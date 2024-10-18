Being productive in an increasingly distracted world is a prized asset. I’ve analyzed the habits of productive people for many years. Some are surprising, others less so. But they're all common among the most productive people in the world.

Here are 13 tiny habits of the most productive people on the planet:

1. They don’t wait to feel good to take action

They know their mood is lifted once they take action. Productive people don't wait because they understand that motivation often comes after taking action, not before. They dive into tasks knowing that their mood will improve once they start, according to research by the Institute for Career Studies.

2. They don't do things just for the sake of doing them.

They continually ask: ‘What is worth doing the most, right now, given my longer-term goals?’ The psychology of productive people's approach to prioritization includes being aware of emotional biases, focusing on one priority at a time, minimizing distractions, being intrinsically motivated, and being conscientious.

3. They care less about how things are done and more about why things are done

They're more about having an efficient process and working smarter, not harder. They remind themselves of their purpose several times a day.

4. They complete tasks to finish

People who leave a trail of unfinished projects are more likely to run out of steam. According to a 2018 study, those who don't consciously prioritize their tasks may be less efficient at work than those who do. The key to successful workload prioritization is to continually work on your ability to assess and reorder your tasks based on their urgency, importance, and potential impact.

5. They exercise for at least 20 minutes daily

They don’t see this as a separate’ chore.’ Instead, it is to enhance the quality of their productive work. Research studies consistently highlight the significant health benefits of walking daily. Many studies indicate that even moderate daily steps can provide substantial health advantages. One notable study published in 2022 in the Journal of American Medical Association found a 50-70% lower risk of early death for individuals walking at least 7,000 steps per day than those walking less.

6. They're aware of the negative impact of worry, rumination and self-criticism on their performance

They cultivate a healthy degree of ‘faith’ in themselves and lean into activity, even if they don’t feel they know exactly what they’re doing. Self-criticism can negatively impact performance by lowering self-esteem, motivation, and self-efficacy, leading to feelings of inadequacy and worthlessness.

However, a 2009 study published by the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences found that some self-criticism can be constructive and help people improve and grow. Self-criticism can be a self-monitoring and self-correcting mechanism that helps people become aware of the need to modify their behavior.

7. They never stay stuck

Productive people do things — lots of things — as a direct remedy to boredom and fear. They know it’s better to be busy than static and stuck. Busyness will lead to efficiency when one is aware of their priorities; they're never busy just for busy's sake.

8. They're driven nu a sense of contribution

The most active people are on a mission to serve something bigger than themselves. They are in the business of improving the lives of others.

Research findings suggest that trust has a moderating effect on the relationship between workplace fun and experienced fun. Another study supported this hypothesis, which reported that interpersonal trust significantly impacts the relationship between workplace fun activities and experienced fun.

9. They plan their day with meticulous attention.

Their attention to detail is akin to how as a skilled sailor plots his course. They prioritize important tasks over merely ‘urgent’ and often distracting tasks. They know the order in which things need to be done.

Psychological research suggests that the key to productivity is fewer interruptions, as cited by the American Psychological Association’s (APA) 2017 feature on boosting productivity, but that’s unrealistic for most adults working full-time. When balancing a workload, family meals, children’s academics, personal fitness goals, and more, the endless list of obligations makes it challenging to maintain an attention span on one thing for more than a few minutes.

10. They start their day with the hardest’task

They have little time to think about it, so they are lifted by an early win that peppers all consecutive actions with positive energy. Productive people often begin with the most complicated task because it allows them to leverage their peak mental energy early in the day, minimizing procrastination, reducing stress by tackling the most daunting challenge first, and providing a sense of accomplishment that can motivate them to complete more manageable tasks throughout the day.

Tackling the most complicated thing first — AKA eating the frog — makes them feel more in control and less burdened by the looming difficulty throughout the day.

11. They find a way to enjoy tedious tasks

They do this by slowing down, letting go of worried thoughts, and getting into a flow, which gives them an advantage. Research from the University of Chicago on optimal performance levels concluded that happiness is an internal state of being. Individuals were found to be their most creative, productive, and happy when in a state of flow.

Flow is “a state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter; the experience is so enjoyable that people will continue to do it even at high cost, for the sheer sake of doing it.

12. They're ruthless about avoiding distraction

Work done efficiently within clear and dedicated time windows is the priority. Phones are in another room, and the Internet is disabled if needed.

The prefrontal cortex is responsible for attention and decision-making and can become overwhelmed by too many stimuli. This can lead to decreased productivity, difficulty completing tasks efficiently, and increased stress, according to Massachusetts General Hospital.

13. They don't pressure themselves to be more productive

They focus simply on doing one thing at a time, with enjoyment. The psychology behind productive people not pressuring themselves to be productive lies in the understanding that constant pressure can lead to burnout, hindering actual productivity. At the same time, a more balanced approach with intrinsic motivation and self-awareness allows for sustained performance and better mental well-being. Focusing on the "why" behind tasks rather than just the "how fast" can lead to more significant overall achievement.

