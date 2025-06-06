Love Horoscope For Saturday, June 7 — There's No Avoiding The Truth Today

In our love horoscope for Saturday, June 7, the Moon in the zodiac sign of Scorpio highlights your ability to overcome the past by facing the truth. You learn to appreciate the phase of growth that you've recently completed. It offers you the space to grow from what you’ve gone through, without seeing it as detrimental to your romantic dreams.

In Scorpio, opportunities for transformation are here. Yet, with today's Moon energy, you can better appreciate the love you have in your life now, as well as the affection of that special someone. Let's explore what else this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, June 7, 2025:

Aries

Love serves as an invitation for growth, beautiful Aries. The Moon in Scorpio will rise in your house of transformation and intimacy, helping to bring a positive benefit to your romantic life.

Be sure to give yourself time to reflect on your growth, as well as being open to the ways your relationship is currently shifting.

Change isn’t a negative. Instead, it is the result of healthy love. Let this energy elevate your soul and deepen the connection you share with your partner.

Taurus

Observe your inner feelings, Taurus. The Moon will peak in your house of relationships today, bringing up feelings involving the changes you want to make.

Try to create a space of observation today as you hold space for your feelings, rather than pushing them away out of convenience.

The Moon in Scorpio helps to bring hope to your romantic life, but you may need to face an uncomfortable truth about your feelings.

Gemini

Change is always possible, dearest Gemini. No matter where you find yourself in your romantic life, change is always possible.

Yet you must let yourself be empowered to initiate the changes that you are seeking. The Moon in Scorpio will allow you to reflect on and honor the changes that need to be made within your relationship.

This may involve consciously creating time to spend with and connect to your partner, rather than just fitting them in around the rest of your life.

Your relationship will always reflect the energy you put into it, so if you desire change, then you must also be thoughtful in the time you spend together.

Cancer

Your happiness isn’t dependent upon a relationship, Cancer. Whether you’re happily in love or have been working through feelings of being single, it’s important to remember that your relationship status doesn’t define your happiness.

The Moon in Scorpio is urging you to bloom where you are. Focus on your own life, including your dreams and what lights up your soul.

You are allowed to be happy with or without a relationship in your life. Often, learning this is what enables you to manifest the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Leo

Show your love, beautiful Leo. The Moon in Scorpio is a chance to honor your inner healing and show your love to your partner.

With Scorpio ruling your sector of home and family, this may be a time to focus your energy on setting up a dinner party or redecorating your home.

While the energy may have felt heavy recently, the Moon in Scorpio will help you be grateful for your healing process as you start to feel greater gratitude for the love that you do have in your life.

Virgo

Remain open to the possibilities, sweet Virgo. You don’t need to have every step of a transformation planned out to surrender to the process. Control isn’t found within logic, but in trusting yourself.

The Moon in Scorpio will bring up conversations about the future of your relationship, including any changes you or your partner want to implement.

Rather than coming to the table with a plan in place, remain open to the possibilities so that you can listen to what the other person genuinely says.

Libra

There is nothing to prove, Libra. You may find yourself acting out of character today, as you realize that there is no need to prove your worthiness. This has been an ongoing journey for you and one that is revolutionizing your romantic life.

As the Moon in Scorpio rises, you may feel quiet, as you realize that most of the heartbreak you’ve experienced in your life was because you were trying to prove yourself or earn love.

This could cause you to have an overnight transformation where you’ll no longer tolerate that from your relationship. Yet, this process is one that will finally set you free.

Scorpio

Let your softness show, beautiful Scorpio. The Moon in your zodiac sign of Scorpio will positively affect your appearance, but it will create a need to embrace your softness. Rather than try to hide behind a tough exterior or your favorite sunglasses, try to let yourself show this side of you.

You don’t always need to be the strong one for others. There will be a magnetic aura around you today, but you will also be wearing your heart on your sleeve. Let your softness attract the love you seek rather than keeping those walls up.

Sagittarius

Be honest with yourself, Sagittarius. The Moon in Scorpio will be in your house of intuition and healing today. While the Moon brings themes of transformation and personal growth, in Scorpio, it will affect your innermost thoughts and self.

You must choose to be honest with yourself about your past, as well as what you want for yourself in this moment. Being honest with yourself is a caveat for self-improvement, and under the Scorpio Moon, this process will help you progress in your romantic life.

Capricorn

Choose to be better, Capricorn. Scorpio energy rules your house of social and romantic connections, while the Moon helps you to become better.

This act of becoming better is closely tied to healing, as you will be discerning who you allow into your life, as well as how you present yourself in romantic relationships.

Take stock of who you’ve attracted into your life, knowing the only secret to achieving your forever love rests within your ability to heal and become better.

Aquarius

Ask for what you need, Aquarius. The Moon in Scorpio will create a desire for confirmation from your partner that you are both on the same page.

This may indicate a need for emotional validation that your intentions are in alignment with one another, or you may need them to express their love for you in a different way.

Rather than assuming that your partner is a mind reader during this time, do ask for what it is you need, as they will more than happily oblige.

Pisces

Listen to the voice of the universe, dearest Pisces. Scorpio energy governs your house of luck, expansion, and new beginnings.

With the Moon rising in this transformative sign, you are being urged to pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you.

Fate isn’t about perfect timing, but in recognizing that you may not always feel ready when you’re presented with an opportunity for growth.

Listen to the voice of the universe and let yourself take a chance on love. Whether it’s in a relationship or filling your life with what resonates, choose to embrace a beautiful new beginning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.