Weekly Love Horoscopes For May 5 - 11 Are Here — A Great Week For Relationships, But Beware The Weekend

Weekly love horoscopes for May 5 - 11, 2025, reveal a fabulous week for relationships, and all zodiac signs experience the benefits. Venus has entered Aries, leaving behind the cold nature of Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces that we experienced throughout most of April. Venus in Aries is typically upbeat, fun, positive, and determined to go after what it wants in terms of love (and money). On May 5, Mercury sextiles Jupiter, a positive and harmonious transit for love, communication, and conversation. Most of all, this represents a hopeful day, making it a great time for getting together with friends, a love interest, or even planning your future together if you are at this stage.

Venus sextiles Pluto on May 6, which indicates pleasant and deep communication concerning love and relationships. Pluto likes to go beneath the surface, so nothing about this day is shallow. It is a day for expressing deep feelings and ideas that will flow easily. On May 10, Mercury enters Taurus, whose ruling planet is Venus, the planet of love, money, and values. During this time, we will all be thinking more about these parts of our lives and potentially expressing more love toward those around us. Taurus can be considered stubborn at times, but when it makes up its mind, it is hard to change — and some things are forever, for better or worse.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for May 5 - 11, 2025:

Aries

Aries, Venus transiting your first house will give you a boost. You will look and feel good this week.

Work will take priority mid-week, but by Thursday and Friday, you will be thinking about being with your partner if you have one. If you don’t, you will be thinking about socializing with others.

Play things cool over the weekend because the potential exists for upsets or conflicts over money or differences in personal values.

Taurus

Taurus, Venus transiting your 12th house is not the best placement, but you will get through it. At times, this can represent a relationship that remains hidden or you may want to take a break from dating or a relationship for a while.

The first part of the week looks good with the Moon transiting your fifth house of love, but you may feel a little cold or indifferent on Wednesday.

By the weekend, you are ready to spend time with others, either a partner or love interest. But be careful how you approach things because the potential for an emotional clash exists.

Gemini

Gemini, Venus transiting through your 11th house gives you a leg up in terms of networking and meeting new people this week. If you have a partner, you can expect to socialize more together. You will have a better chance of your hopes and wishes coming true.

On Thursday and Friday, the Moon transits your fifth house of love, so you will be even more inclined to spend time with a partner or socialize and mix with others.

The weekend could bring some emotional issues if you aren’t keeping your feet on the ground. You may feel extra intense or overreactive, so it’s important to be aware of this so you can prevent or overcome any emotional obstacles.

Cancer

Overall you have a positive week, Cancer, especially Monday and Tuesday. A significant conversation marks a turning point with a love interest.

On Saturday, the Moon enters your fifth house of love and romance, sparking your desire to be with a partner or potential new (or old) interest. If you are together into the latter part of the evening, some type of conflict or differing ideas could become obvious, which could lead to an argument at some point between Saturday night and Sunday.

Use care and be aware of how you are communicating and you should be able to navigate this successfully without any real damage.

Leo

Leo, this week can bring love as well as potential challenges. If you are in a relationship, it will have a chance to deepen or reignite an old spark this week. If you are single, you will find that you are attracting others to you.

The latter part of the week, however, may bring some emotional challenges. It is best not to get into an argument or seriously challenge something your love interest has said.

Emotions will be running high toward week's end, and it will be up to you to prevent a falling out by being aware and mindful.

Virgo

Virgo, this week represents a turning point in a relationship and offers the potential to strengthen bonds if you are in a relationship or just getting started with someone.

If you are single, you could meet someone who isn't your typical ‘type’ — nevertheless, they will resonate quite well with you.

A great deal of confusion has existed in your relationships, but this week brings more clarity, one way or another.

Libra

Libra, this week you find both growth and balance in your relationship.

If you are single, now is the time to interact with others since Venus is in your seventh house of partnerships, giving you a ‘heads up’ to be mingling and mixing.

This week, a relationship could move to a deeper and more intimate level. This is also a good week to nurture and love yourself, which can only make you more attractive to others.

Scorpio

Scorpio, if you are single, a short-term but profound romance could begin this week.

If you have a partner or love interest, this week represents a renewed feeling of commitment. Your relationship is ready to move to a higher level with bonds that can be strengthened through open and honest communication.

By week’s end, watch your own fluctuating mood, which could lead to irritation or an argument that could disrupt the peace. Being self-aware and patient can substantially change the outcome toward a much more positive direction.

Sagittarius

If you are single, you are in a prime period of time when you could meet someone new who definitely sparks your interest with Venus transiting your fifth house of love.

If you are in a relationship already, the week brings opportunities to strengthen the existing bonds and find more balance.

By week’s end, it appears there is something in your subconscious mind that is troubling you. It pertains to something from the past. Don’t let it alter the progress you've made this week — remain self-aware or spend some time alone at the end of the week.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this week represents a time of meaningful connections and strong potential for romance.

You can increase the potential of a relationship by having open and meaningful talks and conversations. It is also a positive time if you are seeking emotional support.

Start planning or consider taking a romantic trip or traveling to meet someone. If you are connected to a love interest, expect more communication to occur since Mercury enters your fifth house of love over the weekend.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week suggests a need for open communication, growth, and recommitting to a partnership, either verbally or otherwise.

The week isn’t without snags, especially toward the end of the week. This could be due to differing expectations of the relationship or opposing viewpoints.

You experience a transformative moment this week that could lead to true understanding of what both you and your partner or love interest each need.

Pisces

Pisces, the week begins with the Moon in your house of partners, so you may feel the need to spend time with your love interest or partner if you have one.

This week is a great time to practice some self-care — setting boundaries may become important.

If you are single, this week is a time to reflect on what you truly desire in a partner and let go of any emotional baggage that is holding you back from what you want.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.