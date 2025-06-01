Love Horoscope For Monday, June 2, 2025 — The Power Of Choice Is Here

The Virgo Moon rises on Monday, June 2, and in astrology and each zodiac sign's love horoscope, it symbolizes a phase of reflection and decisions. In Virgo, you will feel less emotionally attached to an outcome, which will allow you to be practical in the decisions you make. Virgo is a zodiac sign that tends to overgive, and while it’s done under the guise of helping, it still can create a lack of healthiness and reciprocity in your relationship.

Use this energy to reflect on whether you’ve been discerning with your love, or if you’ve been trying to get something from your partner to heal a wound. Recognize your divine worthiness and allow yourself to use the power of choice to create the kind of love everyone deserves. Now let's see what this means for each zodiac sign on Monday.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 2, 2025:

Aries

Focus on what you need, sweet Aries. You’ve been doing so much recently, it’s time for you to create the space for some self-care. The Moon in Virgo on June 2 reminds you of the importance of reciprocity.

This can help you take a step back in your relationship, allowing you to observe your partner's effort rather than continuing to do all the work. You can also use this time to rest and plan something special for yourself.

Taurus

Start planning, beautiful Taurus. The Moon in Virgo on June 2 will activate themes of commitment, marriage, and the stability of your relationship. This will guide you to reflect on the plans you want to make, instead of just hoping you and your partner are on the same page.

While this energy can help you deepen a commitment, if you’ve been considering separating from your partner, then this will be a valuable time to make those plans. Don’t leave anything to chance this time around.

Gemini

What you allow is what will continue, dear Gemini. The June 2 Moon in Virgo will activate your house of home, relationships, and family. This lunation represents a decision, as well as themes related to work.

It may be time to sit down and have a conversation about how to improve your domestic intimacy. It’s not solely your job to care for the home or be the CEO of your household.

Be honest about the help and support that you need, so that you can feel like you genuinely have the partnership you need.

Cancer

Be discerning with whom you trust on June 2, dearest Cancer. You have such a big heart that you tend to want to see the best in everyone around you, including your romantic partner. The Moon in Virgo in your love horoscope for today may bring a situation back into your life that you’d be wise to practice discernment with.

This person doesn’t knowingly have ill intentions toward you, but that doesn’t mean they will be able to follow through. It’s easy to create a beautiful future with words, but quite another to have the actions to make it a reality.

Leo

Worthiness is a two-way street, dear Leo. Virgo energy activates themes around worthiness and value on June 2. With the Moon in this earth sign, you will have to make a decision involving what you will accept, but also how you will continue to show up.

During this time, you may be focusing on your own needs and struggling to hold space for your partner. Try to have a gentle conversation about what you both feel you deserve and brainstorm how that looks in your relationship. You and your partner need to be on a level playing field to make this relationship work.

Virgo

It’s time for an upgrade, sweet Virgo. The Moon in your zodiac sign on June 2 is a fabulous time for a glow-up. You’ve been through a great deal this year in your romantic life, and so it may be time to start focusing on yourself.

During this period, you may want to refresh your appearance or update your summer wardrobe. All of this is about showing off who you’ve become because of all you’ve been through, as you deserve to shine in this new romantic chapter.

Libra

Pay attention to the divine signs, beautiful Libra. You can’t ignore those inner feelings you’ve been having about your romantic relationship any longer. The Moon in Virgo will intensify your intuition as well as bring about an increase in divine signs on June 2.

Reflect on the meaning of angel numbers as they will be significant during this period, especially sequences of 1111 or 555. The universe is trying to confirm that a new beginning awaits you, although you will need to take a risk to achieve it.

Scorpio

Not everyone is against you, Scorpio. The Moon in Virgo will make you sensitive, leading you to feel like your partner is criticizing you. This could create challenges in your relationship as you jump into defensive mode, but it would be wise to take a step back and reassess the situation.

Your love horoscope warns against projecting your insecurities onto your partner on June 2. Just because they are giving you feedback or advice doesn’t mean they’re emotionally attacking you. Try to listen with confidence and an open heart to what they are sharing with you.

Sagittarius

Focus on your future, Sagittarius. The Moon in Virgo will bring in a chance for you to make a major decision about your future. However, this choice will likely feel difficult, as it won’t be popular among your family and friends.

Use this time on June 2 to reflect on how you validate yourself and face controversy. You must be willing to make the choice that’s right for you, even if it doesn’t get you any points with those closest to you, as that’s the only way you’ll feel genuinely happy in your romantic life.

Capricorn

There is always a way, dearest Capricorn. You may feel like all these grand ideas and dreams are impossible to manifest into reality, yet there is always a way. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo will inspire divine trust in the universe.

This will allow you to believe in your dreams and the goals you have for your romantic relationship. Use this energy to make plans with your partner or reflect on how you can start progressing your own dreams. There is always a way; you just must be willing to find it.

Aquarius

Reignite the spark, Aquarius. The Moon in Virgo will activate a series of events on June 2, helping you to reignite the spark with your partner. Virgo isn’t an overly emotional sign, so it's possible that you need to plan moments of quality time together.

Rather than just hoping that matters will improve, be willing to see how you can better advocate for what it is you need. This energy is best spent on a quiet evening, where you lower your emotional walls and let your heart guide you genuinely.

Pisces

Love shouldn’t be all work, sweet Pisces. Virgo rules over your house of dating and romance. With the June 2 Moon here, you may feel reserved, triggering you to approach your relationship in a practical way.

However, part of your charm is your sense of spontaneity and romantic nature. You love horoscope reminds you to try to remember that love shouldn’t be all work, and that it’s okay to let go and enjoy wherever this relationship is meant to take you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.