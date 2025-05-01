3 Subtle Signs Something Big Is About To Manifest In Your Life, According To A Spiritual Activator

When life gets tough, we may ask ourselves: When are things going to get better? If they don't start to look up, hopelessness can set in. Even as we try to manifest, it may feel like there’s a delay. However, consistency in manifestation helps, so don’t lose faith. When you least expect it, your manifestation may start to slowly unfold. Before then, there are three signs to look for that something big is about to happen.

Advertisement

Spiritual activator Oliver Niño took to TikTok to share the three subtle signs your life is about to change. His book “Do This Before Bed: Simple 5-Minute Practices That Will Change Your Life” teaches you how to transform your nightly routine into a gateway to abundance and fulfillment. Look for the signs and get ready for your manifestations.

#energyshift #bigchangesahead #angelnumbers ♬ original sound - Spiritual Activator @spiritualactivator Ever feel like something BIG is about to shift in your life?There are signs that point to this. One of them is when small wins start stacking up, like finding the perfect parking spot effortlessly or things just falling into place.It’s the universe showing you you're in flow. Want to know the other two signs? Watch the full clip to find out if your breakthrough is closer than you think! #manifestationsigns

1. Good things start to happen

The first sign Niño shared was that you will begin noticing “…little blessings here and there.” For example, if you struggle to find parking, then suddenly finding spots becomes easier — that could be a little blessing. Other examples could include finding cash here and there, like in a jacket pocket, more people complimenting you, or any other “good things,” as Niño put it.

Advertisement

According to Elizabeth Michael from mentalhealth.com, one way to manifest is to think positively. First, if you have a negative mindset, shifting from negativity to positivity can help you manifest your goals. Some techniques to help create this shift include reciting affirmations and visualizing. That means when these subtle good things start happening, embrace them with positivity, and the Universe will respond.

2. You see angel numbers everywhere

The second sign Niño mentioned is that you begin to see angel numbers everywhere. Angel numbers are messages in the form of repeating numbers like 111,1111,222, 333, etc. that are sent from the Universe.

As astrologer Jaliessa Sipress from Cosmopolitan put it, “Whenever you spot an angel number at a crucial moment in time (like while asking an important question, freaking out about something, or asking for a sign), you can be sure an angel just dropped you a wink and a kiss.” So, know that if you start seeing angel numbers, take it as a sign that you are on the right track and that your manifestation is on its way.

Advertisement

Writing for Allure, astrologer Aliza Kelly took it a step further and noted, "Part of what makes angel numbers so magical is that they appear in the most ordinary places. Angel numbers show up on clocks, timestamps, and alarms. They appear in addresses, phone numbers, and license plates. Angel numbers may even show up in receipts, price tags, and travel itineraries. You could chalk this up to frequency illusion or you could consider TANC: The reason angel numbers appear in the most mundane environments is because the spiritual universe is intentionally offering a gentle reminder that you're moving through something greater than any day-to-day circumstance could ever express."

3. You have an unshakable feeling that things are going to work out

The final subtle sign Niño shared that guarantees a positive big change in your life is, “…this unshakable feeling that it's [going to] work out." This is the literal definition of trusting your gut. When you know, you know. Just be sure you trust yourself. Otherwise, you might block your manifestation.

Advertisement

Jodie Cook from the Thought Catalog further described what this gut feeling might actually feel like. She wrote, “There are butterflies in your stomach. Your heart skips a beat, and you find yourself nodding. Yes, this is it.” Anticipation is also associated with the feeling that things are about to change. So, when you feel an unshakable feeling, just know the stars are aligning with what you want in life.

Now that you know the three subtle signs, sit, relax, and be ready to accept your gift. Your work is paying off. Your life is about to change.

Advertisement

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.