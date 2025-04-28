5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On April 29, 2025

Everyone could use a little bit of good fortune in their daily horoscope. On April 29, 2025, astrology predicts five zodiac signs will receive an abundance of good energy straight from the cosmos. The stars align perfectly, early in the morning, we have an exalted Moon in the zodiac sign of Taurus, which is excellent for peaceful sleep and mental wellness.

Then, just before 2 a.m. EST, the Moon changes signs, and she speaks tenderly to Venus in the sign where she is exalted. The Moon and Venus create a good foundation for relationships.

So, we have a good day mapped out thanks to the Moon before she enters Gemini. All that positive energy from Venus boosts the Moon's energy as she initiates mentally stimulating conversations, intelligent problem solving, and light-hearted moments with friends or family members worldwide. We can pursue our dreams guided by a brilliant moon beam to Neptune in Aries. We feel so good, want to pursue our goals, and receive a passionate nudge from motivational Mars and transformational Pluto.

Five zodiac signs can confidently complete the day equipped with positive energy. Let's find out how the Moon, Venus, Neptune, Pluto, and Mars, these five active planets, empower today's five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on April 29.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on April 29, 2025:

1. Aries

You are set for a powerful day filled with high productivity. Days like today help you to understand the meaning of "When you want something, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it." Your ruling planet, Mars, is strongly positioned in Leo until June 17, so you're one of the most productive people on the planet right now. You feel optimistic about the future and what your life could be like. Today's Moon helps you take charge of your finances, feel confident about romance, and work on personal development.

You may have something that reveals who your enemies are, which is perfectly timed. When you have so many other areas of your life working, it's much easier to see your value and to respect yourself. You'll feel too dignified and confident to deal with negative people or their energy.

You'll want to divert your energy into the things that add value to your life. Ever since Mars entered Leo on April 18, it's helped you overcome drama and channel your energy into creative activities.

2. Taurus

The Moon and Venus help you exponentially, and you also get some support from Mars, encouraging action. Steadfast and true, sometimes you need a little push to get the ball rolling on projects and things you have on your radar. So, it may take the Moon at a critical degree just before leaving your sign to get your attention.

The Moon entering Gemini then speaking to your ruling planet, Venus, gives you a sense of urgency. You can use this time to work on financial matters. You can talk soundly to authority figures about money or to problem-solve. W

ith Mars in Leo, your home and authority figure sector, you feel equipped to handle critical tasks that require sensibility and strategy.

3. Gemini

You don't require more motivation since you've had Jupiter in your zodiac sign for the entire year. You're self-driven, knowing what you need to do and when. But it's very nice when someone else takes initiative, and that may be what you experience today.

The Moon enters your sign, giving you the captivating 'it' factor. You do things for yourself, and your ambitious energy inspires others. When the Moon activates Neptune, it brightens your limelight, which could open the door to deals and conversations.

People are naturally inclined to want to work with you. They may feel like you're a lucky charm who pulls klout or has something magnetic they need in their world. Exalted Venus in Pisces brings good luck to work, so anticipate your magnetic energy fostering good results among peers and your social or career network.

4. Scorpio

You are powerful, Scorpio. Being somewhere and not having people notice you're around is tough. So, every day is a good horoscope day because you make the most out of all situations. But, it's nice when the Moon empowers you by talking to two of your ruling planets: Mars and Pluto. Today becomes a perfect day due to its high-end productivity.

Venus steps in and works nicely with the Moon before it leaves your house of relationships, and she gives you results in love, marriage, and business partnerships.

No matter what your relationship status is, single or married, your relationship sector is activated today, which helps you to grow closer to someone special. You feel ready to do the heavy lifting in partnerships.

5. Pieces

You have an absolutely fantastic day ahead. Some of the best things can happen to you when the Moon is highly active and involves an exalted Venus in your sign. The Moon entering Gemini allows you to make positive changes in your home.

Live for yourself at this moment. Think about what you want or need to feel safe and comfortable. Plan your next design for comfort and visual beauty that feeds your soul.

It can be hard to speak about what you want or need. But, the Moon empowers you to feel optimistic about the costs involved when it talks with dreamy Neptune in Aries, your money sector. Venus and Neptune give you the courage to confidently ask for things you want from a romantic partner or authority figures at work.

Jupiter in Gemini has worked on this area of your life since December 2023. The Moon is just the one who tips the scales favorably in your direction, and with Neptune as a predictor of future financial dreams coming true, stay optimistic. The world will soon be your oyster, and remember, pearls take time and require pressure to smooth out and glisten!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.