What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Their Love Life On May 28, According To Astrology

Positive energy for relationships amplifies in the love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 28, 2025, because the Moon unites with Jupiter in Gemini on Wednesday. Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion. As it has moved through the zodiac sign Gemini since 2024, you have dared to embrace new possibilities and opportunities for growth. While this has been an abundant time for romance and success, Jupiter’s time in Gemini ends June 9 as it prepares to move into Cancer. The last few degrees of a zodiac sign are incredibly powerful as they represent a time of completion.

While Jupiter brings luck and expansion, the Moon represents your emotions, including feelings of love and romance. As the two meet in one of the final degrees of Gemini, there is a sense of openness and a desire to share your feelings with your partner, or new love interest. With this energy, it will not involve commitment, but instead conversations in which you speak about possibilities for the future. This can also create an aura of greater affection and intimacy within your relationship as you feel safe because of the intentions shared, allowing you to genuinely bask in abundant love.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 28, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Have hope, beautiful Aries. The Moon will conjunct Jupiter in Gemini in your house of communication and understanding today.

This energy increases your optimism and hope toward a particular relationship and allows you to share your true feelings.

Don’t feel like you have to be aloof to be attractive. Instead, let yourself say exactly what is on your heart. By embracing this period, you could find yourself deepening your mental and emotional connection and simply enjoying life fully.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what brings you joy, Taurus. The energy of the Moon uniting with Jupiter in Gemini today will bring good luck and boost your self-esteem. This will benefit you as you’ve been struggling in a romantic situation of wondering whether you should stay or go.

While you may not be making any ultimate decisions today, this energy can help you realize that you are worth more than you’ve been receiving. It will also give you confidence that you will be OK regardless of what occurs within your relationship.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust your feelings, sweet Gemini. True love doesn’t always shout from the rooftops but instead reveals itself in its consistency and presence.

As the Moon unites with Jupiter in your zodiac sign of Gemini, you may have a powerful realization about your romantic relationship.

While it may not all be glitz and glamour, you will realize that the person in your life has been showing up for you in the ways that you need and that this love is one you can count on.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your solitude, dearest Cancer. Whether you are single or need to take an evening for yourself, this is your chance to embrace your peace. The Moon will conjunct Jupiter in Gemini in your house of the subconscious, encouraging you to listen to your intuition.

Gemini can tend to bring options or a busy mind, but with the current energy, it will actually allow you the space to realize that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

By allowing yourself to spend the evening alone, you can enjoy this time and the confirmation it brings into your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t keep your feelings to yourself, Leo. The Moon will unite with Jupiter in Gemini, affecting your house of socializing and romantic connections.

While you’ve had some challenges in your personal life recently, this will mark a new appreciation for those you still have in your life.

The energy on May 28 is perfect for planning an intimate dinner with friends or your romantic partner. During this time, you will also be prone to expressing gratitude or sharing your feelings, which will help improve romantic matters.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are enough, Virgo. As the energy of the Moon and Jupiter in Gemini begins to filter into your life, you will feel optimistic and finally realize that you are enough as you are.

Because of this, you will also release the need to hold onto controlling the future, which will allow for greater spontaneity in your romantic life.

Practice the affirmation, “I am enough,” and allow yourself to fully receive all the love in your life.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust where you are being led, dearest Libra. Gemini energy rules over your house of luck and abundance, so as the Moon and Jupiter unite here, it’s essential to trust the timing of your romantic life.

You have been encouraged to focus on a new beginning in your life, whether with a blooming romance or an existing connection.

This hasn’t always been easy, but you are about to finally see why it was worth it. Take this as a chance to trust in where you’re being led and not second-guess your heart.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Practice radical self-acceptance, beautiful Scorpio. Gemini energy governs your house of transformation and the desire for deep intimacy within your romantic life.

While you've focused on this area of your life for the last year, it’s essential that you move into a place of acceptance.

As much as you’ve questioned your past choices or been hesitant to make any new choices, you need to start accepting yourself and your feelings as truth. This will allow you to take advantage of the remaining few weeks of Jupiter in Gemini so that you can change your life in all the ways you desire.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love never needs to be proven, Sagittarius. You have been on quite the journey the last year, as you’ve taken a chance on new love and learned to approach this relationship in a healthier manner.

As the Moon and Jupiter meet in your house of love and relationships, you can finally shed any remaining doubts or fears.

This will allow you to see that the person you’re with doesn’t need to prove they are truly invested, as they’ve already shown you that. By receiving confirmation and allowing your walls to crumble, you will finally be able to truly embrace this love.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to apologize for your personal growth, dear Capricorn. Gemini energy governs your house of well-being and how you structure your life.

Because Jupiter has been moving through this air sign for the past year, it’s been an area of incredible focus. However, you must remember that you don’t need to apologize for wanting to become better.

The energy on May 28 will affirm all that you’ve put into place in the last year and potentially provide some opportunities for a romantic surprise or two.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be love, Aquarius. Love isn’t something that you must seek outside of yourself. Instead, it is a feeling that begins within yourself and radiates to all of those you share your life with.

Rather than focusing on what comes next or letting any imperfections distract you, try to embody what love means to you.

The energy of the Moon and Jupiter in Gemini provides the perfect backdrop for enjoying today with the one you love. Bask in their affections, receive their kind gestures, and let yourself not only fall deeper in love but embody it as well.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Look for the blessing, sweet Pisces. The Moon and Jupiter will unite in Gemini today in your house of home, family, and romance. This energy will help you feel hopeful about matters within your home.

Whether it’s been a challenging period with your partner or issues with others you live with, this moment is about looking for the blessing. Instead of focusing on what feels stressful or confusing, allow yourself to see how good life is. This will help you understand what choice to make in the future and provide confirmation for your divine path.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.