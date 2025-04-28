3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Gemini Moon On April 29, 2025

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era. During the Gemini Moon, we will see that so much of what got us here came as a result of making good choices. This automatically implies that we had the courage and bravery to make such choices.

Going ahead with big decisions isn't all that easy for everyone, and when we hesitate too long, we tend to blow our opportunities. This time, we grab them, and we make the best of them. Fortunately for these three zodiac signs, the Gemini Moon ushers in good fortune and our own ability to make it last. This may be Day One of a new and powerful era, but it is only one of many great days to come.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting with the Gemini Moon on April 29, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You knew that doing the right thing would pay off, you just weren’t sure when. On April 29, that moment is finally here. What begins now is more than just luck; it’s a reflection of how much strength it took to stay true to your vision.

Advertisement

You’re stepping into a more fortunate stretch of time that feels earned. Not gifted, not random — earned. That brings its own kind of quiet pride, and you’re going to carry that with you wherever you go.

Let this new energy carry you forward. You don’t need to doubt anymore. Your track record proves that you can trust yourself, especially when everything’s on the line. The Gemini Moon is here to help guide your way.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in your sign sets everything in motion. It’s not that you suddenly get lucky; it’s that the work you put in, the moves you made, and the timing you trusted are all starting to sync up. This is just the beginning.

You’re not afraid of change, but you are wise enough now to recognize which changes are worth your full investment. This is one of them. You are building something lasting here.

This era favors the bold, and bold is your default setting, an awesome trait to have, Gemini. Keep showing up for your life like this, and you’ll start to see just how big your impact can be.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For someone who lives so much of life through feeling, this moment comes as confirmation: your intuition was right. You made the call that scared you, and now you see why it mattered so much. April 29 brings you the Gemini Moon, and it shines a light on your bravery.

The universe responds to courageous choices, and you’ve made your share. What’s unfolding now is proof that you’ve stepped into alignment with something greater, something that wants you to win.

Advertisement

What begins now may feel subtle at first, but it’s powerful. You’re entering a cycle that’s got your back. Don’t second-guess it. Just move with it, and let the waves lift you. This is going to be fun, Pisces.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.