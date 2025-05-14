3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On May 15, 2025

On May 15, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune during Moon opposite Jupiter. Because we're dealing with Jupiter's expansive energy, we will get to see what we can do with the power of our own mind.

On Thursday, we're going to see doors open wide and opportunity avail itself to us. However, the Jupiter part is all about what we do with this opportunity and chance. Are we up for the turn of fortune, or will we sit this one out? In the end, it's a choice. Because this transit is in opposition, we are presented with a stop sign or a go sign.

To sway the wheels of fortune, we have to make a choice. These three zodiac signs decide to go all in, and courage leads the way.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

You’ve been doing all the right things all along. You've been staying balanced, keeping it gracious, and now it feels as if a wild stroke of luck lands in your lap. This Moon-Jupiter face-off throws you a curveball that actually works in your favor.

The turn of fortune may come through a conversation or an unexpected offer. Something wonderful this way comes, and you pick up on it. Don't waste time overthinking it. This is a YES moment, even if it feels slightly out of character.

Things are about to change radically for you on May 15, and you'd be well advised to let it happen. Embrace it. This is something you've earned, Libra. Let yourself feel good about good news, even if it arrives looking like pure chance.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You and Jupiter go way back, like old buds — after all, it’s your ruling planet. So when it locks eyes with the Moon, something clicks. You could be at a crossroads, and this energy helps you see the path, not just with optimism, but with purpose.

A lucky break might come through travel, education, publishing, or legal matters. If none of those apply, trust that whatever area feels stuck is due for a cosmic shake-up. The universe isn’t being vague right now, Sagittarius; it’s being generous.

May 15 is the day to trust your judgement. What may feel like a twist of fate is now your basic playbook; just run with it. Trust that the universe recognizes you and that if what you're receiving is good fortune, then it is, indeed, real.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Nobody gets to control the wheel of fortune, and under this Moon/Jupiter opposition, that’s a good thing. Something unexpected shakes you out of your pattern right now, Capricorn, but instead of stress, it brings you a big opportunity.

A shift in perspective is what you've been needing, even if you didn't think that was something that could happen. Yet, here it is, and you are ready for it. May 15 shows you that fortune is part and parcel of your destiny.

The turn of fortune might feel strange at first, like it's not yours, or like it came too easily. Don’t question it. Claim it. Remember who you are, because if you do, then you'll see why fortune has favored you on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.