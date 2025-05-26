Weekly Love Horoscopes For May 26 - June 1 Are Here — There's One Day This Week That's Perfect For Relationships

Weekly love horoscopes for May 26 - June 1, 2025 reveal a very positive week for love and relationships. The week begins with a New Moon in Gemini on Monday, May 26, suggesting a very social, upbeat kind of day and a great time to get together with others, especially with this New Moon sextile Neptune, Venus, and Mars. Neptune can make things seem a little dreamy, and Venus and Mars are the two planets associated with love, so this looks like a perfect time to get together with someone special or enjoy a Memorial Day party.

On Tuesday, May 27, Mercury trines Pluto. This is the perfect transit for those wanting to have a deep conversation or really get to know someone. Conversation will flow well, and if you are looking to get to know someone on a deeper level, this is the perfect day when getting to know them more will be much easier. Mercury conjuncts the Sun on May 29, which can be a bit of a willful or irritating transit, so it is important to watch how you communicate with others and not let your ego get out of control on Thursday. Let's look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week:

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for May 26 - June 1, 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, the week begins on a positive note with the New Moon in Gemini on Monday. Communication will be important at this time. With the moon's aspects to Venus and Mars, romantic opportunities may be yours if you so desire.

With Neptune’s entrance into your sign and its connection to the moon, the universe is setting the stage for you to cross paths with someone you think is soulmate material. They seem ideal, and while this could be true, Neptune tends to blur the lines and boundaries, so give things time to play out.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, this week’s New Moon places a focus on self-value and self-worth. Perhaps you feel fine in this respect, but if you don’t, it’s important to remember that self-love comes first. It’s important that you value and believe you are entitled to a good relationship as much as anyone else.

You could have a romantic rendezvous on Sunday night, or if single, you could meet someone who becomes very significant in your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, the New Moon in Gemini this week is all about you! It’s about what you want, where you are going, and who you are going there with.

Venus and Mars meet up this week, urging you to socialize and/or get together with those you care about the most.

You have enjoyed the beneficial rays of Jupiter in your sign for about a year now, and you have approximately two more weeks to enjoy the planet of luck and gain as it shines down on you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, this week, Memorial Day (May 26) may seem highly charged and electric in some ways, urging you to get out and connect with others. On the other hand, the New Moon on that day tells you to take some time for yourself, relax, and spend some time alone. There is no reason you actually can’t do it all.

Spend some time with your love interest or socialize and then relax. The week should turn out well, and by the weekend, you will definitely be in the mood to spend time with a significant other or socialize and network.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, Monday is a day that boosts your social life and helps you connect with others.

This is a romantic week with Venus and Mars connecting, and if you are single, you could meet someone you have an interest in.

If you have a love interest, it should be a fantastic week for romance, and the weekend looks even better with the moon in your sign.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, the New Moon on Monday places an emphasis on your career — but this doesn’t mean you can’t have an interesting week when it comes to love.

This week, you may feel a deeper connection with a love interest or partner if you have one. Saturn’s entrance into your eighth house suggests a desire for more solid and deeper relationship experiences, including financial connections or sharing expenses.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Mercury’s entrance into Gemini on May 25 will create more of a desire for open communication and getting to know what makes someone else tick, so to speak.

The week will bring playful, upbeat, and adventurous energy, which you will tap into quite well. This is a great week for meeting others and exploring any romantic connections you may already have or are interested in.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you may experience an unexpected change in your Memorial Day plans this week, but this doesn’t mean it won’t be a good day. It will just be unpredictable in some way, or you could do something new and different.

The Gemini New Moon on Monday is like a social reset, encouraging you to mingle with others (or mingle as a couple if you have a partner).

Sunday could be a little tense this week, but with open communication and understanding, you (and your relationship) will be fine.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the Gemini New Moon encourages you to focus on others this week, especially if you have a partner or love interest.

You're feeling the urge to socialize and meet new people this week. Venus connects with Mars from your fifth house of love, so this will be a romance-filled week!

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the Gemini New Moon will bring a fresh perspective and attitude toward any existing relationship.

If you're single, the universe is conspiring to get you to meet someone through day-to-day activities and tasks.

Venus and Mars connect in your eighth house of intimacy this week, bringing renewed connection that goes to a deeper level. You will start to think in terms of settling down if you aren’t already.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Lucky Aquarius, the Gemini New Moon falls in your fifth house of love and romance this week. This should be a really beautiful Memorial Day holiday spent with friends or a love interest.

With a New Moon in the fifth house, you have serious possibilities of meeting someone interesting if you are looking.

Mars and Venus connect from your seventh house of partners, so this should be an interesting if not passionate week.

Enjoy the planet of luck and gain (Jupiter) in your fifth house of love for about two more weeks, because it won’t return for another 12 years.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, things will lighten up all around for you this week, increasing your chances of finding personal happiness and love since Saturn has left your sign for the summer. Don’t worry — Saturn in Pisces is almost over for good! It hasn’t been easy, but you can look forward to more exciting times in the near future.

This week, Mars connects with Venus, which brings romance into your life whether you're single or in a relationship.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.