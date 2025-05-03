What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 4, Per A Tarot Reader

On May 4, 2025, the First Quarter Moon in Leo influences our daily tarot horoscopes. Something important starts to happen in our lives, making us feel regal, powerful, and highly evolved as humans. Leo rules the Sun tarot card, which symbolizes power and strength.

The day brings with it number 7 energy, so there's a spiritual undertone to all of this, which makes sense because Pluto is involved. Pluto is the God of the Underworld, and its retrograde starts in Aquarius today. Inner change is here. Our higher minds are activated. Our souls are alive and growing stronger. Intuition increases. We can receive a cosmic download of information that comes from another world. From a tarot card perspective, let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on May 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

It's time to get focused, Aries. It's so easy to become distracted, and you may struggle with balancing life, friendships, work, and your personal desires.

Today's message from the Page of Swords, reversed, is to find whatever system you can to put into place that pulls your mind out of what you're doing and into somewhere else.

You want to focus like a laser beam and not let your energy be scattered. Effectiveness requires concentration on one thing at a time. Avoid multitasking at all costs today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

What is it that you need, Taurus? Is it more self-care? It's great to be the strong one everyone notices and thinks of whenever they need something. But, there are times when strong people need some TLC too, and you may find it necessary to pull back giving your all to the world so you can provide something much needed to yourself: rest.

Today's message from the Queen of Pentacles, reversed is to make time for you. You don't have to do anything lavish or expensive. You might just need to shut off the phone or rest in the backyard. You don't have to explain yourself. Just do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

There's always room to grow, Gemini. Even though you're an adult, adulting is always challenging, and sometimes, immature feelings surface so that you can address them. One of the problems with being the sign that represents eternal youthfulness is that you can seem slightly immature to others.

Your optimistic views may appear unrealistic today. So, ponder the idea of navigating the problems in a relationship. You may still hold true to your personality or point of view, but at least you can say you considered changing. Effort can go a long way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You can't please everyone, Cancer, and sometimes, you may have to stand alone on your opinion, even if the crowds don't support your thoughts. Today's Ten of Cups, reversed, predicts that you will be at odds with the people in your life who ordinarily support you.

This may be a surprising experience for you if you're usually on the same page with family and friends. If you sense that there is a deal breaker, but you can't adjust to make others feel happy, then you may have to come to terms with acceptance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil

Check your attachments, Leo. Are they healthy? Some relationships feel so good at first, but then, with time, you realize how unhealthy specific patterns have become.

This is when it's tough to decide whether to sever ties or stay and work things out. The Devil tarot card invites you to work hard to sort through your feelings.

You may not come to an answer in one day, but be open to processing your emotions, especially if your gut instinct warns you something is off. You will want to protect your time and energy; why continue to invest if you realize you shouldn't?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Money can't buy happiness or joy. It might not buy anything you want, even if it supplies material needs. Today's Nine of Cups, reversed message is to look beyond the material world and aim to explore the less concrete side of life.

Affection, hugs, and time spent with a person you love are all free. You can start investing in these emotional resources today by making small changes to your routine, especially if it involves time spent with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Take a step back and really review what's happening in your life. Life can go so fast, and you can become caught up in your daily routines that you forget to self-reflect and evaluate what's worked and what hasn't.

Today's Ace of Wands, reversed, invites you to pause and consider everything you have going on in your life. What do you feel satisfied with? What do you wish you could change? What activities are you going through the motions at, but know you can do much better at? Review your intentions and how your actions support them, and then start adjusting your life to self-improve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Sometimes you have to measure a person's intent beyond their actions. Actions may speak louder than words, but what's really going on in their heart? Give yourself the credit you deserve for being an intuitive individual.

Humans can be hard to understand, which is why it's so important to listen to your intuition when you're involved with others.

When you sense something isn't right, ask yourself why that nagging feeling exists instead of pushing it away and telling yourself everything is fine. You may be sensing a problem that needs to be discussed openly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Change is always necessary. If you're not evolving, are you growing? What worked in the past might not be as effective today due to a variety of factors. So, it's important to test your production levels to see if you can improve what you're doing a tiny bit.

This is where social media or internet search can be useful to you today. How is your industry changing? What are other people doing to complete their work faster and more efficiently? Is it possible to use some of their techniques in your own area of focus?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

When you decide on something, do you put yourself into the problem or are you impartial and detached? Some situations require a less involved approach, especially if the goal is to see things from a different perspective, not your own. Detachment is not easy for everyone.

It requires you to connect with your empathy and ask questions about the human experience from a different standpoint. Reflect on how you might feel if you were in another person's situation. How might your life be similar or different?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death, reversed

How do you feel about change? Do you resist it or embrace the opportunity to try something new and different? Sometimes, a person can become so fixed on one way of living that the idea of change seems highly inconvenient.

Today, your fixed personality will feel this wave of challenge as you adjust to a new, unfamiliar scenario. Allowing yourself to be open will expand your mind. You'll feel great excitement realizing that change can be hard, but if you embrace it, it's worth it because it forces you to grow and advance in ways you had not experienced.

You may have known this from the past, but forgotten it. So, prepare yourself mentally for a revisit to this timeless truth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Are you spreading yourself too thin and trying to do too much? You are one of those overly loving zodiac signs who want to help and give all you can to make someone's life better. Today, however, you will realize that sometimes giving too much can cost you more than you want to pay in time, resources, and energy.

You may need to redefine the boundaries in relationships at work and at home. Pulling back when others have become used to you being there is not easy. However, stay firm in your resolve. In the end, others will learn to respect you more for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.