Your Zodiac Sign Has A Message From The Tarot Horoscope On May 20, 2025

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 20, 2025, reflects a message about how today's Sun entering Gemini brings fresh insight and perspectives. Gemini rules the Lovers tarot card. When we consider the date for the day, a two, we are reminded that duality is part of life.

There is always more than one perspective. You may prefer to hold on to your own experience and point of view, but growing from the past to the future, as Gemini does, requires us to embrace shapeshifting and transforming ourselves mentally. Today, let's keep an open mind to hear what the cards reveal for you.

Your zodiac sign's message from the tarot horoscope on May 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Aries, you're ready for change and want it done yesterday. Seeing things happen the way they have always been may leave you feeling slightly bored with your work.

However, be careful, Aries. The reversed Hierophant tarot card is a sign that you are not alone in hoping that innovation will come soon.

The problem is that you tend to jump to conclusions, and sometimes a small amount of information, especially if it's wrong, in your hands can be dangerous. Vet what you hear. Get counsel from people you know and trust. Don't assume your reading is right until you've double-checked it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Taurus, you pay close attention to the clock. You're almost always on time, but today, you will need to increase your scheduling awareness.

You are a bull, and with that comes the need to be meticulous and cautious. Today, you may be working a little against your usual way of doing things. The King of Swords is about hasty activities, something you don't mind doing when needed.

So, when dealing with timely tasks, resist the temptation to wait. Instead, take things on with diligence and work through them even if it feels like you have more time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Gemini, how well do you take care of yourself? You love it when you feel good and are well-rested, but a part of you dislikes the time involved in self-care.

Today, find a way to enjoy the entire process of nurturing your body and mind. View the entire experience as a ritual that builds you up and invests in your life.

When you are rested, you have the energy to help others. When you feel good about yourself, you feel good about caring for people in your life. There's nothing wrong with calling a timeout when it's about doing things you need to do, especially if

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, it's time to do a little self-check. What's going on in your life lately? Do you see situations and things that cause you to feel a bit jaded or lose a sense of hope?

The mind can be a powerful tool for motivation, but it can also speak negatively when it's protecting you from harm or when you feel like you need to protect yourself.

Today, focus on the things that inspire you. Go beyond a positive quote. Go for a walk. Truly take in the beauty of nature. Find small things to be thankful for and watch how they boost your spirit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, the question comes from the reversed Queen of Pentacles, "What caused you to misplace your priorities?"

Your values and priorities may fluctuate when you shift your attention away from one thing to another due to circumstances or life changes. When it's time to return and pick up where you left off, you may not know where to start.

Did you recently lose sight of the big picture and what matters most to you? Even though it's normal when it happens, it can cause you to feel lost and confused, wondering how to get back to the basics.

It's time to reassess what matters most to you. What do you need to focus on now? How does that task align with your overall life goals? Then restructure your schedule to match things up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Virgo, what makes you feel confident? Some days, you have to do things that help boost your sense of self-esteem.

Even when there's nothing wrong, you may feel like you're less powerful or capable, and that feeling can cause you to underperform on tasks you ordinarily would excel at.

When you start to feel less than your usual amazing self, consider things you may need. Are you hungry, angry, lonely or tired? Check each one and fulfill it so you can feel much better soon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Libra, you're naturally intuitive. You excel at inner connection and find it easy to feel people and situations without being told much.

Today, your inner guidance may feel silenced, and the High Priestess reversed encourages you not to let that happen much longer.

You might not understand why you can't connect with your inner voice. Spend some time digging into what outer voices you can mute as you reconnect with your intuition.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, today you may feel like curling up on the sofa is better than hustling off to work, and that's the perfect reason to plan something in the future for you to look forward to.

You may need something that pulls you outside of your usual routine and gives you a boost of excitement instead. What small adventure (that doesn't have to cost too much) can you gift yourself for being good about sticking to your goals this week, especially when it was hard to do?

Having something you really want to do for the weekend can be a great motivating factor for pushing through any mental barriers and giving your all!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Sagitarius, when you are ready to make things happen, you're not a fan of waiting. Waiting can feel like you're losing traction, but what if you were actually laying down a foundation for future growth?

Remember, not all experiences are learning experiences; sometimes you lose in a moment to win later. Getting what you want when you want it may feel like what you deserve, but waiting for the best is even better.

Today, be patient with the process and surrender to it. You may be pleasantly surprised by the final outcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Capricorn, it's a beautiful experience when you meet someone and things just click with one another. Your minds are aligned, and everything falls into place.

You may find this experience easier than you realize today when you meet a new person.

You hope to find chemistry like this, and when you do, it's a great reminder about how the universe connects kindred spirits when the timing is right.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aquarius, what drives you to do the things that you do? Today, you may feel like you have a lot of incredible things you want to do and plan to complete, but there aren't enough hours in a day to get to it all.

You might want to quit to avoid burnout, but you may not realize that you're pushing yourself too hard when you're in the flow. Hang tight and set your mind to overcome your inner challenges.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Pisces, as a spiritual zodiac sign, you need space to reflect and get into your inner emotions. Today's Four of Swords is the perfect tarot card for you because it encourages soul searching, something you're good at naturally.

Do something that helps you move outside of your mental space and clears your mind. Consider working out or walking. Go for a distraction-free walk in nature and let your mind empty, and get into your inner space.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.