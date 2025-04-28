2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On April 29, 2025

On Tuesday, April 29, two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck that set them on the path towards their highest potential, thanks to Ceres conjunct the North Node. Ceres, the largest celestial object in our asteroid belt, represents the Goddess of Harvest, our connection to Mother Earth, how we long to be nurtured, and the process of self-nurturing and self-care. On the other hand, the North Node represents our destined path, the lessons we’re meant to grow into, and the future we’re called to shape with care.

Advertisement

This cosmic connect is a reminder that abundance comes not through strenuous, intensive work — it’s cultivated through intentional care. By nurturing ourselves along the hard-working path towards our goals and trusting we’re aligned with our soul’s purposeful growth, we will be led right to where we want to go, opening the door to true abundance.

Today is a reminder to choose the path to growth that feels natural, purposeful, and sustainable. You may notice subtle signs from the universe, asking you: Does this path feel aligned? Does it allow space for self-care? Virgo and Sagittarius trust these signs from the universe on Tuesday and are guided toward purpose-driven growth, abundance, and luck.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, as the sign closely associated to Ceres, today’s cosmic abundance was practically made for you! With the North Node aligning with Ceres, you’re being guided to manifest growth through the relationships that hold real meaning in your life. Whether you’re stepping into a new connection that feels destined, deepening a bond that’s already close, or making the difficult decision to walk away from a relationship that no longer serves you, trust that this is part of your higher path.

Advertisement

Today’s comic energy is teaching you karmically astounding lessons about how you wish to give and receive care. It may also be helping you realize what no longer fits in your life, so you can build the relationships that truly nourish your soul.

You’re recognizing that you accept the love you believe you deserve. And now, you’re getting the chance to build relationships built on respect and emotional integrity will be the ones that you can truly carry forward.

With Ceres conjunct the North node, you’re being reminded that true abundance starts with the way you care for yourself and others. Take notice of how you feel when receiving love, and take action that matches the tenderness that you want to experience. You’re recognizing that it’s essential to nurture others in a way that is sustainable for you. Today brings a powerful realization about how you can support others without completely draining your resources moving forward.

It’s also a powerful time to reflect on the type of relationship you had with early caregivers and reflect on how that affection has rippled through in your connections today. By acknowledging your roots, you gain the power to heal and choose differently.

Advertisement

The universe is offering you a beautiful opportunity to create the kind of relationships that feel sustainable, reciprocal, and soul-affirming. By leading with compassion, patience, and open-hearted dialogue, you plant the seeds for a future where love and support can flourish naturally — the kind of harvest that’s not just abundant, but also deeply, and lastly fulfilling.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, today’s Ceres-North Node conjunction in Pisces wants you to reflect, as you’ve been moving through a process of deep healing — and soon, this chapter will come to an end. For the past little while, the cosmos have been gently guiding you to secure your emotional foundation and build a true sense of home from within.

Difficulties regarding your childhood upbringing, family, and home life may have recently surfaced, not to reopen wounds, but to help you come to terms with them and heal, with love, forgiveness, and understanding.

Trust that by nurturing yourself and extending compassion to those you consider family — chosen or otherwise — you’re building greater resilience and strengthening your roots, and creating a stronger, steadier foundation that’s going to help you launch towards a fulfilling future.

The turbulent times that may have caused recent discord in your emotional foundation, home, or family life are now passing. These experiences have made you stronger and have given you the energy to invest in healing and connection. Now, you have the opportunity to build an unshakable sense of security, belonging, and a home life that nourishes your soul.

Advertisement

Ceres aligning with the North Node reminds you that real abundance isn’t found simply in the physical presence of family — it's found in what makes you feel truly safe, supported, and whole. Your family may not always be physically by your side, but trust that, in due time, you’ll realize that things unfolded the way they did to help you along the path of your higher purpose.

Today is a day to reflect on what “home” truly means for you, and what steps you can take to make it even more fulfilling. Embrace emotional honesty, open-hearted communication, and the courage to release the hurts that no longer serve your journey. By making amends with the past and nurturing the bonds that matter the most to you, you’re aligning yourself with a future that not only feels abundant, but soulfully aligned.

Sagittarius, true abundance begins where your heart feels at home — and today, the universe is helping you create it, one tender, intentional moment at a time.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.