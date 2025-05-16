3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success The Week Of May 19 - 25, 2025

From May 19 - 25, 2025, three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success into their lives. While this could be one of the toughest weeks in Chinese astrology this month, the Ox, Tiger, and Snake beat hardships and prosper because they are built for this type of challenging energy. They see it as a learning opportunity and a chance to get ahead!

Monday, May 19, is Danger Day, so avoid high-risk activities involving money. Make decisions cautiously, and avoid saying or doing things you'll regret, especially at work. Another day to watch out for is Friday, May 23, a Close Day. Use this time to finalize deals and projects. The window of opportunity for new projects begins on May 24.

The three zodiac signs that seem to have luck and good fortune on their side include the Ox, for its strong and determined nature, the Tiger due to its shrewd business mindset, and the Snake. Let's see what this means for them this week:

1. Ox

Ox, you attract financial success into your life through patience and determination. The entire week is excellent for you (except for maybe Monday). Not only do you start something new this week, but you also get to experience a reward from things you did last week. You start a new project, you accomplish a few personal goals, and you have time for yourself.

You will feel right at home with the flow of energy. Typically, Monday is a grind day, but since it's a Destruction day, it's time to remove barriers to success instead of starting something new. Try not to get frustrated or give up on your weekly goals. You may be pushed to do something you don't want to, but stand your ground, especially if it's a decision you don't support.

Whatever you worked on last week, you get results around Tuesday, May 20. This is a day when good fortune comes your way, and it's cause to celebrate. Don't ignore your wins, but also mentally prepare for Wednesday, a receive day where you can start a new adventure, project or do something you wanted to do. You've got this, Ox!

2. Tiger

Tiger, you attract financial success this week, especially on May 19, 23, and 24. These days are difficult days for most Chinese zodiac signs, but you thrive under pressure and find solutions to solve challenging problems. On Monday, a Destruction day, you discover areas of your life that aren't working and that hold you back.

This is your cord-cutting day. You can use your sharp mind to note what isn't working, who isn't on your team, and what projects to detach yourself emotionally from, even if you need to stay involved in them to a certain degree.

On May 23, a Close Day, you are able to fine-tune the decisions you've made on Monday. You might get lucky on Friday — other people may pull the plug on projects you don't want to do, and things you wish would go away on their own. This could mean canceling a meeting you aren't prepared for, and feeling that another month is needed to get things together.

On Sunday, a Remove Day, you can clear away clutter from your life, your home, and anywhere that visible drains you of your energy. Put red in places you can see to help you deter negative energy and attract more luck into your life. Go, get 'em, Tiger!

3. Snake

Snake, certain people are just lucky, and despite this week's ups and downs, you are in a great position because this is your year, and May is your month. Your best day is Saturday, May 24, an Establish Day. You can start a new project or business adventure or do something you want to do just because.

If you are trying to get pregnant (or trying to avoid it!), you will be more fertile on Saturday. You have three lucky days this week, May 19, 20, and 24. Even though Monday will be a tough day due to the number of things that feel like a loss, you will find the destructive process quite invigorating.

You will feel fortunate to have things taken off your plate to process what you really want to do and what matters most to you. On May 20, you get to receive what you need to start whatever projects you feel ready to begin on Saturday. Overall, be open and receptive to the changes in store for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.