The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On May 12

The daily tarot horoscope for May 12, 2025, is fueled by a great, big energy source powered by the Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. Scorpio energy in astrology and the tarot signifies situations and people you must let go of.

Do you have any bad habits or vices that often hold you back? What do you think is helping you, but you know deep down inside it's hurting you in the long run? How can you live more authentically if you let go of what's blocking your progress? This is the perfect time to break those habits and begin again. Let's see what else this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Does your focus need to be renewed, Aries? The Five of Wands warns that your energy is spread too thin across activities. If you don’t have a clear idea of how you want to spend your time during this period, eventually, your priorities may become sporadic.

This is a great time to check in with yourself and ask what is most important to you right now. When you decide what you want this period of your life to look like, you gain a clarity that makes saying yes and no much easier.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords

The unknown is scary, Taurus, but it’s also where the magic happens. You may feel like you lack control over certain things in your life. However, this could set you up for divine intervention.

Releasing a tight grip on outcomes allows the universe to do what only it has the power to do. Lean into this; you're in a period of growth!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands means you’re beginning to believe in yourself more, Gemini. You are in an incredibly fertile period of life right now, where you may have the inspiration and the opportunity to start something new.

Let your faith and conviction lead you. Consider all the challenges you have overcome and how you have always come through on the other side.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

Look at how far you’ve come, Cancer. Your younger self would be so proud.

You have allowed your experiences from the good and bad ones, so you can strengthen and shape yourself into who you are today.

Give yourself a moment to soak up the present and acknowledge how blessed you are!

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil

Your feelings are messengers, Leo. The Horned One means that you still feel like something is missing. Treat this as an invitation to look inward and notice what may not be whole.

There may be an unhealthy habit that you need to break free from, or a desire for more connection. You are capable of change, Leo, and you can experience great happiness in your life.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Set yourself up for success by planning, Virgo. The Two of Wands advises you to take a moment to map things out before moving forward.

You may also be beginning a new adventure; putting pen to paper can be just what you need to get your mission going. Taking a moment now to get ahead of yourself can make things much easier later on.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress means your nurturing, kind, and creative strengths are coming out in full. Your strength is more than just how you stand firm for yourself, Libra. You also have the unique superpower of building others up.

Develop your personal brand and don’t be afraid to share your learning. Someone else may need to hear exactly what you’re discovering!

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

If you have to consider what could go wrong, Scorpio, you may as well also believe everything that could go right.

The Seven of Wands encourages you to understand that while the odds may seem against you, the universe is on your side. You have advantages that others, or even yourself, are unaware of.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You have the intent and the ability, Sagittarius. However, you may need to reconsider your strategy.

Your lack of success doesn't mean you are unable. Rather, you can draft a new plan and consider what is effective and what's not.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

The Knight of Cups means a new opportunity may come your way, Capricorn! It could be a proposal, a surge of inspiration, or a new adventure.

Someone may be drawn to your charm and artistic abilities. Or, these qualities could guide you in developing a new project.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Ground yourself in things that you love, Aquarius. As you do so, this inner stability will attract more abundance in external matters.

Additionally, as you cultivate wholeness, you can take note of expansion opportunities and seize them.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords suggests checking in with your current mentalities and self-talk.

Specifically, you may need to realize that what you control is greater than what you do not. You may not have control over certain situations, but you do determine how you respond. And that may be more important than anything else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.