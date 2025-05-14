Love Horoscopes For May 15 Are Here — Beware Of Karmic Patterns

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, each zodiac sign's love horoscope has a theme of healing. Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter, deepening your healing and helping you make the choice that will lead to love.

Jupiter in Gemini brings many romantic options, but you need wisdom and healing to be certain you’re not replaying a karmic pattern. This is where Chiron comes in, and it's never easy, but it helps you to understand yourself. Rather than seeking from a partner what you previously never received, it allows you to adopt a healthier approach to romance. Use the energy of Chiron and Jupiter to become aware of your past wounds and heal, to find your forever love. Not every opportunity leads to love, which isn't always easy to accept. Staying connected or reentering the dating world is hard. Yet, embracing your healing gives you power over your choices so you no longer act against your interests.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 15, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself see love in a new light, beautiful Aries. As Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter, you develop a new level of understanding. In your romantic life, this transforms your relationship and the type of people you’re attracted to.

Realizing your part in romantic affairs can also help you understand the power of your decisions. Growth allows you to keep falling in love with the same person rather than seeking excitement elsewhere.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose from your heart, dear Taurus. The energy of Chiron in Aries and Jupiter in Gemini may bring about a choice that you need to make between love and money.

You are one of the most financially abundant zodiac signs, but be wary of prioritizing monetary wealth over emotional fulfillment. Yes, you have control over your financial success, but love isn’t meant to be something you control.

Be sure that any choice you make comes from the heart so that you don’t find yourself in a difficult situation in the future.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must trust yourself, Gemini. As Chiron in Aries merges with Jupiter in Gemini, you will be guided to trust yourself when making romantic decisions.

You are a social and often flirty zodiac sign, which can get you into messy situations, even if that isn’t your intention. However, on Thursday, you will trust yourself deeply, which will help you understand why certain situations have occurred in the past.

Be sure to look at your long-term goals on Thursday instead of focusing on what is fun in the moment, as that is where your healing will be found.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be guided by the universe, sweet Cancer. Jupiter in Gemini is in your house of purpose. As Chiron in Aries aligns with the planet of luck, you have to choose to let yourself be led by the universe.

Let go of your plans, especially those out of security, and instead take advantage of the energy around you.

Thursday may bring a surprise romantic offer, so be sure you are in a place to take a risk. It may lead to everything you’ve been hoping for.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself receive support, sweet Leo. The energy of Chiron in Aries and Jupiter in Gemini holds the potential to heal your wounds surrounding failure today.

This energy will help you lean into your romantic relationship to embrace a new beginning in this connection. It will require a leap of faith as Chiron is in your house of luck; however, Jupiter in Gemini reminds you that you’re not alone.

Don’t feel like you must make this decision alone — you have plenty of valued friends to ask for advice.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to receive everything you’ve always wanted, dearest Virgo. Healing can help you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

Let go of fear surrounding loss or the self-doubt that keeps you from enjoying all you have. You deserve to feel good as you bask in the love and connection you’ve worked hard to create.

Use the energy of Chiron and Jupiter to connect with your partner on Thursday. This love is worth celebrating.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you are being guided to let go of your past to build greater trust in your relationship.

Chiron in Aries has been working hard to heal your romantic past and karmic lessons, but Jupiter in Gemini is trying to expand your life and show you all that is possible.

Let go of the past, Libra, as it’s not destined to repeat itself. Fully embrace the opportunities for romance, connection and adventure currently surrounding you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Create a haven, Scorpio. Chiron in Aries in your house of healing has been providing deep opportunities for self-reflection and growth.

This energy requires you to create spaces of solitude, though, so that you can feel safe enough to go into your healing. With Jupiter in Gemini in your house of spirituality and transformation, you may need to cancel your plans for Thursday evening and stay in.

Consider journaling or a bodywork practice, so that you can continue to become the safe place you seek. This will also help provide an opportunity to move past a recent break-up before diving into love again.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust love, Sagittarius. Chiron in Aries has been working overtime to heal your fear of commitment regarding romance. This has been a deep source of reflection for you as you have been guided to see that you are worthy of the love you desire.

As Chiron meets Jupiter in Gemini in your house of relationships, you are urged to trust love and the relationship you have created.

Use this energy to take your connection to the next level, talk about marriage, and let yourself move past this chapter of difficult healing.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t skip over what is most important, Capricorn. Inner child healing can be arduous, but it is one of the most significant factors in the relationships you attract into your life.

As Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you are being guided to focus on healing your inner child and taking care of yourself. This isn’t just about physical health but also about your inner voice, as that determines many of the choices that you make in your romantic life.

Use this energy to complete a meditation or seek help from a counselor focused on inner child healing. This can make a massive difference in the outcome of your relationship.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not just what you say, but how you say it that matters, dear Aquarius. Chiron in Aries has been helping you heal and improve your communication style. This may have shown up as being direct, honest, and assertive in your relationship rather than hiding your feelings and tiptoeing around an issue.

Now, as Chiron aligns with Jupiter in Gemini in your house of marriage, you should prepare for a meaningful conversation.

Be sure you’re harnessing all those communication lessons, and remember that compromise is key in any relationship.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Manifest an abundant life, dearest Pisces. Chiron in Aries is helping you heal the wounds in your surrounding area. While this may have shown up financially for you, it also represents the love you accept from another.

Until you know you are worthy, you will attract partners who love you less than you desire. As Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini in your house of home, expect notable events surrounding wealth, romance, and manifesting the abundant life you desire.

You deserve to have it all; you need to ensure you never again accept less.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.