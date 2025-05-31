What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of June 2 - 8, According To A Tarot Reader

The tarot horoscope for the month of June 2025 brings a significant change in each zodiac sign's life, and the focus is on relationships and home. The Sun is in lively Gemini, where we are social and agreeable.

This month, we want to get to know people, and we also want them to get to know us. There will be a few planets moving into the Cancer zodiac sign, and this deepens our desire to connect with others and to make the world feel cozy and a much safer place. For us on a collective level, it's hard not to notice that out of all 12 zodiac signs, seven tarot cards are in reverse. So, more than half of the deck indicates a tendency to turn inward instead of projecting our energy outward. Let's see what this means in greater detail.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope from now to June 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Two of Wands

Aries, it's important to forgive even when you cannot forget. This week, part of what you're experiencing will start with a healing journey where you nurture yourself.

Sometimes you won't get what you need from someone else, even if you love them or they care for you. There's a huge lesson to be learned, Aries and it has to do with self-love and self-care. Embrace it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Taurus, not all things happen the way that you wish they could, and it could be that there are differences that are hard to work through.

You may find that a kindred spirit is not as similar to you as you once thought. This brings you to a decision: will you accept a person for who they are or not?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Three of Wands, reversed

Gemini, remind yourself to exercise discernment this week. Strong emotions can cause you to lose sight of the bigger picture.

You might feel like you have to say what you want to say or do what you want to do because of how you feel, but your emotions don't mean that they are more important than others' needs. Find the balance! You can do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Page of Swords

Cancer, it can feel as though your divine timing is off this week, and you may question your higher power and wonder if you got things all wrong. You may find that it's not easy to understand things that should be clear but aren't.

This week, embrace the art of surrender and letting things happen organically, come what may.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Queen of Pentacles

Leo, you may love the people in your life, respect your family and want to make them happy. Yet, this week, there can be a test of your independence.

Your desires can be very different from what others think you ought to do. You'll need to take a stand for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, the things that appear to be common sense to you might not look or feel the same to others.

This imbalance in how you view the world can lead you to feeling like you have to change or that someone else needs to change for you.

Try to view the world as a dynamic exchange of everything that fluctuates to meet the needs of everyone, even when you don't see eye-to-eye.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Moon, reversed

Libra, sometimes your desire for change is met with resistance, and you want to keep things as they are.

You might not want to wait for an offer to come and push the envelope to make your dream happen. You may wonder if taking on a little more is the right next step.

This week's message is not to force your will and wait to see what your higher power has in store for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Devil, reversed

Scorpio, what vision do you have for your life this week? Even though you may have a goal that you want to reach by the end of the year, every hour of the day counts and adds up to something that builds into your life.

Scrutinize your decisions and assess how they align with your needs. Go beyond thoughts and set intentions that elevate your hope to a higher level.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles

Sagittarius, this week, you will play a role of an activist a bit more than you ordinarily do. You might be petitioning for someone's rights or giving advice that encourages a friend to stand up for themselves.

Don't be afraid to stand up for the things you believe in. Use your openly expressive personality to make meaningful changes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: The Fool, reversed

Capricorn, do you love animals or feel like you want to help rescues in need? This week, with the summer season in process, it may be a great time to visit a shelter and donate items.

If you have pets, you might enjoy getting new beds or treats. Take time in nature and enjoy observing the rhythms and patterns of your environment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, this week, look deeply at your life and evaluate what you enjoy and what you wish you could change. Would you benefit from going to therapy to talk through problems?

Is it time to branch out and get to know more people by participating in social events, such as ballroom dancing or volunteering? Consider every area of your life and reinvent yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Nine of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you may be reconsidering a specific commitment and wondering if you ought to withdraw your time and attention. Not all obligations or promises are meant to be forever.

Have your circumstances changed? Do you have something more important you need to do? Don't judge yourself harshly. Make the right decision that considers your entire situation.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.