The Universe Favors 4 Zodiac Signs On May 15, 2025

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, the universe favors four zodiac signs. The astrological transit of Moon square Neptune shapes our day, and while its influence can have us feeling lightheaded or dreamy, we'll find that during this time, all sense of confusion seems to lift.

Now that's a serious blessing right there. It might have to do with the idea that we are allowing optimism into our lives again. For the four zodiac signs mentioned here, we know that we certainly have been trying to see things in a brighter light. This is beyond logic. It's all about trust, and as we'll see, that trust pays off in the universe's blessings.

The universe favors four zodiac signs on May 15, 2025:

1. Gemini

Your mind is usually a darting firefly; fast, bright, restless, relentless. But under this Moon/Neptune square, logic takes a backseat. On May 15, you feel OK with trusting the invisible. You're just going to go with it. It feels that secure.

The blessing of the day comes to you as silence, Gemini. Yep, that's right — the stillness of the mind has you feeling as if you're getting a fresh start. Speak from the heart on this day, as your communication skills are peaking.

Trust the hunch, follow the dream, write the weird thing down. You don’t have to make sense of it yet. The beauty lies in the mystery. Share what's on your mind during this time without worrying about what others think.

2. Cancer

There's an ethereal touch to this day, which means that during a transit like Moon square Neptune, you feel, oddly enough, right at home. Blessings come to you on this day in the form of healing conversations, closure, and ridding yourself of emotional baggage.

Things don't need to make sense to you; they just have to feel right, and therein lies your biggest blessing, Cancer. It's akin to letting go, not caring as much. You are living out the phrase, "Don't sweat the small stuff."

On May 15, Moon square Neptune brings subtle spiritual messages through music, dreams, art, or a conversation you didn’t see coming. The kind that shifts your inner weather. This isn’t a day to overthink or overanalyze.

3. Leo

When you think of receiving blessings, you think you can control what you get, and if left to your own devices, you want those blessings to be big and obvious. Moon square Neptune, however, has a different way of delivering.

This day is about emotional surrender. You can't control what's coming, but you can certainly open your arms and heart to it, as it is very good. You might feel unusually sentimental, even dreamy. Don’t fight it, there's something special in it for you, Leo.

And don't shy away from feeling or even acting in a vulnerable way. This, too, is the good stuff. Vulnerability is not going to dim your light; in fact, it might just end up being what helps someone ELSE out. Take that into consideration, Leo.

4. Aquarius

May 15 lets you in on the idea of reunion and connection. There might be someone in your life whom you've pushed to the side, and they may just feel a bit neglected because of it. You certainly didn't intend for this, but nevertheless, it happened.

During Moon square Neptune, you recognize that the blessing made for you is the one that shows you it's OK to let others in. The idea that this day is all about reconnecting with an old friend or family member is not just for show; it's real.

The great part is that it may also have something to do with pushing aside a dream, and not a person. The real blessing here is the one that reminds you gently that you have unfinished business to tend to, so get a move on, Aquarius. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.