Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for May 12, 2025, is influenced by the Full Moon today. The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and it will rise opposite the Taurus Sun. This Moon ends the lunar cycle that began with the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, 2024. Scorpio reveals what you no longer need.

A lot has changed since the Scorpio New Moon due to the retrogrades of Mars, Venus, and Mercury during the last six months. Pluto is the only retrograde planet that favors making pivotal decisions about your romantic life. This doesn't necessarily mean breaking up, but it may suddenly feel easier to let go rather than hang on. Under the Full Flower Moon, each zodiac sign is encouraged to let go of those things that no longer work in a relationship so you can make room for what does.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 12, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only take what resonates with your soul, Aries. The Scorpio Full Moon will rise in your house of transformation, which it rules, so this will be a compelling time for you.

This area of your life is all about personal and romantic growth and themes surrounding intimacy. You must be clear on how you are approaching your relationship to ensure that it is in alignment with your growth.

Be honest with yourself about your past actions, and let this be a time to wipe the slate clean so that you can have a clear heart.

Taurus

Let go of the love you no longer need, Taurus. Just because someone loves you doesn’t mean they love you in the ways you deserve or need.

Truth can be as simple as realizing that you want and need to be loved differently than you are. Let the energy of the Full Moon in Scorpio bring the clarity you’ve been searching for.

Accept your inner truth and trust that you will have no regrets as long as you honor it moving forward.

Gemini

Slow down, beautiful Gemini. The Full Moon in Scorpio will emphasize the unhealthy qualities or aspects within your relationship.

Whether it’s truly unhealthy behavior or you are realizing that you and your partner have gotten off track, this does offer a powerful time for healing.

You may be seeking solitude around this time rather than wanting to work on anything. If you want this relationship to last, be sure to put in the effort. Otherwise, if a breakup is in store, have a conversation rather than just ghosting them.

Cancer

Love doesn’t have to be perfect, sweet Cancer. Reflect on the New Moon in Scorpio that occurred on November 1, 2024. Scorpio energy rules your house of marriage, happiness, and pleasure.

Yet that means you must continue to grow through your karmic lessons to manifest the relationship you genuinely desire. With the Full Moon in Scorpio today, you may want to reflect on whether you and your partner have grown apart or together over this lunar cycle.

Love doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does need to be committed to improving.

Leo

Let yourself move into a new chapter, dear Leo. The Full Moon in Scorpio will occur in your house of home, family and romance, ending a karmic cycle that began in November of 2024.

Scorpio represents growth, as well as truth. So, this may be when you find yourself looking for a new place to live or returning home with your family.

Be sure to openly share your feelings and look for the lessons instead of just focusing on the heartbreak.

Virgo

Your feelings are always valid, dearest Virgo. Scorpio energy governs your house of communication and your inner thoughts.

With the Full Moon in this transformative water sign, you will be feeling the need to have an important conversation with your partner. This may not necessarily be about a particular issue, but instead, it is about finally sharing the feelings you’ve been keeping within.

Remember that your feelings are always valid; you don’t have to justify them to anyone. Yet, you do need to share them with the one you’re in a relationship with.

Libra

Go where you are valued, Libra. You’ve been through great lessons involving your self-worth and what you deserve from a relationship.

While you had worked for your partner to honor your values, and had hoped this relationship was the love you’ve always deserved, you’re now having second thoughts.

The Full Moon in Scorpio reminds you to go where you are valued, without having to teach or prove yourself to someone else. Let go of the battle of having someone else validate your worth and instead begin to do that for yourself.

Scorpio

Revel in your authenticity, Scorpio. The Full Moon in your sign of Scorpio offers you a pivotal time to let go of who you no longer are.

The you that your partner fell in love with may no longer be present, or you may have completely shifted in terms of what you want from your romantic life.

Embrace your authenticity and who you’ve become over this lunar cycle, as it’s all about you learning what it means to be yourself. When you know yourself, you can also finally recognize true love.

Sagittarius

The truth can never be ignored, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Scorpio will occur in your house of healing and offers you a chance to heal from your romantic past.

Make space to reflect on what happened during the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, 2024.

You are now nearing the end of a journey that involves healing past heartbreak so that you can move toward what is meant for you.

You may want to plan some alone time for yourself today to meditate, journal, or just take a warm bath. Give yourself this time to heal so the past never again affects the love you accept.

Capricorn

Observe, dearest Capricorn. Take note of what or who is leaving your life during this time, without trying to hold onto them or force them to remain.

The Full Moon in Scorpio highlights your house of relationships and those you surround yourself with. This represents dramatic changes in store for you, but only if you can observe instead of trying to control.

The love you want will never make you try to control the outcome. Let people leave your life knowing they are only making space for what is meant for you.

Aquarius

Honor what you deserve, dear Aquarius. The Full Moon in Scorpio will occur in your house of recognition, reputation and deservingness. This lunation is about allowing you to receive what you deserve without questioning or second-guessing it.

As you prepare to move forward in your romantic life, use this time to let go of any self-sabotaging qualities. You have done so much work, meaning you deserve the love you’ve always dreamed of.

To receive it, though, and the beautiful future that awaits, you first must honor what you deserve and let go of any thoughts that tell you otherwise.

Pisces

You can always change course, Pisces. Scorpio energy rules your house of luck and new beginnings.

Since the New Moon in Scorpio, you’ve been charting your course toward what you want. This may have included a new relationship or been about you focusing on your purpose in this lifetime.

Yet, as the Full Moon in Scorpio rises, it’s time to evaluate your progress. Let go of thinking that you are bound to the decisions of your past and instead let yourself change course.

Improving your romantic life begins with giving yourself a chance to change your mind.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.