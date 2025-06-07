Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Message For June 8, 2025

We have a spark of luck when Mercury connects with Jupiter on June 8, 2025, and we find this same energy in our daily tarot horoscope reading for each zodiac sign. Mercury relates to the Magician, which reminds each of us that we possess a multitude of talents and skills that can positively impact our lives and help others as well.

Jupiter relates to Temperance, so we learn to be patient and trust the process, even if it takes a little time to reach our desired destination. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope message for Sunday, June 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, are you itching to create something new and unique? You only live this life once, so thoughts of doing something that leaves a lasting imprint on the world may be on your mind on June 8. Where to start and what to do next are tough questions to answer.

The Magician tarot card is an invitation to look inside your heart to find the answers you need. Your mind and heart are like bridges that take what's in you to the world. What makes you magical and unique? That may be where to start giving.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Taurus, what scares you? Today, facing your fears is what you need to do to make what you want happen.

The Knight of Swords is a decisive tarot card calling you to choose a path forward and not allow fear to hold you back or cause you to stagnate.

On June 8, self-doubt may come up and try to tell you that your ideas are undoable or that your desires are crazy. Don't listen to the naysayer, even if it's your thoughts. Instead, charge ahead.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Gemini, self-awareness is a powerful skill. When you are self-aware, you know who you are, and that knowledge helps you understand others better, as it leads to humility and grace.

Today's Empress, reversed tarot card, reminds you to trust your gut reaction and sense when things aren't how they are supposed to be.

You may not have all the facts at this moment. However, inner trust and self-confidence are the best places to start your journey.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Cancer, are you aware of the vast possibilities available to you? Even though you may see your potential as limited due to time, resources, energy or your past, the truth is that nothing is 100 percent off the table.

You possess creative energy, and when a thought or idea calls to you, it is an invitation to an adventure. On June 8, the Two of Wands invites you to take a risk and bet on yourself. You have power over your future. Will you claim it?

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Leo, wouldn't it be nice if you could predict the future? The Tower tarot card on June 8 brings images of unexpected changes that throw your journey off course temporarily.

On June 8, you may feel unable to plan for every worst-case scenario or situation. So, unanticipated events throughout the day may be chaotic to you.

Don't worry, though, because this message is here to calm your fears. You don't necessarily have to.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Virgo, on June 8, ask yourself a serious question: how do you measure wealth, and what do you do to attract more of it into your life? Do you see being rich as only a financial condition or do you also view experiences as a form of currency you can spend?

The Four of Pentacles tarot card invites you to focus on what you want to draw into your life and how you desire to attract it more abundantly through thought and intention.

Think about it. Dream of having more of it, and then believe it will come your way.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Libra, a message of love and romance comes directly to you from the tarot on June 8. If you're single and looking, the Knight of Cups may predict a person coming into your life, someone who is both intense and passionate about their attraction toward you.

However, if you're looking for love and romance elsewhere, such as at work or in a current relationship, the message is to open your heart to what brings you happiness.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Scorpio, on June 8, the Three of Swords presents to you a broken heart. Now, you may not personally experience this, and you may not know anyone who is going through a breakup or some sadness.

But, there are people in the world who are going through grief and hiding it from the people around them. This card is intended to open your mind and remind you that empathy is the greatest gift and the most powerful action you can take today.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

The Death tarot card on June 8 is a reminder of endings, and it's also a time of new beginnings. You may find yourself at a crossroads where you need to close one door and start something new.

Consider areas of your life that feel like they are no longer right for where you are and where you want to go in the future. Be open to what could be, and don't let what is right now limit your imagination.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Capricorn, have you ever closed yourself off to someone when they tried to love you? On June 8, be aware of any habits that cause you to push good love away.

Today, the Four of Cups is saying not to be so self-sufficient, especially if it causes you to avoid situations where you can be supported in ways that make you uncomfortable but are very good for you.

Be open to the potential of partnerships. You don't always have to stand alone.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Aquarius, do something that helps you to feel alive and vibrant. Do you know how to increase your vibrational energy? Do you have a wish you want to make come true?

Are you eager to attract more opportunities, joy, or laughter into your life? Imagine the world as you want it to be on June 8, and you'll capture the essence of The Sun tarot card — inner radiance and outer peace.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Pisces, it's time to let go and let your higher power take over from here. When something happens that you desperately don't want, how do you respond?

Do you react? Do you want to try and regain control or do you release and take it to prayer?

Today, the Five of Wans, reverse predicts a challenging situation that pushes your limitations, emotionally and mentally. Rather than get upset and feel like life is spiraling out of control, be silent and trust fate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.