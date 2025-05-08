Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of May 12 - 18, 2025

Lunar energy helps improve relationships for five zodiac signs during the week of May 12 - 18, 2025. The Full Moon on May 12 is an emotional time that brings a change to completion. That doesn't mean a relationship will end; you could solve and get past a problem. If you embrace freedom in your relationship, the love you share will grow and last.

You may see similar themes pop up from the Scorpio New Moon around November 1, 2025. The theme of freedom will continue as Ceres moves into Aries on May 16, reminding you not to sacrifice your dreams or yourself to make a relationship work. On May 17, the Capricorn Moon grounds you. Then, the Sun and Uranus on May 18 inspire you to love without restrictions. Look for someone who lights a fire in your soul, so you can be yourself and create a relationship that aligns with your dreams. Let go of others' expectations and feel the healing flood as Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on May 18. Nothing can hold you back any longer.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The five zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of May 12 - 18, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Love isn’t an obligation, dear Taurus. You don’t have to lower your expectations or stay in a connection because you’re worried about how others will feel. You get to determine the love you will accept, and though it’s been quite a journey to learn, you are finally there. Try to look at your current relationship earnestly. Reflect on what greater freedom would create the space for, but also be honest about whether this is a relationship that you need to be freed from.

The Full Moon in Scorpio will rise on May 12, completing the cycle that began with the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1. You danced in and out of this past lunar cycle, listening to your inner wisdom and, because of that, your relationship.

This Full Moon in Scorpio is finally arriving to set you free. Listen to your heart, and don’t be afraid of doing what you know you need. This can be a powerful time to revitalize your relationship, especially if you are still clinging to a stereotype of what love is supposed to be. Still, it can also give you the courage to honestly speak your truth and cease accepting less than you desire.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

It’s not your job to make your partner happy, dearest Libra. While you are in their life, it should bring love, joy, support, and connection, but it doesn’t mean that any of these feelings are your responsibility. You are a natural caretaker, yet you can often overextend yourself in your relationships. This can make you feel like you’re parenting your partner, or at the very least, are carrying the burden of life together. However, you can choose differently, improving your romantic life.

Asteroid Ceres will move into Aries on May 16, helping you give your partner space and learn the importance of not carrying what isn’t yours. Ceres in Aries is an interesting combination, as Ceres governs nurturing and care, while Aries tends to be self-centered and independent. However, when the two combine, it creates the perfect energy for you to revolutionize your relationship.

You can love and nurture your partner, yet that doesn’t mean you need to take care of everything for them. Visualize removing the burdens you’ve been carrying around. This will help you see that your partner can only become what you need when you finally stop trying to do it all.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Seek peace, Cancer. You don’t always need to be working on something in your relationship or trying to figure out your way out of a conflict. Though you prefer peace in your relationship, you also tend to continually focus on ways to improve not just the connection but your partner as well. However, peace is a choice, and you must choose for yourself if you want to improve your relationship.

The Moon will be in Capricorn on May 17, giving you a soft spot to land in your romantic life and helping you see matters from a grounded perspective.

The Moon represents your feelings, and in Capricorn, it is connected to your romantic life. The Moon in Capricorn can help you understand that it’s OK to practice being present in your relationship rather than always having a goal to focus on.

Part of this is healing what you’ve been through and the fear that this new connection won’t work. Relax into this relationship to finally experience the peace you’ve always craved.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Embrace your authentic self, Capricorn. You don’t need to stick to the rules regarding relationships and romance. Yet, that also means you can’t always schedule that quality time with the special person in your life.

Your relationship has settled into a routine that has become too comfortable. It’s time to shake things up and let yourself start feeling inspired in love, rather than just going through the motions.

Sun will conjunct Uranus in Taurus on May 18, in your house of commitment and marriages. Taurus also rules your sense of authenticity and creativity. As Uranus travels into the heart of the Sun, it offers a spark moment to help you infuse new and exciting energy into your romantic relationship.

Free yourself from the rules and the routines you’ve gotten into. Plan a surprise date night or choose a new restaurant. By giving yourself the freedom to show up as your authentic self, you’ll also be able to feel inspired by love once again.

Advertisement

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You have to believe you are worth it, Sagittarius. Freedom is your language, as you are the eternal seeker of the zodiac. You want romance and commitment, yet you know that any relationship can never keep you from pursuing your purpose. As this has been a lesson you’ve been moving through for some time, it’s not your relationship you need freedom from, but your wounds making you question what you deserve.

Asteroid Chiron has been in Aries since 2018, challenging you to heal your wounds surrounding worthiness. While it’s set to enter Taurus in 2026, this is the perfect time to start owning the truth of what you desire and deserve in your romantic life. On May 18, Chiron in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini, tempting you with an incredible offer or development in your romantic life.

The only problem is that you will question whether you genuinely deserve or are worthy of it. Jupiter in Gemini has blessed your life with good luck since 2024, yet its stay will end in June as it shifts into Cancer. Now is the time to realize that only you can free yourself from your wounds of worthiness, as once you do, you will finally get to experience the kind of love you’ve only dreamed about.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.