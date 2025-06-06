Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 7, 2025

On June 7, 2025, each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope brings insight into our problems and challenges. There's an intense energy in the air with the Moon in Scorpio. Scorpio is associated with themes related to inheritance, transformation and dark secrets.

Because the Sun is in Gemini, the sign of duality, we want to understand what's hidden. We desire to learn and ask questions about what we uncover. Today, you may find a particular message from the tarot. Here's what's in store for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, June 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aries, challenge yourself to learn one new thing today. Pick a subject and commit to it for at least a week, and expand your mind.

The Page of Swords is an encouraging tarot card, representing a sharp and intelligent person who eagerly absorbs information from a variety of sources. Imagine yourself integrating these same traits. What would you like to explore a little deeper?

Consider creating a calendar of 10-minute activities that include book excerpts or recommendations.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Taurus, you love it when people tell it to you like it is, so today's Queen of Swords tarot card is extra special for you. It symbolizes an honest woman who is forthright and truthful with her opinions.

This tarot card encourages you to reach out to a trusted advisor, counselor or friend to get to the heart of what you need to talk about.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Gemini, do you want to feel close and connected to others in a way you haven't felt before? The Two of Cups is a harmonious card that signifies sweet friendship that could potentially blossom into something more if you allow it to.

Are you looking for love? Start with friendship. Find new ways to meet people and socialize on June 7. Aim for one thing you can do to break into a new social group and begin to mingle.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, what goals do you have for your future? What is it that scares you, because you want it so badly, but a part of you fears it will never happen?

The Chariot tarot card on June 7 symbolizes a journey that involves a complex process that's both challenging and highly competitive.

You may go through a few of these phases as you start something you want to do. But what the Chariot wants you to know is that you should not give up on your dreams, no matter what.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Leo, some people love to argue, and it doesn't matter what the topic is about. They will find a way to work a problem into the conversation.

That's why you're getting the Five of Wands tarot card today. You may discover on June 7 that people are slightly more moody when discussing specific topics. That's when you know it's time to change the subject or pivot to another topic.

Don't be afraid to avoid contentious issues, even if it seems like others want to talk about them with you, especially if you feel uncomfortable about it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What's the norm that you wish you could change in your life right now? The Hierophant tarot card indicates a desire for some tradition that no longer resonates with you.

You may want to assert your desire for change, but on June 7, expect to encounter resistance. You can try, but if it seems others aren't available right now, it may be better to wait until a more opportune time arrives.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Libra, you can improve your current financial situation. While you may need and want an immediate change, things can take a little longer.

You want something that will grow and last, not just happen now and be gone tomorrow. So take your time to resolve problems on June 7.

Think about your future as something you want to do with your life that brings you joy and happiness.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, there's a saying, "If you spot it, you've got it." Today, you may see something in a person that you dislike, and the Seven of Swords is asking you to look at yourself closely.

You may carry traits of this same flaw. Work on it even if you feel like you're not aware. Instead, be open to change and don't be afraid to admit you're imperfections.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Sagittarius, you have an incredible work ethic, and on June 7, you may receive some type of acknowledgment for your hard work and effort.

You may find yourself in an excellent position to receive accolades and positive feedback from coworkers or your supervisor. Soak it in and enjoy receiving the recognition you have earned.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, you try very hard to get things done, but today, on June 7, the Hanged Man teaches you to surrender what you can't control to the universe.

Your higher power understands and sees things that you don't. The moment you release the need to have the answers, something extraordinary within you can begin. You'll feel lighter; your energy can be applied to the things that matter to you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Aquarius, be a seed planter. Today, aim to do a few things that you know can become profitable for you down the road.

Profitability does not necessarily have to do with money. You can invest your time and energy in systems that help you have a smooth day.

Do you have a cluttered space? Clear it. Do you need a tool that will make your life easier? Invest in it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Pisces, are you craving a new start? Every day brings you an opportunity to begin again. You don't have to wait for morning or tomorrow, you can do what you want right now.

Reset your mind, but use what you've learned from the past. You will discover your values and can build on them beginning June 7.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.