles. A catalytic question to ask yourself would be: What if love didn’t have to be earned through labor?

What if devotion could be a mutual exchange, and not a silent sacrifice? Relationships are mirroring back where you still feel you must be the strong one, the stable one, the provider.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

How you care for yourself now becomes the blueprint for how others learn to care for you, Aquarius. You know how brilliant your mind is, but there is intelligence in your body, too.

If your systems are no longer serving your spirit, redesign them. Inject beauty into everything that you touch. And most of all, reject places or environments that are costing you your capacity to hold space for yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you are the dreamer for a reason. The poet. The romantic. The lover. These parts of you aren’t frivolous. What have you been silencing in your art, your pleasure, your heart?

Do whatever you can to make love to life again. Write a letter from the part of you that you silenced, detailing what you want to feel again.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.