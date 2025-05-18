Love Horoscope For May 19, 2025 — A Time For Reflection

As the Last Quarter Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Aquarius on Monday, May 19, 2025, your love horoscope will focus on what is new within yourself and what resonates with your unique sense of authenticity. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius is a powerful phase for letting go of what you have already outgrown and for anything that doesn’t register as a complete and full, yes, with your soul. Reflect on what isn’t working within your romantic life. This energy can help you embrace what is in alignment with your soul and not be afraid to break a few rules to achieve it.

However, the Last Quarter Moon will occur at the twenty-ninth degree of Aquarius, known as the Anaretic degree, as it represents the final phase of this sign. The anaretic degree brings about dramatic endings, transformations, and spiritual epiphanies. In Aquarius, this will become heightened as you will be honoring your own self so radically that you won’t be able to tolerate anything less than what you know is meant for you. This may bring about an ending to certain relationships, especially if you’ve found yourself at odds recently, however it can also bring about the change necessary to save your connection. Just remember that without an end, there is also no beginning.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 19, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius occurs in the last degree of this air sign in your house of social connections. You may want to focus intently on your romantic goals, especially if you’re in a relationship rather than just hanging out with friends during this time.

This may also represent the end of a casual phase in a new connection where you are both committed to making it work and planning for a beautiful future together. Just be sure you are giving this connection the attention it deserves and needs.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, let go of worrying about how others see you. Your reputation is a theme that you are often aware of, as it means a great deal to you to be thought of in a pleasant and positive manner.

However, the romantic decision you are urged to make may require you to let go of that old reputation. Instead of letting the opinions of others dictate your romantic decisions, recognize the importance of following your own heart.

You deserve the love and life you’ve always dreamed of. Yet this won’t come from trying to ensure that everyone agrees with your choices.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, hold space for what is ending. The Last Quarter Moon in the final degree of Aquarius represents the end of a phase and journey for you. Aquarius represents themes related to new beginnings, expansion, and travel, so you may find yourself moving through an ending during this period.

This doesn’t represent an end to what you love, including a relationship, but instead the completion of a process. You were meant to learn what you genuinely want and experience life before settling down, and now you finally have.

Don’t worry about what feels like it is ending during this period, because it truly is just the beginning.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, don’t settle for less than everything. You’ve been through so much, you’re now realizing that in fact you do deserve the Moon, stars and potentially a planet or two.

This journey involving your self-worth has been hard won, yet now that you’re here, you can’t let yourself settle for less. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius represents the ending of a cycle in figuring out if a relationship truly honors your worth.

Hold space for the knowledge that arrives, but remember that you deserve to be held by someone who truly sees your worth.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius in your house of relationships will bring an intense energy into your romantic life.

While you’ve been trying to navigate a certain relationship and make it work at all costs, you may now realize that it’s not meant to. The Last Quarter Moon in the last degree of Aquarius represents a significant ending in your romantic life due to your growth.

However, you must be the one to decide whether it means parting ways or beginning a new commitment together.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, it’s not your job to fix them. You are a caring and empathetic sign, which is why you tend to accumulate people who aren't ready for the kind of relationship you want instead of romantic partners.

While you excel in improving and creating new situations, you must understand that it’s not your job to become a crutch for everyone.

You aren’t responsible for their happiness or their well-being. Work on yourself and trust that a healthy partner will do the same.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, love should set you free. However, if it doesn’t, then the choice itself represents the clarity you’ve been seeking.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will occur in your house of commitment and marriage, marking an ending point within your life. Aquarius is the sign of freedom, so in this case, you are being encouraged to choose yourself and your dreams, rather than hang onto a relationship out of fear.

Recognize that the love meant for you is also one that will set you free, not confine you to a life of their choosing.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, it’s up to you to make the changes you seek. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius represents a need to liberate yourself from a situation at home draining you.

Aquarius represents your relationship, family, and the home that you live in. This has already been an area of focus because of Pluto retrograde within this air sign. However, the time has come to make a decision. You are the only one who can make the changes you seek, as the person you live with is content with the current arrangement.

Listen to yourself and trust that not everything will last forever, especially if it’s holding you back.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, let bygones be bygones. Let go of grudges, regrets and arguments that never actually get settled.

In the past, you’ve given this power to your partner or others, thinking you can’t because of them. However, as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Aquarius, it’s important to reflect on what you need to let go.

Whether it’s an issue that is causing contention in your current relationship or endlessly thinking about a particular ex, it’s time to let go and trust that everything is the way it’s meant to be at this moment.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, let go of worrying about the future. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius offers you a chance to let go of any financial worries about your future.

This lunation may require that you work together with your partner to free yourself from debt or the mentality of lack, however, it does offer a newfound confidence.

Use this time to review financial matters, reflect on your spending, and make new goals for the future, knowing you can achieve your dreams together. A raise or promotion at work may also be a part of your newfound confidence and success as well.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, make peace with yourself The Last Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign of Aquarius allows you to make peace with your past and all the past versions of yourself.

This is a chance to go within and offer yourself a chance at a divine reset. Doing so will help you see your current relationship for what it is, rather than through the lens of past wounds or fears.

Stop thinking about what you could have done to experience a different outcome and see how everything has led to this moment. Peace allows you to truly receive the love you have always wanted.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, honor your healing. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius offers you a chance for a profound healing in your romantic life.

Aquarius governs your house of healing and spirituality, so you must take it slow during this lunation to hold space for what you’re releasing. This energy can help you heal from a past relationship or the effects your childhood has had on your romantic life.

Take this time to be with yourself so that you become aware of how this healing will affect the romantic dreams you have for your future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.