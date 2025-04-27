5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Luck & Abundance On April 29, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on April 29. Tuesday is an Earth Dragon day (Wu Chen) during a Wood Snake year and Metal Dragon month — and it’s an Establish Day in the Chinese calendar. Establish Days are about building real momentum, especially for long-term success. It's not always about overnight wins, but more about seeing actual proof that you're getting somewhere after working for it.

Advertisement

Today's Earth Dragon energy adds weight to your abundance in the best way. It's about setting foundations that lead to real money, real opportunities, real relationships and feeling like you're finally standing somewhere solid instead of chasing the next thing. These five Chinese zodiac signs are aligned with today's powerful, lucky energy, and they’re the ones who could start seeing the kinds of abundance that actually lasts.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your day. Seriously. Double Dragon energy (Month and Day Pillar) means you’re standing in rare cosmic power and the universe is basically handing you a microphone and telling you to announce what you want. You could see major wins in areas like real estate, new leadership opportunities, or investments (both monetary and emotional) starting to pay off.

If you've been working toward something that felt slow like a big purchase, promotion, or a major move, Tuesday plants the seed for a much faster timeline.

There's a clear vibe that something big could be finally made official, like a contract getting signed or someone with real influence finally seeing your worth. Earlier today, I literally said to myself, if Dragons don't take a shot right now, they're missing their magic hour. And that is true for you, dear friend. Trust that the next step is already being paved behind the scenes. Even if the full payoff isn't here yet, today you’ll feel the ground moving under your feet in the best way.

Advertisement

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

The financial luck that Rats have been flirting with lately? It's ready to commit. Tuesday's Earth Dragon day locks in something much more real for you, something that finally frees you up from survival mode. It's not just maybe money it's the kind of financial abundance that will allow you to breathe easier for a long time to come.

If you've been worried about debt, bills, or big life costs piling up, this is the day where you might get the first solid hint that you're not going to be stuck anymore. A call back, an approval notice, a random opportunity that has real money behind it, it’s that kind of abundance starting to move toward you. I feel that Rats are about to pull off the financial glow-up nobody saw coming. It’s happening!

Advertisement

Open your messages, check your email because you could find exactly the thing that takes you out of limbo and into building your next big, lucky chapter.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

The Dragon energy today boosts your cleverness and timing to the next-level. Monkeys might find themselves accidentally in the right place at the right time and what seems casual could lead to real, lasting abundance. You’re especially lucky around networking today. Someone important could mention your name in a room you didn’t even know existed.

Advertisement

This isn’t about trying to force anything. Your luck today shows up in being natural, curious, and willing to say yes to a spontaneous plan. I literally wrote in my notes that if a Monkey gets invited somewhere today, they should go. Even low-key events (a friend's gathering, a random DM chat) could turn into game-changing opportunities, friendships, or insider tips that majorly boost your abundance down the line.

Today isn’t about working harder, it’s about recognizing when the universe is handing you an easy win. Take it.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For Roosters, today feels like a reward for your realism and consistency. You know how sometimes it feels like doing the right thing doesn’t get you anywhere? April 29 changes that. You could finally see visible proof that your steady work, honesty, and loyalty to the long game is actually paying off. Financial growth, property-related luck, or even career recognition could land right at your feet.

There’s a very specific feeling for Roosters today of being selected, like someone picks you because you stayed true when others didn’t. I kept thinking that Roosters are about to be the obvious choice, and nobody else even saw it coming.

Today brings the kind of breakthrough that doesn’t just make you feel good for a day, it sets you up for something more permanent and secure.

Advertisement

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Oxen, your patience is about to pay big. Today's Earth Dragon energy stabilizes the things you've been quietly, stubbornly working on behind the scenes. If you’ve been saving, investing, trying to rebuild after a loss, or even just sticking to your own healing journey without seeing immediate results, today brings your first taste of it and trust me when I say it was worth it.

I got the clear message while writing this that an Ox might even get something today they thought they missed out on like a second chance or a relationship opportunity that feels way more aligned than before. I wrote down that Ox energy is like winning the marathon because they refused to quit at mile 23.

Advertisement

Today isn't a lightning strike kind of luck. It's solid, dependable abundance finding you because you stayed in integrity when it would've been easier to give up.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.