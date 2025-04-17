4 Zodiac Signs Finally Start Feeling Like Themselves Again Once Mars Enters Leo On April 18

After an exceptionally challenging start to the year, four zodiac signs finally start feeling like themselves again once Mars enters Leo on April 18, 2025. Mars has been retrograde in Cancer since January 6, 2025, teaching cardinal signs to confront challenges in new ways and develop better resolutions moving forward. Over the last four months, the collective has learned how to protect our boundaries, become more emotionally intelligent, and practice patience. Mars in this sign is a challenging position, but also shows us the value of family, friends, and a support system.

Mars in Leo, beginning on April 18, brings a theme of freedom and excitement into our lives. While we felt the discipline Mars in Cancer tried to instill through the trine with Saturn in Pisces, in Leo, we are learning how to connect with ourselves once more. There is excitement in the air with Mars and Mercury connecting, bringing us a plethora of ideas and passionate fire energy. Mars in Leo is an outstanding transit, giving us the self-assurance to take charge and craft our destiny.

1. Aries

Mars is your ruler, and now that this planet has moved into a fellow fire sign, things feel a lot smoother. Mars in Leo encourages you to be optimistic, incorporate more love into your life, and explore your creative talents.

When this planet was in the sign of Cancer, it was making a square to your sign, bringing some challenges in your home or family sector. But the overall effects of this transit may have improved your relationship with family and friends, assuming you took the initiative to communicate. Now, Mars in Leo may have you consider problem-solving and reconciliation.

Mars in Cancer may have also challenged your career sector, making you analyze your goals and future plans in detail. However, Mars in Leo helps you see what jobs fulfill you and what positions you may dream of. The transit also encourages you to have fun, dream big, and continue working hard, but smarter. You will see your social networks change as you meet new and influential people.

This can be a time where romance may also fill your world with this energy picking up speed during Taurus season. You are given the opportunity here to believe in yourself and shine brightly.

2. Cancer

After four intense months jam-packed with transformative energy, Mars is finally entering new terrain, making you feel less stressed and somewhat liberated from the mountain of responsibilities you endured during the Mars transit in your sign. This gives you a lot of breathing room since Mars was on your ascendant, which may have sparked impatience, restlessness, and intense emotions.

Mars in Cancer was an uncomfortable energy, but Saturn in Pisces provided support and grounding while instilling patience. The focal point now is on expanding and building new financial goals. Mars in Leo can also make room for new and exciting friendships.

Managing your tasks becomes a breeze at this time during Taurus season because now you have room to reflect and treat yourself. Mars retrograde in your sign showed you the importance of giving yourself time and care, and now you will be more determined to create new things without burning out. Patience is the missing piece of the puzzle.

Mars in Leo will help you build on your resources, be wiser about spending practices, and work relentlessly toward your future objectives. You are here to accept your new role as a student and apply the lesson plan from when Mars was in your sign.

3. Libra

Mars’ ingress in Cancer may have posed a challenge for your image since the planet of war was transforming your career sector. The growth you experienced during this period allowed you to view yourself in a new way.

Mars has also helped transform your relationships with others, perhaps even teaching you how to protect your boundaries, especially with the Venus retrograde happening between the signs of Pisces and Aries. This new transit helps you see the fruits of your labor. It can be a moment of promotions, praise, and gaining respect from peers.

Mars in Leo changes the game and creates a good foundation for you to learn new topics, connect with new skills, and continue growing. It is a time of great courage and independence because Mars in Leo will have you feeling proud to be in the spotlight.

You are also here to learn from others and bring to light whatever keeps you tied to the past. Mars in Leo will push you to further transform and release any pain or hurts connected to friendships. It is your time to make new connections that elevate and inspire you.

4. Capricorn

After several months, Mars is out of your relationship house, making it easier to incorporate more diplomatic habits moving forward. Mars is in a fire sign, which can serve to uplift your partnerships moving forward. The transits will continue to allow you to grow as a partner and leader. Mars in Leo helps you metamorphose and build your armor. The transit helps you appreciate those lessons from the past and see the warrior you are now.

Venus in Pisces has taught you the importance of having good friends around, and this will be evident with the Mars in Leo transit. Your support system can help encourage and perhaps even educate you. The transit is happening during this upcoming Taurus season, providing you with an anchor. Overall, because this is Taurus season, you can see how your concept of love changes for the better.

Mars in Leo is also a learning period centered on better understanding your finances. Rebuild and make adjustments, especially if you have been impulsive with finances. You may notice your maturity and growth as you construct meaningful plans for your career or academic sector.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.